ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
LegisWatch --> MPA Amendment Bill: Cybersecurity And New Maritime Technology
WongPartnership LLPView firm profile
WongPartnership's intellectual property and technology experts examine the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Amendment Bill, focusing on its provisions for enhancing cybersecurity measures and facilitating the adoption of new maritime technologies. The analysis provides insights into how these legislative changes will impact maritime operations and technology implementation in Singapore's port sector.
In this update, our Head of Intellectual Property, Technology & Data Lam Chung Nian, and Partner Kylie Peh, highlight the key cybersecurity and new maritime technology features of the Bill.
To view our update, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.