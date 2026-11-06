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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

LegisWatch --> EMA Consults On Modifications To The Gas Safety Code

WongPartnership LLP
WongPartnership LLP
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The Energy Market Authority has launched a consultation on proposed modifications to the Gas Safety Code, seeking industry input on clarifications regarding major hazard installations, updated technical references, and improved regulatory clarity. Legal experts from WongPartnership examine the key features and implications of these proposed regulatory changes for gas safety compliance.

SingaporeEnergy and Natural Resources
Peng Cheng Tay
Peng Cheng Tay
Lesley Tan
Lesley Tan

On 25 September 2026, the Energy Market Authority launched a consultation seeking representations on proposed modifications to the Gas Safety Code. The proposed modifications clarify the applicability of the Gas Safety Case Guidelines to licensees whose premises are registered as major hazard installations, update technical references and make edits to improve clarity. The consultation closes on 23 October 2026.

In this update, our Head of Energy, Projects & Construction Tay Peng Cheng, and Partner Lesley Tan, highlight the key features of the consultation.

To view our update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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