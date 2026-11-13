ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026
Exit Stage East: How Western Majors Are Ceding Southeast Asia's Downstream Sector
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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A major reshaping of Southeast Asia’s downstream oil and gas market is under way as Western oil majors accelerate their withdrawal from the Southeast Asia region.
A major reshaping of Southeast Asia’s downstream oil and gas market is under way as Western oil majors accelerate their withdrawal from the Southeast Asia region. These transactions are significantly altering the competitive landscape, with the need to redeploy capital driving this defining trend in Southeast Asian downstream M&A.
For example, Shell, Chevron, and others have completed a series of significant downstream divestments across the region. Recent key transactions include Shell Singapore’s sale of its Bukom refinery in Singapore – one of the world’s largest oil refining and trading centres, to CAPGC Pte. Ltd., a joint venture between Glencore, the global commodities trader and Indonesian-based chemicals firm Chandra Asri. The transaction reflected Shell’s intent to exit assets that no longer aligned with its long-term strategic direction, whilst Glencore sought to expand its physical trading and distribution footprint across key Asia-Pacific markets.
In addition, Chevron’s recent transactions across the region underscore its broader strategy of streamlining its global portfolio and redirecting capital towards higher-margin investments. These include the sale of its fuels and lubricants marketing businesses in Southeast Asia and Australia to Japan’s ENEOS Holdings, the divestment of its Cambodian downstream operations to Philippines-based Citadel Pacific and the sale of its entire Hong Kong business to Thailand’s Bangchak for approximately US$270 million.
Clean break
One of the defining features of these transactions is the sellers' emphasis on achieving an exit on the basis of a clean break. For oil majors, the strategic rationale for divesting downstream assets is fundamentally undermined if the seller remains exposed to ongoing liabilities, indemnity claims, or environmental and reputational risk long after completion. This has shaped deal structures and negotiation dynamics in several important ways. A few key issues stood out in recent transactions:
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Environmental and decommissioning liabilities represent one of the most contentious issues in downstream transactions
Refineries, fuel terminals, and retail forecourts may carry legacy environmental contamination including soil and groundwater pollution, underground storage tank leakage, and historical waste disposal issues that can generate significant remediation costs. Sellers typically seek to carve out pre-completion environmental liabilities and pass responsibility for ongoing site remediation to buyers, whilst buyers resist assuming open-ended environmental exposure. Negotiations around environmental indemnities, remediation cost caps, and agreed baseline contamination assessments are now a typical feature of downstream deal negotiations across the region.
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Regulatory approvals and foreign ownership restrictions add complexity and timing risk to Southeast Asian downstream transactions
Many jurisdictions including Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines impose restrictions on foreign ownership of fuel retail or refining assets, meaning transactions must be structured to achieve regulatory clearance without compromising commercial terms. Sellers typically seek to minimise the conditionality attached to completion, pushing for shorter regulatory longstop dates and tighter conditions to closing.
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Branding and transitional arrangements are a further area of sensitivity
Where a seller's brand remains attached to a retail network post-sale, as has been the case in several Shell and Chevron retail transactions, sellers must negotiate carefully around the duration and terms of brand licences, transitional service agreements, and the reputational risks of being associated with a business they no longer control. Sellers generally seek short, time-limited transitional arrangements with clearly defined exit ramps, resisting any arrangements that leave them with ongoing visibility over or responsibility for day-to-day operations.
For M&A practitioners advising on downstream transactions in the region, deal structure, indemnity negotiation, and regulatory sequencing are now as important as price.
What comes next
The structural trends driving M&A in Southeast Asia's downstream markets are accelerating. As Western majors continue to high-grade their portfolios, further divestments are likely to follow, particularly in mature refining and retail fuels markets. The emphasis on clean break exits will continue to shape deal structures, driving tighter indemnity packages and carefully negotiated transitional arrangements. The emergence of trading houses and infrastructure investors as credible acquirers further broadens the buyer pool and will introduce new deal dynamics as these counterparties bring different risk appetites and structuring preferences to the table.
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