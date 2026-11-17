ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
LegisWatch --> Singapore And Hong Kong Renew Energy Cooperation Pact, Broadening Scope To AI And Digital Grids
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Singapore's Energy Market Authority and Hong Kong's Electrical and Mechanical Services Department have renewed their cooperation agreement, expanding their partnership beyond traditional energy security to encompass emerging technologies and modern grid infrastructure. The enhanced framework establishes new pathways for regulatory collaboration and knowledge exchange between two of Asia's leading energy hubs.
On 12 October 2026, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) of Singapore issued a media release announcing the renewal of its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China to deepen cooperation on energy security and resilience.
The renewed MOU will provide a broader framework to promote cooperation and sharing of regulatory practices in specified key areas.
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