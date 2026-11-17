On 12 October 2026, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) of Singapore issued a media release announcing the renewal of its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China to deepen cooperation on energy security and resilience.

The renewed MOU will provide a broader framework to promote cooperation and sharing of regulatory practices in specified key areas.

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