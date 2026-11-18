ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
LegisWatch --> MAS Expectations On Bank Resolvability: What Notified Banks Need To Know
WongPartnership LLPView firm profile
WongPartnership's financial services regulatory experts examine the Monetary Authority of Singapore's new Guidelines on bank resolvability, outlining critical compliance requirements and operational expectations for notified banks. The analysis provides essential insights into how these regulatory standards will reshape banking practices and institutional preparedness in Singapore's financial sector.
In this update, our Co-Head of Financial Services Regulatory Elaine Chan, and Partners Tian Sion Yoong and Chan Jia Hui, take a look at the key features of the Guidelines.
Read more here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.