Held in Singapore on 4 November 2026, the 8th Annual Asia-Pacific Fund Finance Symposium brought together leaders across the fund finance ecosystem to examine the region’s evolving market.

Across eight panels, discussions highlighted APAC’s growing sophistication, diversification and strategic importance, as liquidity pressures drive financing innovation and a broader range of lender participants emerge beyond traditional banks. Subscription facilities remain foundational in APAC, complemented by NAV lending and hybrid structures. Sustained growth will depend on disciplined underwriting, transparent investor engagement and locally tailored solutions.

The Maples Group supported the symposium as a Gold Sponsor, with Lorraine Pao, Partner in our Asia Finance team, joining industry leaders on the panel, “The Liquidity Imperative: How LPs and GPs Are Navigating Today’s Private Markets”. The discussion centred on three strategic priorities:

Prioritise liquidity: challenging exit environments are increasing the importance of GP-led secondaries, continuation vehicles and structured fund financing solutions as sponsors seek alternative pathways to liquidity.

Protect investor confidence: transparent LP communication, fair valuation practices, clearly defined financing objectives and dedicated exit capabilities are essential to managing expectations, mitigating conflicts and maintaining investor trust.

Pursue growth selectively: AI and digital infrastructure continue to create compelling investment opportunities, while operational expertise, regional networks and flexible financing solutions help managers adapt to an increasingly complex and evolving capital landscape.

The symposium’s substantive programme concluded with discussions on emerging regional topics, including collateralised fund obligations (CFOs), rated note feeders, securitisation and synthetic risk transfers (SRTs). A clear message emerged: APAC’s maturing market is increasingly a source of insight for the EU and US, reflecting a more reciprocal exchange of expertise.

Our Finance team has distilled the discussions into six key takeaways below:

Liquidity pressures are reshaping private markets, with slower distributions and challenging exits elevating financing alternatives, transparent LP engagement and regional expertise, while AI and digital infrastructure offer investment opportunities. Local expertise remains essential as capital shifts towards Japan, India and Korea, where distinct investor bases, fund structures, currencies and legal frameworks shape execution. A broader capital base is reshaping financing, as private wealth introduces new liquidity needs and private credit and insurance capital add flexibility alongside lower-cost bank funding, although views differ on the extent of APAC’s bank-led model. NAV and hybrid financing are strategic tools whose adoption requires rigorous portfolio, valuation and exit assessment, supported by valuation challenge rights and appropriate fund-document permissions. Securitisation is expanding the fund finance toolkit through CFOs, rated feeders, forward-flow arrangements and SRTs, with adoption governed by regulatory classification, capital treatment and local requirements. Transparency and risk discipline underpin sustainable growth, with rigorous assessment of credit, repayment, leverage, governance and aggregate exposures, clearer disclosure and valuations, regulatory guidance and investor education supporting wider adoption and APAC-led innovation.

We would welcome the opportunity to discuss how these developments may impact your fundraising and financing strategy and structuring approach.