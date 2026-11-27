Malta currently offers four tax residence programmes: the Global Residence Programme, The Residence Programme, the Malta Retirement Programme and the United Nations Pensions Programme. From 1 January 2027, the Individual Tax Programme Rules, 2026 (“Rules”) (Legal Notice 195 of 2026) will combine these four programmes into a single framework. The new framework increases the annual minimum tax, introduce higher application fees and a stricter property threshold.

What changes under the new Rules?

Higher minimum annual tax: The current minimum annual tax payable under the Global Residence Programme and The Residence Programme is €15,000. Under the new Rules, this amount will increase to €35,000 for global residents and EU/EEA/Swiss residents. Different minimum tax thresholds will apply to pensioners, with the minimum annual tax increasing to €15,000 for retired pensioners and €20,000 for UN pensioners.

The current minimum annual tax payable under the Global Residence Programme and The Residence Programme is €15,000. Under the new Rules, this amount will increase to €35,000 for global residents and EU/EEA/Swiss residents. Different minimum tax thresholds will apply to pensioners, with the minimum annual tax increasing to €15,000 for retired pensioners and €20,000 for UN pensioners. Higher property thresholds: The minimum property thresholds currently depend on the location of the property. For immovable property situated in the south of Malta or Gozo, the minimum purchase price is €220,000, while the minimum annual rent is €8,750. For properties situated elsewhere in Malta, the thresholds are €275,000 for a purchase and €9,600 per annum for a rental.

Under the new Rules, these location-based thresholds will be replaced by a single, higher threshold, requiring applicants to purchase a property with a minimum value of €700,000 or lease a property for a minimum of €14,000 per annum.

Higher fees: current application fees range from €2,500 to €6,000. These will be replaced by a single non-refundable administrative fee of €8,500.

Why should you act now?

Any special tax status granted under the current programmes up to 31 December 2026 will continue to apply until 31 December 2031. This includes applications received by that date. Individuals who wish to benefit from the current, more favourable thresholds should therefore submit their application before the end of the year.

For a detailed overview of the new framework, please read our article: Malta’s New Individual Tax Programme Rules Ahead of 2027 Launch.