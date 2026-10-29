Malta Budget 2027: The Measures For Non-EU Residents, And What The Budget Speech Did Not Change

Malta's Budget for 2027, presented to Parliament on 26 October 2026, contains a set of measures that change the position of third-country nationals living in Malta from January 2027. It specifies no change to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), the Nomad Residence Permit, the special tax status programmes or the personal income tax rates.

The measures, as announced

Public transport. Free public transport continues only for Maltese citizens, EU citizens resident in Malta and long-term residents. Other residents, tourists and short-term visitors will need to pay the standard fares for 2027, which were not specified in the Budget speech.

Free public transport continues only for Maltese citizens, EU citizens resident in Malta and long-term residents. Other residents, tourists and short-term visitors will need to pay the standard fares for 2027, which were not specified in the Budget speech. Driving licences. A valid international licence issued outside the EU can be used for twelve months from entry, and leaving and returning does not restart the clock. After that, a Maltese or EU licence is needed. From 1 January 2027, an administrative fee of €83 a month applies to category B and B1 licences (cars and quadricycles) issued or renewed from that date. EU and EEA citizens, long-term residents and their spouses, and citizens of the United Kingdom, Australia and the United Arab Emirates are exempt. No other nationality is named.

A valid international licence issued outside the EU can be used for twelve months from entry, and leaving and returning does not restart the clock. After that, a Maltese or EU licence is needed. From 1 January 2027, an administrative fee of €83 a month applies to category B and B1 licences (cars and quadricycles) issued or renewed from that date. EU and EEA citizens, long-term residents and their spouses, and citizens of the United Kingdom, Australia and the United Arab Emirates are exempt. No other nationality is named. Free childcare. The Free Childcare Scheme is the government's free early-years childcare for working or studying parents. From 2027, new entrants must be Maltese citizens, EU citizens resident in Malta or long-term residents. Families already in the scheme keep it until their children age out.

The Free Childcare Scheme is the government's free early-years childcare for working or studying parents. From 2027, new entrants must be Maltese citizens, EU citizens resident in Malta or long-term residents. Families already in the scheme keep it until their children age out. Work permit fees. The fee for a new single permit rises from €600 to €800, with a new €400 annual infrastructure contribution on new applications and renewals, minor dependants exempt.

Who is affected

Status Public transport Licence fee Free childcare (new entrants) Maltese or EU citizen resident in Malta Free Exempt Eligible Long-term resident (S.L. 217.05) Free Exempt, with spouse Eligible MPRP or Malta Residence and Visa Programme (MRVP) beneficiary Standard fare Applies, unless exempt by nationality Not eligible Nomad Residence Permit holder Standard fare Applies, unless exempt by nationality Not eligible Single permit holder (including KEI and SEI) Standard fare Applies, unless exempt by nationality or holding a driving-work permit Not eligible

As announced on 26 October 2026; details to be updated once officially published.

Whether a measure applies depends on long-term resident status. That is the EU status created by Directive 2003/109/EC, granted in Malta under the Status of Long-Term Residents (Third Country Nationals) Regulations (S.L. 217.05) after five years of legal and continuous residence and on conditions that include integration measures. It is applied for and assessed, not automatic, and permanent residence under the MPRP is a different status. It also changes a person's tax position: a long-term resident is charged to Maltese tax on worldwide income at the ordinary rates, and any special tax status ceases.

What the Budget speech did not mention or change

There was no mention of the MPRP, the Nomad Residence Permit or the special tax status programmes. The Individual Tax Programme comes into force on 1 January 2027 as legislated, and applications under the existing programmes must be received by 31 December 2026. Personal income tax rates, VAT and social security contributions are not increased; the bands for parents with children widen in 2027 and 2028. A 25% rate for companies with turnover up to €1 million was announced for profits retained or reinvested, with details to follow.

Our full note, checked against the speech as published by the Ministry for Finance, sets out each measure by residence status, the tax basics the Budget did not change, and the official sources: Malta Budget 2027: what changes for non-EU residents.

Measures as announced in the Budget speech of 26 October 2026; details to be updated once officially published, and where anything stated here and the legal texts differ, the legal texts prevail. This article is provided for general information only and does not constitute legal or tax advice.

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