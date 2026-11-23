ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Malta Budget Highlights 2027
WH Partners
We are a law firm with a strong focus on assisting businesses fuelling the digital economy. We have...View firm profile
Malta's 2027 Budget introduces significant fiscal measures and policy changes affecting businesses, individuals, and various economic sectors. The budget outlines new tax provisions, social benefits adjustments, and strategic initiatives aimed at economic growth and sustainability. Key stakeholders across industries will need to understand how these changes impact their operations and financial planning.
WH Partners’ Budget 2027 summary provides a concise overview of the announcements and measures that are set to influence the economic and regulatory landscape in the coming year.
Watch the video here for a snapshot of the key measures announced in Budget 2027.
For a comprehensive analysis, download the full summary below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.