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Malta Budget 2027 continues housing support and announces new compliance measures affecting airspace transfers, construction VAT and short-let accommodation.

The Malta Budget 2027 property measures affect different participants in different ways. First-time buyers remain concerned with eligibility for established stamp-duty and grant arrangements. Buyers of Urban Conservation Area and vacant properties must verify the conditions of existing relief. Developers face proposed changes concerning airspace transactions, while construction businesses will need to prepare for a new VAT mechanism.

Short-let operators will also face higher environmental contributions from 1 January 2027.

Key Legal Points

Budget 2027 did not announce a change to the established stamp-duty exemption on the first €200,000 of a qualifying first residential property acquisition.

The official financial material provides for continued expenditure on housing programmes and the Grant for First Time Buyers.

Existing legislation provides tax and duty relief on the first €750,000 of qualifying Urban Conservation Area and vacant-property transfers, subject to the applicable legal and temporal conditions.

No new general second-time buyer concession was announced.

No further general change to the existing duty treatment of qualifying inherited residential property was identified.

New airspace rules will require fuller disclosure of the total consideration agreed for relevant developments and will seek to tax transactions according to their economic substance.

The airspace framework will apply prospectively following consultation, but its commencement and transitional rules remain to be published.

A reverse-charge VAT mechanism will apply to construction-sector transactions falling within its eventual scope.

From 1 January 2027, adult guests in collective accommodation will be charged €8 per night, capped at €64 per person.

Adult guests in short-let apartments will be charged €10 per night, capped at €80 per person.

Who Is This For?

This publication is relevant to first-time buyers, residential property purchasers, property investors, developers, contractors, short-let operators, family offices and internationally mobile families considering the acquisition or development of property in Malta.

It is also relevant to advisers coordinating the property, tax, succession and immigration aspects of a Maltese transaction.

First-Time Buyers in the Malta Budget 2027

Malta Budget 2027 did not announce a change to the established stamp-duty exemption available on the first €200,000 of a qualifying first residential property acquisition.

Stamp-Duty Exemption for First Time Buyers

The exemption should not be described as a new Budget 2027 concession. Eligibility remains governed by the applicable legal conditions, including the purchaser’s circumstances, the nature of the property and the requirements applicable at the time of the transaction.

The official Budget material also anticipates continued expenditure under Housing Programmes and the Grant for First Time Buyers. The applicable grant amount, eligibility criteria, property conditions and operative dates should be confirmed against the scheme documentation in force when the application is made.

Did Budget 2027 Increase the First-Time Buyer Threshold?

No increase to the established €200,000 stamp-duty threshold was announced in Budget 2027. Buyers should therefore avoid treating the Budget as creating a new or higher exemption.

Is There a Second-Time Buyer Scheme in 2027?

Budget 2027 did not announce a new general second-time buyer scheme or a new stamp-duty threshold specifically for second-time buyers.

A person selling one residence and acquiring another may still need advice on the ordinary duty rules, exemptions or refunds potentially relevant to the transaction. Those rules should not be presented as a new Budget 2027 measure unless the applicable legislation expressly provides otherwise.

UCA and Vacant Property Relief

Existing legislation provides relief from property-transfer tax and duty on documents and transfers on the first €750,000 of the transfer value of qualifying properties situated within an Urban Conservation Area and qualifying vacant properties.

The relief is subject to legal and temporal conditions. These can include requirements concerning the property’s location or history, the nature and timing of the transfer, the purchaser’s eligibility and compliance with the rules following acquisition.

Buyers should not assume that a property qualifies merely because it is situated within an Urban Conservation Area or has remained unoccupied. Documentary evidence and transaction-specific verification remain important.

Restoration and Renovation Support

Separate support may be available for qualifying restoration or renovation expenditure. However, the detailed Budget material reviewed does not confirm that every previous monetary limit, operative date and eligibility condition continues unchanged throughout 2027.

Property owners should therefore verify the applicable scheme documentation before presenting restoration support as part of the expected financial return from a purchase.

What Buyers Should Check Before Relying on Property Relief

Before entering a promise of sale or completing an acquisition, buyers should consider:

whether the property falls within the relevant statutory or scheme definition;

whether the purchaser satisfies the personal eligibility criteria;

whether acquisition by a non-resident requires additional authorisation;

the operative dates applicable to both the promise of sale and final deed;

the evidence required to establish vacancy, age or UCA status;

any restoration or development obligations attached to the relief;

the consequences of selling or changing the use of the property; and

whether the relief affects the purchaser, seller or both parties.

A transaction that appears eligible for tax relief still requires title, planning, permit, valuation and contractual due diligence.

Stamp Duty on Inherited Property

Budget 2027 did not announce a further general change to the existing duty treatment of qualifying inherited residential property.

The reduced 3.5% duty rate on the first €400,000 of qualifying inherited residential property derives from the previous Budget cycle. It should not be presented as a new concession introduced by Budget 2027.

Malta does not impose a general inheritance tax in the same form used by some other jurisdictions. Duty may nevertheless arise in connection with inherited Maltese immovable property and related transfers.

For internationally mobile families, Maltese duty, overseas inheritance taxation, succession law and matrimonial-property rules are separate matters. Nationality or possession of a Maltese residence permit does not, by itself, determine the duty payable on a property transaction.

Greater Scrutiny of Airspace Transfers

One of the most technically significant Malta Budget 2027 property measures concerns the transfer of airspace.

The Government has identified arrangements involving airspace sales that may result in tax being calculated on only part of the real value of a completed property. The proposed framework will therefore require fuller disclosure of the total consideration agreed for relevant developments, strengthen valuation and verification procedures and seek to tax transactions according to their economic substance.

The measures are also intended to address structures involving intermediaries or developers who do not appear directly in the deed of transfer.

The Budget does not yet establish a statutory valuation formula or explain how consideration will be allocated between airspace, development arrangements and completed units. Those details remain subject to the forthcoming framework.

What Do the Airspace Changes Mean for Developers?

Development structures involving the acquisition of airspace, subsequent construction and onward sale should be reviewed by reference to both their legal form and their overall commercial substance.

Once the implementing framework is published, developers, buyers and advisers will need to examine how consideration is recorded across:

the promise of sale;

the deed transferring the airspace;

development and construction agreements;

arrangements with intermediaries;

the allocation of costs and revenue; and

the final sale of completed units.

The Budget indicates that the framework will apply prospectively following consultation with relevant stakeholders. It does not yet specify an effective date or the treatment of existing promises of sale, development agreements or projects already in progress.

Reverse-Charge VAT for Construction

Budget 2027 also announces a new VAT mechanism for the construction sector.

For transactions falling within the future mechanism, responsibility for accounting for VAT will move from the supplier to the business purchasing the relevant supply. The purchasing business will calculate and declare the VAT due and may deduct the corresponding VAT where it is legally entitled to do so.

The stated objective is to reduce the risk of a supplier collecting VAT but failing to remit it, and to limit abuse involving false invoices or fictitious transactions.

The Budget does not yet identify the precise construction services, works contracts, supplies involving materials or categories of businesses that will fall within the mechanism. These matters remain dependent on the implementing provisions.

What Should Construction Businesses Review?

Once the scope and commencement rules are published, developers, contractors and other affected businesses should review:

the VAT classification of affected supplies;

whether the customer qualifies as the business responsible for accounting for VAT;

contractual provisions dealing with VAT and price;

invoicing and accounting procedures;

supplier and subcontractor arrangements;

VAT return processes;

input-tax deduction requirements; and

the treatment of contracts or projects already in progress.

The reverse charge should not be applied before the relevant transactions, commencement date and implementation requirements are formally established.

Short-Let Tourist Contribution in 2027

From 1 January 2027, the environmental contribution payable by adult guests will depend on the category of accommodation.

Guests staying in collective accommodation will pay €8 per night, capped at €64 per person.

Guests staying in short-let apartments will pay €10 per night, capped at €80 per person.

The contribution applies to guests over 18.

Accommodation associated with English-language schools will no longer require payment of the contribution under the announced measure.

The official Budget speech uses the category “collective accommodation”. Accordingly, the €8 rate should not be described as applying only to hotels unless the updated legislation or guidance defines the category in that way.

Do the Tourist Contribution Caps Apply Per Stay?

The Budget sets maximum contributions of €64 or €80 per person, depending on the accommodation category.

Under the existing environmental-contribution framework, the cap is applied by reference to a continuous stay. Updated legislation or administrative guidance should confirm whether the same treatment will apply to the revised 2027 rates.

What Should Short-Let Operators Review?

Property owners and accommodation operators should review:

the correct classification of the accommodation;

guest-facing price and booking disclosures;

the process for identifying guests over 18;

collection and invoicing procedures;

booking-platform and property-management arrangements;

record-keeping requirements;

the application of the maximum contribution; and

the effect of the contribution on occupancy, pricing and projected yield.

The environmental contribution should be considered separately from rental income tax, VAT and any licensing obligations applicable to the property.

Property Ownership and Malta Residence

Budget 2027 did not announce a new property-acquisition regime for foreign nationals or a new property-linked immigration route.

Purchasing or owning residential property in Malta does not, by itself, grant immigration permission, establish Maltese tax residence or confer citizenship.

Property ownership, immigration status and tax residence are governed by separate legal frameworks. International buyers should therefore coordinate:

property title and due diligence;

planning and development controls;

any permit required for acquisition by a non-resident;

family immigration requirements;

residence-programme property obligations;

tax residence and domicile considerations; and

succession and estate planning.

Practical Takeaways

Separate existing support from new measures. The €200,000 first-time buyer threshold and inherited-property treatment should not be presented as new Budget 2027 concessions. Verify scheme eligibility early. Property status, purchaser eligibility and operative dates should be checked before a promise of sale is signed. Avoid relying on unconfirmed grant limits. Applicable grant amounts and conditions should be checked against the 2027 scheme documentation. Review connected airspace arrangements. Developers should identify all agreements, parties and consideration forming part of the overall development. Prepare for construction VAT changes. Contracts, invoices and accounting systems may require revision once the scope of the reverse charge is published. Recalculate short-let projections. Operators should include the revised contribution in pricing, cash-flow and yield analysis. Keep property and residence analysis separate. Property ownership does not automatically determine immigration or tax status. Monitor implementing provisions. The final legal rules may establish definitions, dates, exclusions and transitional arrangements not contained in the Budget speech.

Originally published 27 October, 2026