Why can engaging people in Malta create a tax risk?

In brief: A foreign company may have a taxable presence in Malta without an office here. If a person in Malta, including an employee, contractor or agent, habitually concludes contracts on the company’s behalf, what is known as an agent permanent establishment (“Agent PE”) may arise. If it does, Malta may tax the profits attributable to that activity.

Cross-border hiring or contracting is now the norm rather than the exception. For many businesses, engaging people abroad, whether as remote employees, independent contractors or third-party agents has become a natural part of growth. The appeal is clear: a company can reach new markets, customers, and skills without needing to set up a local subsidiary or open an office overseas.

Naturally, these employment or service agreements call for careful planning from the outset. Attention normally turns first to employment law, payroll, and social security. However, the corporate tax dimension relating to these agreements deserves equal consideration. Depending on the substance of the role, the people a non-resident Malta company engages in Malta may give rise to a domestic taxable presence.

What happens if a company has a taxable presence in two countries?

The general rule is that if a company has a taxable presence in another country, it may be subject to tax in both jurisdictions on the same source of income. This is where Malta’s extensive double tax treaty (“DTT”) network comes in, giving businesses greater certainty when structuring their affairs in Malta.

A DTT is an agreement between two countries which allocates taxing rights between them. It provides relief where both countries are entitled to tax the same income of the same taxpayer.

What is an Agent PE in Malta?

In principle, a company should only be taxed in its country of residence. However, when a foreign company has a PE in Malta, it may also be taxed in Malta. A PE is a fixed place of business, such as an office, branch or workshop, through which a foreign company carries on its business in Malta.

However, DTTs also recognise that a company can carry on business abroad through people or companies rather than only through physical premises. An Agent PE in Malta may arise when a person acting on behalf of a foreign company habitually concludes contracts for it in Malta, potentially giving the company a taxable presence here even without physical premises.

This applies to employees as much as it does to contractors or agents. An employee based in Malta who habitually concludes contracts on the foreign company’s behalf may create an Agent PE in the same way as an external representative might. A sales representative who regularly finalises deals with local customers on the company’s behalf is a typical example.

However, not every person acting for a foreign company in Malta will create a PE. The rule applies only to people whose role involves the company in business in Malta to a significant extent. What matters is the substance of what the person does, not whether they are labelled as an employee, contractor or agent.

At a high level, a company engaging a person in Malta should consider factors such as:

whether the person habitually negotiates and concludes contracts that bind the company;

whether the contracts relate to the company’s core business;

how closely the person’s work is directed by the company.

Under some DTTs, a person who works mainly for one company does not lose their independent status for that reason alone. Under others, the position is assessed more broadly. The same agreement can therefore produce different outcomes depending on where the person is based and what they do for the company.

How are Agent PE rules changing, and do the changes apply to Malta?

As of 2017, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) as part of its Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (“BEPS”) project, is shifting the focus from formal contracting authority to the substance of a person’s role in securing contracts. Under the revised approach, an Agent PE may also arise where a person habitually plays the principal role leading to the conclusion of contracts that the company routinely concludes without material modification. In practice, this captures a person who effectively acts as the company’s local sales force, even where the contracts are formally signed elsewhere.

These changes do not, however, automatically apply to Malta’s existing DTTs. Although the OECD’s Multilateral Instrument (“MLI”) allows countries to update many treaties at once, Malta opted out of the MLI’s Agent PE provision in its entirety. A Maltese treaty will therefore reflect the revised approach only if the two countries agree to amend it. In the meantime, many of Malta’s treaties retain the earlier test, under which an Agent PE may arise where a person has, and habitually exercises, an authority to conclude contracts on the company’s behalf.

For example, Malta’s treaties with the United States and the United Kingdom both retain the earlier approach. The United Kingdom treaty refers to an authority to conclude contracts “on behalf of” the company, while the United States treaty refers to contracts “binding on” the company. Although the wording has a similar effect, the two treaties differ in how the relationship between the company and the person is assessed.

What are the tax consequences of an Agent PE in Malta?

If an Agent PE exists, Malta may tax the profits attributable to the PE. Unless treaty relief applies, this can lead to double taxation, with the company taxed both in its country of residence and in Malta. The company may also need to register, file tax returns and meet other compliance obligations in Malta.

Where treaty relief is available, it is generally granted by the company’s country of residence.

Frequently asked questions about Agent PE in Malta

Can an employee working in Malta create a PE for a foreign employer?

Yes. Under Malta’s double tax treaties, an employee based in Malta who habitually concludes contracts on behalf of a foreign employer may create an Agent PE in the same way as an external agent. The test looks at what the person actually does, not at their job title.

Does engaging an independent contractor in Malta create an Agent PE?

Not necessarily. DTTs generally exclude agents of an independent status acting in the ordinary course of their business. However, a contractor who habitually concludes contracts that bind the company, and whose work is closely directed by it, may be treated as a dependent agent and create an Agent PE in Malta.

Does Malta apply the 2017 OECD Agent PE rule?

Not automatically. Malta reserved the right not to apply Article 12 of the OECD’s Multilateral Instrument, which would otherwise have introduced the broader 2017 rule into its existing treaties. Many of Malta’s treaties therefore still focus on whether a person habitually exercises an authority to conclude contracts in the company’s name.

What is the difference between tax residence and a PE?

Tax residence determines where a company is taxed on its income generally, usually by reference to where it is incorporated or effectively managed. A PE is a taxable presence in another country, and only the profits attributable to the PE may be taxed there.

How can a foreign company reduce the risk of an Agent PE in Malta?

By reviewing what the people it engages in Malta actually do. Clear limits on contracting authority in employment and service agreements, and day-to-day practice that matches those limits, help reduce the risk. The applicable DTT should also be checked, as the wording differs between treaties.