Malta Budget 2027 supports business reinvestment, digital transformation, start-ups and sustainable growth through tax incentives, Malta Enterprise support and energy infrastructure investment.

Malta Budget 2027 encourages companies to grow through reinvestment, technology adoption, automation and higher-value activity. Its principal business measures include a proposed 25% tax rate for qualifying retained or reinvested profits, continued Malta Enterprise incentives for digitalisation and automation, the renewal of existing electric-vehicle and renewable-energy schemes, and further investment in Malta’s electricity network, interconnectors and energy-storage capacity.

The Budget does not introduce a standalone artificial intelligence incentive. Instead, it places AI within a wider economic strategy based on skills, productivity, digital transformation and higher-value investment.

Businesses, founders and investors should assess each opportunity against the relevant tax rules, Malta Enterprise scheme conditions, available funding and implementation timetable.

Key Legal Points

Companies with annual turnover not exceeding €1 million may qualify for a proposed 25% tax rate on retained or reinvested profits.

The 35% rate will continue to apply where profits are distributed as dividends under the announced framework.

Malta Enterprise will continue incentives supporting digitalisation, automation and investment generating higher-quality added value.

Further incentives are expected to target new economic niches and greater economic diversification.

Budget 2027 does not introduce a standalone AI incentive.

The Government announced that schemes operating in 2026 will be renewed for 2027, including schemes concerning electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Approximately €400 million is allocated to maintaining stable electricity, gas and fuel prices and related support during 2027.

Approximately €75 million is planned for electricity-distribution investment in 2027.

Malta’s energy programme includes a second interconnector, studies for further connections, offshore-wind studies and large-scale battery storage.

Eligibility, funding, commencement and implementation remain governed by the relevant tax, incentive and administrative rules.

Who Is This For?

This publication is relevant to Malta companies, founders, start-ups, scale-ups, family businesses, technology enterprises, manufacturers, investors, family offices and businesses planning digital or sustainable investment.

It is also relevant to fintech, digital-asset and financial-services businesses, fleet operators, energy-intensive companies and organisations assessing automation, renewable energy or energy-storage projects.

Malta Budget 2027 at a Glance for businesses

Measure Budget direction Most relevant to Proposed company tax rate 25% on qualifying retained or reinvested profits for companies with turnover not exceeding €1 million Smaller and owner-managed companies Malta Enterprise support Continued incentives for digitalisation, automation and higher-value investment Start-ups, scale-ups, manufacturers and technology businesses Economic diversification Incentives aimed at attracting new niches and strengthening existing sectors Innovative and specialised businesses Financial-services development Continued regulatory and administrative work to attract investment Fintech, crypto, family offices and aircraft leasing Existing schemes Renewal of schemes operating in 2026, including electric-vehicle and renewable-energy support ESG-focused businesses and fleet operators Energy-price stability Approximately €400 million in subsidies and related support during 2027 Businesses generally Electricity distribution Approximately €75 million in planned investment during 2027 Energy-intensive businesses and infrastructure participants Renewable infrastructure Interconnectors, offshore-wind studies and battery-storage investment Energy, infrastructure and sustainable-investment participants

Proposed 25% Rate as a Reinvestment Incentive

Budget 2027 proposes a framework under which companies with annual turnover not exceeding €1 million may qualify for a 25% tax rate rather than the standard 35% rate.

The reduced rate is intended to apply to qualifying profits retained within the company or reinvested in the business. Where profits are distributed as dividends, the Budget states that the 35% rate will continue to apply.

This is not a general reduction of Malta’s corporate income-tax rate from 35% to 25%.

What Remains Unclear?

The conditions and limitations of the proposed rate must be established through dedicated rules. The final framework will need to clarify:

the definition of qualifying retained or reinvested profits;

the relevant turnover reference period;

the treatment of connected or group companies;

the treatment of profits initially retained and later distributed;

qualifying and excluded business activities;

documentation and reporting requirements; and

interaction with Malta’s existing company-tax framework.

Companies should not restructure, delay dividends or commit to an investment solely on the basis of the Budget announcement. Eligibility and the resulting tax treatment will depend on the final rules.

Planning Points for Business Owners

Review anticipated taxable profits and annual turnover.

Assess 2027 reinvestment and capital-expenditure plans.

Review dividend policies and shareholder expectations.

Check whether shareholder agreements require distributions that may affect access to the proposed rate.

Review the group structure once the aggregation and eligibility rules are published.

Model funding, working-capital and shareholder-distribution requirements together.

Detailed analysis of the proposed rate is included in our Malta Budget 2027 income-tax and business-tax publication.

Malta Enterprise Digitalisation Support

Malta Enterprise will continue assisting businesses and industry through incentives supporting digitalisation, greater automation and investment that generates higher-quality added value.

For businesses, the policy direction is towards more productive and scalable operating models rather than growth based principally on continually increasing employee numbers.

Potential areas of investment may include technology adoption, process automation, digital operations, modern production systems and other projects capable of improving productivity or generating higher-value activity. Qualification will depend on the terms of the individual Malta Enterprise scheme.

What Should Businesses Review?

Companies considering a digital-transformation project should assess:

the commercial objective of the investment;

the eligible costs under the relevant incentive;

whether an application must be submitted before expenditure is incurred;

implementation milestones and project timing;

the expected productivity or value-added outcome;

funding and cash-flow requirements;

procurement and supplier contracts;

data-protection and cybersecurity considerations; and

record-keeping and reporting obligations.

The continuation of incentive support does not mean every technology purchase will qualify. Businesses should identify the relevant scheme and confirm eligibility before committing expenditure.

Support for Start-Ups and Scale-Ups

The continuation of Malta Enterprise support may assist start-ups and growing businesses investing in digitalisation, automation and higher-value activities. For qualifying businesses, this can reduce part of the cost of adopting technology and support the development of more efficient and scalable operations.

The Government also intends to offer incentives aimed at attracting new economic niches and strengthening existing ones. This creates potential opportunities for innovation-led businesses operating in specialised sectors or introducing activities that support the diversification of Malta’s economy.

The proposed 25% company rate may also become relevant to profitable smaller companies that retain or reinvest earnings. Early-stage businesses without taxable profits, however, may derive greater immediate value from grants, tax credits, financing measures or other forms of operational support than from a reduced tax rate.

What Should Founders Consider?

Founders and growth-stage companies should consider:

company and group structure;

founder and shareholder arrangements;

investment-round and dilution implications;

intellectual-property ownership;

employee incentives and share-option arrangements;

regulatory permissions;

technology and data contracts;

international expansion plans; and

the conditions attached to public incentives.

Incentive eligibility should form part of the commercial and legal planning process. It should not replace an assessment of market demand, financing, governance and regulatory compliance.

Does Budget 2027 Introduce AI Incentives?

No standalone artificial intelligence incentive was announced in Budget 2027.

Instead, the Budget places artificial intelligence within a broader policy direction based on investment in skills, productivity, digitalisation, automation and higher-value economic activity.

Businesses adopting AI may be able to consider existing digitalisation or investment support where their project satisfies the relevant scheme conditions. The availability of a general digitalisation incentive does not automatically mean that every AI system, licence or implementation cost will qualify.

What Should Businesses Consider Before Adopting AI?

Companies evaluating AI systems should assess:

the business purpose and expected productivity outcome;

the quality and lawful use of input data;

data-protection and confidentiality obligations;

human oversight and internal accountability;

supplier warranties and contractual protections;

cybersecurity and operational resilience;

the ownership and permitted use of outputs; and

employee training and changes to internal roles or processes.

These are governance and implementation considerations. Budget 2027 does not introduce a separate national cybersecurity or AI-compliance incentive.

Fintech, Crypto and Family Offices

The Government intends to continue work between the financial-services regulator and the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council to improve Malta’s regulatory and administrative framework and attract further investment.

The Budget identifies family offices, crypto businesses, fintech and aircraft leasing as sectors in which Malta’s presence continues to develop.

For technology businesses, Malta’s established financial and professional-services ecosystem may create opportunities where innovation intersects with regulated finance, digital assets or internationally connected capital.

Malta’s experience in regulating digital assets may also be relevant to businesses exploring blockchain applications, digital finance and other technology-enabled services. This is a potential commercial advantage rather than a new Budget incentive, and individual projects remain subject to their applicable regulatory framework.

Family Offices and Growth Capital

Family offices may complement the start-up and scale-up ecosystem by bringing together private capital, investment experience and international investor networks.

Businesses seeking family-office or private-capital investment should consider governance, investor rights, due diligence, valuation, reporting and exit arrangements. The presence of a growing family-office sector does not guarantee access to funding.

Renewal of Green Incentive Schemes

The Government announced that schemes operating in 2026 will be renewed for 2027. The Budget specifically refers to categories including electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Businesses should not assume that every scheme will continue with identical funding, grant levels, deadlines or eligibility rules. The 2027 terms of the relevant scheme should be reviewed before an acquisition, installation or investment is contractually committed.

Potentially Relevant Business Investments

Depending on the terms of the applicable scheme, businesses may wish to assess planned investment in:

electric or lower-emission commercial vehicles;

fleet electrification and charging infrastructure;

renewable-energy generation;

energy-efficiency improvements;

battery storage; and

other qualifying sustainable technologies.

Scheme eligibility, aid intensity, application timing and available funding must be checked against the official 2027 documentation.

Energy-Price Stability in 2027

The Government intends to continue maintaining stable electricity, gas and fuel prices, supported by approximately €400 million in energy subsidies and related assistance during 2027.

For businesses, the policy provides a degree of price stability for budgeting purposes. It does not mean that every company’s total energy expenditure will remain unchanged. Actual costs may still vary according to consumption, operating hours, business growth and other charges.

Energy-intensive businesses should continue modelling different consumption and operational scenarios rather than relying solely on the continuation of subsidies.

Electricity Network Investment

Approximately €75 million is planned for investment in electricity distribution during 2027 as part of a wider programme intended to strengthen the capacity, resilience and security of Malta’s electricity supply.

The Budget also refers to:

a second electricity interconnector with Sicily, intended to double Malta’s interconnection capacity;

technical studies for a potential third interconnector;

studies for a new 132kV link between Malta and Gozo; and

further strengthening of the electricity-distribution network.

These projects may be relevant to infrastructure participants, engineering businesses, energy-service companies and enterprises for which supply resilience is a material investment consideration.

Offshore Wind and Battery Storage

The Government will continue studies concerning Malta’s first offshore wind farm, for which the Budget refers to planned capacity of 300MW.

The Budget also refers to exploring the importation of renewable energy from North Africa and continued investment in large-scale batteries. Further opportunities for domestic battery installations are also envisaged.

Malta aims to obtain 25% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. The Budget reports that the renewable share reached 18.8% in 2025.

For energy and sustainable-infrastructure investors, these policy directions indicate potential opportunities involving renewable generation, storage, grid flexibility and related services. Participation will depend on future projects, procurement processes, regulatory approvals and investment structures.

Other Business Costs and Compliance Measures

Budget 2027 also contains measures affecting tax compliance, property development and the recruitment of third-country nationals. These measures are examined in greater detail in our dedicated tax, property and employment publications.

Businesses should account for these related developments when preparing investment plans:

new administrative penalties announced for failures involving VAT invoices and fiscal receipts;

a proposed reverse-charge VAT mechanism for construction-sector transactions falling within its future scope;

proposed reforms affecting airspace-development transactions;

an increase in the fee for certain new work-permit applications from €600 to €800; and

a new €400 annual infrastructure contribution affecting new applications and renewals, with persons under 18 excluded.

These measures should be evaluated separately from the availability of technology or sustainable-investment incentives.

What Should Businesses Do Now?

Model the proposed 25% rate. Compare retained earnings, reinvestment and expected shareholder distributions. Review dividend and shareholder arrangements. Identify contractual obligations that may require profit distributions. Map planned investments. Match digitalisation, automation, vehicle, renewable-energy and storage projects against the relevant schemes. Check application timing. Confirm whether approval is required before expenditure or contractual commitment. Build an investment case. Document the expected productivity, scalability or value-added outcome. Assess technology governance. Review data, cybersecurity, supplier, intellectual-property and operational-resilience issues. Review financing and cash flow. Consider when incentive support is received and whether the company must fund expenditure in advance. Include employment costs. Account for wages, skills requirements and revised third-country national permit costs. Strengthen compliance controls. Review VAT invoices, fiscal receipts and record-keeping procedures. Monitor implementation. Confirm final tax rules, scheme guidelines, calls, deadlines and available funding before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Legal Status of the Measures

The measures discussed in this publication are based on the Malta Budget 2027 announcements and the framework available at the date of publication.

The proposed 25% company rate requires dedicated rules establishing its conditions and limitations. Malta Enterprise and sustainability incentives remain subject to their individual guidelines, application processes, funding and eligibility requirements.

Businesses and investors should confirm the final legislation, incentive documentation, commencement dates and administrative procedures before making an investment or restructuring decision.

Interested in Other Malta Budget 2027 Measures?

View the official Malta Budget 2027 documents published by the Ministry for Finance.