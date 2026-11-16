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An actively managed certificate (AMC) is a debt security whose return tracks a professionally managed strategy. The manager runs the strategy; an issuer platform wraps it as a certificate; investors buy the certificate and receive the strategy's performance. No fund is created, which is exactly the point: an AMC delivers fund-like economics with certificate-like speed, launching in weeks off an existing issuance programme rather than months of vehicle formation.

AMCs are a $1.2 trillion product class globally, long established in Swiss and European private banking, and now moving on-chain. This explainer covers how they work, who uses them and what tokenisation adds.

How an AMC actually works

Four parties, one flow. The strategy manager (an asset manager, advisor, family office or bank) defines and runs the strategy: a basket of equities, a systematic model, a digital-asset portfolio, a thematic allocation. The issuer, a dedicated issuance vehicle or programme, issues the certificate and holds the strategy assets, segregated from its other programmes, commonly in bankruptcy-remote cell structures. The administrator values the strategy, maintains the register and services the product. The investor buys the certificate, whose value tracks the strategy net of fees.

Legally the investor holds a security issued by the issuer, backed by the segregated strategy assets. Economically the investor holds the strategy. That separation between legal form and economic exposure is what makes the AMC so fast: the strategy can change, rebalance and evolve inside the certificate without new documents or investor re-papering.

Why managers use AMCs

Speed to market. Issuing off an existing programme means no vehicle formation and no fund authorisation. Weeks, not months, and materially cheaper, as set out in our cost breakdown.

A track record vehicle. Emerging managers use AMCs to prove a strategy with real capital and an auditable NAV history before graduating to a fund, a path we compare in AMC vs tokenised fund.

Flexibility of underlying. Anything the issuer can custody and the administrator can price can sit inside: listed securities, ETFs, digital assets, baskets, long/short and systematic strategies.

Bankability. Certificates carry an ISIN, can be held in ordinary custody accounts, and fit the distribution machinery of private banks and wealth managers, which is how the product class reached $1.2 trillion in the first place.

What tokenisation adds

A tokenised AMC is the same legal product issued and settled on-chain. Settlement moves from days to minutes. The register reconciles against the chain. Distribution extends beyond the traditional private-banking channel to any investor the offer route permits, including crypto-native capital that never touches a custody account.

And because a certificate is not a direct fund interest, its transfer model is a genuine design choice: permissioned, permissionless or hybrid, with controls enforced in the token code, at the registry layer, or contractually through the programme documents. A professional-only strategy may stay tightly permissioned; a certificate built to circulate can support freer transfer where the securities analysis supports it. The offer itself reaches investors through an exempt route, a registered prospectus in the market of distribution, or locally regulated distribution partners.

What to check before issuing or investing

The issuer's structure: strategy assets should sit segregated, ideally in a bankruptcy-remote cell, because the certificate is legally a claim on the issuer. The administrator: independent, regulated, and actually valuing the strategy. The fee stack: management, performance and platform fees should be visible in one place. The offer route: matched to where the investors are. And the exit: redemption terms and any secondary transferability, stated plainly. See our AMC solution page for how Assetize structures these.

AMC vs the alternatives, in one paragraph

Against a fund: faster and cheaper, no collective vehicle, but a claim on the issuer rather than direct portfolio interests, and without NAV-based pooled redemption machinery at scale. Against a tracker certificate: actively managed rather than rule-bound. Against a managed account: pooled, bankable and distributable rather than bilateral. The full comparison with funds is here.

FAQ

What is an actively managed certificate in simple terms?

A security that gives you the performance of a professionally managed strategy without the manager having to create a fund. The strategy sits inside a certificate issued off an existing issuance programme.

Is an AMC a fund?

No. There is no collective investment vehicle. The investor holds a debt security whose value tracks the strategy, backed by segregated assets held by the issuer.

How big is the AMC market?

Roughly $1.2 trillion globally, concentrated historically in Swiss and European private banking and now expanding through tokenised issuance.

What is the risk of an AMC?

Strategy risk, as with any managed product, plus issuer credit risk, which proper structures mitigate by segregating strategy assets in bankruptcy-remote cells. Diligence both.

Can an AMC be tokenized?

Yes. A tokenised AMC settles on-chain and, because it is not a direct fund interest, can be issued as a permissioned, permissionless or hybrid token depending on the structure and offer route.

How quickly can an AMC launch?

Weeks, when issued off an existing programme with administration and banking already in place. That speed is the product's defining advantage.

Who can issue an AMC?

Asset managers, advisors, family offices and banks with a strategy to deliver. The issuer platform provides the legal wrapper; the manager provides the strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.