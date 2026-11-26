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Jersey does not license token issuers. It licenses the firms that administer them. Under the JFSC’s guidance on the tokenisation of real world assets, an issuer must be administered by a business licensed to carry on trust company business, and must maintain a Jersey-resident director drawn from that firm. The appointment of a regulated fiduciary is a condition of every issuance.

That makes the choice of trust company a structural decision rather than an administrative one. The trust company carries the continuing regulatory obligations, does most of the work that turns a structure into a complete consent application, and cannot be changed later without the JFSC’s prior approval.

This article sets out what the JFSC asks of the trust company, why the appointment tends to determine how quickly a consent application comes together, and the questions worth asking a firm before appointing it.

Key Takeaways: Trust Companies and Jersey Token Issuers

A licensed trust company is mandatory. Every Jersey token issuer must be administered by a JFSC-licensed trust company business, which provides a Jersey-resident director to the issuer’s board.

Every Jersey token issuer must be administered by a JFSC-licensed trust company business, which provides a Jersey-resident director to the issuer’s board. The trust company carries a continuing diligence obligation. It must satisfy itself about the issuer’s integrity, resources, governance, systems, financial crime controls, marketing and wind-down planning, before the appointment and throughout it.

It must satisfy itself about the issuer’s integrity, resources, governance, systems, financial crime controls, marketing and wind-down planning, before the appointment and throughout it. Relevant expertise is a regulatory requirement. The guidance requires the trust company to have the knowledge, skills and experience appropriate to the issuer’s actual activities.

The guidance requires the trust company to have the knowledge, skills and experience appropriate to the issuer’s actual activities. The appointment is not easily reversed. The JFSC must approve any change of trust company or of the resident director.

The JFSC must approve any change of trust company or of the resident director. The administrator sets the timetable. Assembling a complete application is the longer part of the process, and most of that work sits with the administrator.

What Does the JFSC Ask of the Trust Company?

The guidance sets out what the trust company must satisfy itself about before accepting the appointment and on a continuing basis. It is a substantive diligence obligation. It covers:

the issuer’s honesty and integrity, and its financial and non-financial resources

its governance arrangements and its protections for client assets

its systems and its security protocols

its financial crime controls

its marketing strategy, including every jurisdiction the token will be sold into

the adequacy of its wind-down planning

An officer of the trust company sits on the issuer’s board as the Jersey-resident director, and the JFSC must approve any change of trust company or of that director. The guidance also requires the firm to have the knowledge, skills and experience appropriate to the issuer’s actual activities.

Applied to a token issuer, that last requirement carries real weight. It means forming a view on smart contract audit findings, on whether a whitelisting arrangement matches what the offer documents describe, on custody arrangements that turn on key management, and on the marketing of a product distributed to wallets rather than to registered addresses.

Why Does the Administrator Set the Timeline?

The consent process itself is well defined. The JFSC publishes its requirements and a checklist against them, so an application that arrives complete is assessed against a known standard.

Assembling a complete application is the longer task. It means verification arrangements for the underlying assets, custody, audited smart contracts, documentation drafted to prospectus content standards, and an anti-money-laundering framework that contemplates token holders rather than account holders. Most of that assembly is administrator work, coordinated across the custodian, the verifier, the auditor and counsel.

In our own experience, consent for a complete application has come through in two to four weeks. Published commentary from Jersey law firms is more conservative, and any individual application turns on its own facts and on the quality of what is submitted.

What Capabilities Does the Role Actually Need?

The role combines two disciplines that have historically developed separately. A firm doing this work well needs:

Fiduciary depth. Board-level judgement on governance, financial crime and wind-down, which is what trust company business has always required.

Board-level judgement on governance, financial crime and wind-down, which is what trust company business has always required. Operational reconciliation. The ability to reconcile a register against a chain continuously, and to hold the register as the authoritative record when the two disagree.

The ability to reconcile a register against a chain continuously, and to hold the register as the authoritative record when the two disagree. Technical literacy at board level. Directors who can read a token standard, follow a transfer model through the offer documents, and interrogate an audit finding directly.

Directors who can read a token standard, follow a transfer model through the offer documents, and interrogate an audit finding directly. Established counterparty relationships. Working relationships with custodians, verification providers and auditors who already accept Jersey issuers, so those appointments run in parallel rather than in sequence.

This is why the JFSC’s approach works as investor protection. By requiring a regulated fiduciary with appropriate expertise, the regime places responsibility for each issuance with firms equipped to carry it.

What Should You Ask a Prospective Trust Company?

Five questions will show quickly whether a firm is equipped for the appointment:

Has the firm taken an issuance through the JFSC’s RWA consent process, and what did the timeline look like? Who on the proposed board understands the token standard, and can they explain the transfer model as the offer documents describe it? How does the firm reconcile the register against the chain, and how often? What are the firm’s existing relationships with the custodian, the verification provider and the auditor the structure will rely on? What happens operationally on the day a token holder fails anti-money-laundering screening?

Clear answers to those five, given without reference to an external adviser, are a reasonable indication that a firm can carry the role.

How Cavenwell Approaches the Role

Cavenwell (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission to carry on trust company business, and acts as the licensed administrator and provider of Jersey-resident directors for token issuers under the RWA guidance.

Our directors have taken tokenised structures through the consent process against the guidance and the JFSC’s published checklist, and our administration reconciles registers against the chain as a matter of routine. We work with sponsors from initial structuring through the consent process and on into ongoing administration.

The regime itself is covered in our guide to tokenisation in Jersey, and its application to equity programmes in why tokenised stock programmes keep choosing Jersey issuers.

Conclusion

Jersey’s regime puts a regulated fiduciary at the centre of every token issuance, which means the administrator is not a downstream appointment to settle after the structure is designed. It shapes the structure, carries the continuing obligations and, in practice, sets the timeline.

If you are considering Jersey for a tokenised product, we can tell you early whether the structure fits the regime and what the consent path looks like. Get in touch and we will talk it through.

FAQs

Does a Jersey token issuer need a licence?

The issuer itself is not licensed. Consent is required for the issuance, and the JFSC grants it issuance by issuance. What must be licensed is the administrator: the issuer has to be administered by a business licensed to carry on trust company business, which also provides a Jersey-resident director to the issuer’s board.

Who can administer a Jersey token issuer?

A business licensed by the JFSC to carry on trust company business, which appoints one of its own officers as a Jersey-resident director of the issuer. The JFSC must approve any later change of trust company or of that director, so the appointment is not easily reversed once consent has been granted.

What does the trust company have to check before taking the appointment?

Under the JFSC’s RWA guidance, the trust company must satisfy itself as to the issuer’s honesty and integrity, its financial and non-financial resources, its governance, its client asset protections, its systems and security protocols, its financial crime controls, its marketing strategy across every jurisdiction of sale, and its wind-down planning. The obligation continues for as long as the appointment does.

Can any trust company administer a token issuer?

Only a firm licensed by the JFSC to carry on trust company business, and the guidance also requires that firm to have the knowledge, skills and experience appropriate to the issuer’s activities. For a token issuer, that includes smart contracts, custody arrangements and on-chain registers.

How long does JFSC consent take for a tokenised issuance?

It depends on the completeness of the application and the facts of the structure. In our own experience a complete application has received consent within two to four weeks. Published commentary from Jersey law firms suggests allowing longer. The variable is usually how long it takes to assemble verification, custody, audit and documentation, rather than the assessment itself.

Do the underlying assets have to be independently verified?

Yes. The guidance requires the underlying assets to be independently verified by an appropriately qualified third party annually, with the results made available to the public, confirming that the tokens are fully collateralised and that the assets are ring-fenced. The assets are to be held by a professional custodian and are not to be lent out for additional yield unless the JFSC has agreed.

Does every token transfer need an AML check in Jersey?

No. Checks apply at the boundary with the issuer, meaning persons who subscribe for tokens from the issuer or redeem them back to it. There is no requirement to run a check on each secondary market transfer, and an issuer can decline to redeem where checks are not satisfactory.

Can a token issuer change its trust company later?

Yes, but only with the JFSC’s prior approval, which also applies to a change of the Jersey-resident director. Because of this, the choice of trust company should be made carefully at the outset.

Why does the choice of administrator matter so much?

Because the administrator does most of the work that turns a structure into a complete consent application, and carries the continuing obligations afterwards. A firm that has done it before coordinates custody, verification, audit and documentation in parallel. A firm new to the regime tends to run them in sequence.