Introduction

The Public statement and imposition of a £2,000,000 fine imposed on HSBC Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) should be subject to careful consideration by all Boards in the Island’s finance industry. This particular fine dwarfs all previous regulatory fines and the JFSC’s findings were not minor. Had HSBC not settled early on in the process taking advantage of the full 50% reduction at stage one, then the fine would have been £4,000,000, the maximum penalty allowed for a breach committed through negligence.

So, what are the key takeaways from these findings and what steps should businesses implement to avoid seeing themselves in a similar position in the future?

Self-disclosure

HSBC did not promptly self-disclose identified issues despite embarking on a remediation exercise. The scope of any remediation exercise should always be discussed with the regulator before the exercise commences. Telling them about it several months after the event is may not foster good regulatory relations.

Sufficient customer due diligence at onboarding

The JFSC also found that for certain customers, HSBC Jersey failed to either obtain sufficient information or effectively scrutinise the information obtained at onboarding, including the source of funds. This impacted the effectiveness of transaction monitoring measures during the course of some business relationships subject to the review. Furthermore, in instances where financial crime concerns were identified and reported from transaction monitoring, in some instances, HSBC Jersey did not implement enhanced measures to manage the ongoing financial crime risk.

The public statement identified that HSBC Jersey also failed to obtain sufficient information regarding source of funds where transactions were not in accordance with customer due diligence (CDD), exposing it to the risk that it facilitated transactions that had no legitimate economic purpose.

Reliance on automated systems

Many firms rely on automated systems to monitor transaction and account activity but at the end of the day, a human with anti-money laundering (AML) experience is still needed. It is their role to make a decision based on the information provided, by conducting a review of the activity versus the account opening information and subsequent explanations provided by the client.

Blocking accounts

The JFSC concluded that account blocks may serve as a critical control to support enhanced monitoring. They help ensure that any further activity is subject to heightened oversight, thereby reducing the risk of continued or future misuse of a supervised person’s services. In certain cases, HSBC Jersey did not implement account blocks in a timely manner following the submission of a suspicious activity report (SAR). This delay allowed further transactions to occur through customer accounts, despite HSBC Jersey having identified suspected financial crime

Banks are in a difficult position. Applying a block to someone’s account is a significant step and should never be undertaken lightly. Imagine being on holiday or in hospital and your account is frozen and you are left without access to funds. At Baker & Partners, we act for many clients with frozen accounts, often prompted by the account holder not providing sufficient information to allay the financial crime risk concerns of the bank.

Where financial crime is suspected, the risk of committing a money laundering offence is significant and absent consent from the Jersey Financial Intelligence Unit (JFIU) continuing to service the account may land you in the same territory as HSBC Jersey.

Conclusion

The JFSC has concluded that in certain customer files reviewed, HSBC Jersey failed to effectively scrutinise transaction monitoring alerts. Scrutiny of certain alerts was impacted by information obtained at onboarding. This included source of funds to accurately determine expected transactional activity and to identify or discount transactions that were potentially suspicious for the customers. Does your business audit how alerts are processed? Are the people clearing the alerts also undertaking the audit?

Boards may derive comfort that they have the state-of-the-art monitoring systems, but it is how you address such alerts that matter. Are the people who process the alerts also providing the management data on timeliness or backlogs? Is the screening in compliance with the law or the expectations of the JFSC?

Having read the public statement, I contemplated if a review of fifteen files from an independent and experienced third party at a very modest cost would have uncovered the systemic failing without the need for the JFSC enforcement intervention. The cost of a dip test of-fifteen files could have perhaps avoided the need for such an eye watering sanction. Hindsight is of course a wonderful thing particularly when, unlike HSBC Jersey staff, I am not faced with the task of monitoring tens of thousands of accounts. The option of occasionally appointing an external resource to undertake a dip test is something that the JFSC suggest in the AML handbook but frequently ignored by Boards seeking to lower compliance costs or lured into a false sense of security by the overly positive and inaccurate content of compliance reports. In this instance, however, the term penny-wise and pound-foolish springs to mind!

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