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To tokenize a real-world asset, you place the asset inside a bankruptcy-remote legal vehicle (an SPV or a segregated cell), verify and custody it, then issue the vehicle's interests as tokens on a blockchain: permissioned, permissionless or hybrid, depending on the structure and the offer. Investors hold a legally enforceable claim on the vehicle; the vehicle holds the asset; the token is the transferable record of that claim. Everything else in RWA tokenization is detail hanging off that chain of title.

RWAs are the fastest-growing category of tokenised products, and the one where the gap between marketing and legal reality is widest. A tokenised US Treasury fund and a tokenised classic car are both "RWAs", but they demand different custody, valuation and structuring answers. This guide walks the full process that applies to all of them, flags where each asset type diverges, and finishes with the red flags that separate institutional RWA issuance from the last cycle's experiments.

Key Takeaways

Structure comes before tokenisation. The process begins with establishing a legal holding vehicle, confirming asset ownership, and arranging custody and independent verification before issuing tokens on-chain.

RWA tokenisation can take weeks, not months. Using a segregated cell within an established issuance platform, with administration and supporting infrastructure already in place, can significantly reduce launch timelines compared with creating a standalone SPV.

Token transfers can follow different models. Depending on the legal structure, securities requirements and distribution strategy, RWA tokens may be permissioned, permissionless or hybrid, with appropriate transfer controls.

Strong governance and independent oversight are essential. Warning signs include no clearly identified legal vehicle, no regulated administrator, outdated asset attestations or valuations determined solely by the promoter. These can raise serious concerns about investor protection and the credibility of the underlying asset.

What counts as a real-world asset?

Anything with value off-chain: real estate, gold and precious metals, private credit, trade finance, aircraft, art, fine wine, classic cars, music royalties, agricultural commodities, equipment leases, intellectual property. If a vehicle can own it, and a custodian, registry, warehouse or counterparty can evidence it, it can back a token. See the full range on our tokenised RWA solution page.

The category also includes financial real-world assets: Treasuries, money-market funds, bonds and loans. These dominate today's RWA volumes because they solve an immediate problem, putting idle stablecoin balances to work earning yield. More on that pattern below.

The RWA tokenization process

Step 1: Confirm the chain of title Before anything happens on-chain, establish exactly what the vehicle will own: the freehold, the loan agreement, the warehouse receipt, the royalty contract, the bar list. RWA tokenization usually fails at the registry. If the land registry, share register or bailment arrangement does not recognise the vehicle's ownership, the token represents nothing, however elegant the smart contract.

This is also the step where you discover whether the asset can move at all. Some assets carry consent requirements, change-of-control clauses, or local ownership restrictions. Better to find them in week one than at closing.

Step 2: Structure the holding vehicle: SPV or cell The classic route is a standalone SPV per asset or pool: clean, familiar, and slow, because every SPV needs its own providers, banking and approvals.

The faster route is a segregated, bankruptcy-remote cell of an existing issuance platform. Each cell is legally ring-fenced from every other cell, with the platform's regulatory approvals, banking and administration already in place. Cells compress months of setup into weeks and keep each product's assets and liabilities isolated. Cells use the same protected cell architecture that TradFi markets have used for decades, applied to on-chain issuance.