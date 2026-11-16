VIDEO · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
How To Tokenize Real-World Assets (RWAs): The Complete Process (Video)
Investors hold a legally enforceable claim on the vehicle; the vehicle holds the asset; the token is the transferable record of that claim. Everything else in RWA tokenization is detail hanging off that chain of title.
To tokenize a real-world asset, you place the asset inside a bankruptcy-remote legal vehicle (an SPV or a segregated cell), verify and custody it, then issue the vehicle's interests as tokens on a blockchain: permissioned, permissionless or hybrid, depending on the structure and the offer. Investors hold a legally enforceable claim on the vehicle; the vehicle holds the asset; the token is the transferable record of that claim. Everything else in RWA tokenization is detail hanging off that chain of title.
RWAs are the fastest-growing category of tokenised products, and the one where the gap between marketing and legal reality is widest. A tokenised US Treasury fund and a tokenised classic car are both "RWAs", but they demand different custody, valuation and structuring answers. This guide walks the full process that applies to all of them, flags where each asset type diverges, and finishes with the red flags that separate institutional RWA issuance from the last cycle's experiments.
Key Takeaways
- Structure comes before tokenisation. The process begins with establishing a legal holding vehicle, confirming asset ownership, and arranging custody and independent verification before issuing tokens on-chain.
- RWA tokenisation can take weeks, not months. Using a segregated cell within an established issuance platform, with administration and supporting infrastructure already in place, can significantly reduce launch timelines compared with creating a standalone SPV.
- Token transfers can follow different models. Depending on the legal structure, securities requirements and distribution strategy, RWA tokens may be permissioned, permissionless or hybrid, with appropriate transfer controls.
- Strong governance and independent oversight are essential. Warning signs include no clearly identified legal vehicle, no regulated administrator, outdated asset attestations or valuations determined solely by the promoter. These can raise serious concerns about investor protection and the credibility of the underlying asset.
What counts as a real-world asset?
Anything with value off-chain: real estate, gold and precious metals, private credit, trade finance, aircraft, art, fine wine, classic cars, music royalties, agricultural commodities, equipment leases, intellectual property. If a vehicle can own it, and a custodian, registry, warehouse or counterparty can evidence it, it can back a token. See the full range on our tokenised RWA solution page.
The category also includes financial real-world assets: Treasuries, money-market funds, bonds and loans. These dominate today's RWA volumes because they solve an immediate problem, putting idle stablecoin balances to work earning yield. More on that pattern below.
The RWA tokenization process
Step 1: Confirm the chain of title Before anything happens on-chain, establish exactly what the vehicle will own: the freehold, the loan agreement, the warehouse receipt, the royalty contract, the bar list. RWA tokenization usually fails at the registry. If the land registry, share register or bailment arrangement does not recognise the vehicle's ownership, the token represents nothing, however elegant the smart contract.
This is also the step where you discover whether the asset can move at all. Some assets carry consent requirements, change-of-control clauses, or local ownership restrictions. Better to find them in week one than at closing.
Step 2: Structure the holding vehicle: SPV or cell The classic route is a standalone SPV per asset or pool: clean, familiar, and slow, because every SPV needs its own providers, banking and approvals.
The faster route is a segregated, bankruptcy-remote cell of an existing issuance platform. Each cell is legally ring-fenced from every other cell, with the platform's regulatory approvals, banking and administration already in place. Cells compress months of setup into weeks and keep each product's assets and liabilities isolated. Cells use the same protected cell architecture that TradFi markets have used for decades, applied to on-chain issuance.
|Structure
|Speed
|Best for
|Watch out for
|Standalone SPV
|Months
|Large single assets, bespoke mandates
|Full provider stack to assemble
|Platform cell (bankruptcy-remote)
|Weeks
|Most RWA issuances
|Choose a platform with regulated administration
|Tokenised fund
|Months
|Pooled, actively managed RWA portfolios
|Fund regulation; see tokenised funds
|Certificate / note
|Weeks
|RWA exposure without a collective vehicle
|Issuer credit risk sits with the platform entity
Step 3: Solve custody and verification Every credible RWA token answers one question convincingly: how does the investor know the asset is really there? For physical assets, that means a custodian or vault with independent attestation: numbered bar lists for gold, warehouse receipts for commodities, condition reports and storage records for cars, art and wine. For financial assets, it means account control agreements, administrator oversight and periodic reconciliation. For real estate, it means title registered in the vehicle's name, which we walk through step-by-step in our real estate tokenization guide. Verification should be refreshed on a regular cycle. Attestations dated three years ago protect nobody.
Step 4: Value the asset, and decide how often Valuation frequency drives NAV, subscription and redemption mechanics, and it varies more across RWAs than any other design choice. Listed collateral marks daily. Private credit marks monthly or quarterly against a model. Property revalues quarterly or annually with periodic external valuation. Collectibles need independent appraisal, and honesty about how wide the error bars are. Whatever the answer, the valuation policy must be written into the offering documents, with named valuers and a stated methodology. Improvised valuation is the fastest way to turn an illiquidity problem into a dispute.
Step 5: Deal with the securities perimeter A token backed by an asset held in a vehicle is a security in nearly every serious jurisdiction, so the offer needs a route to market. There are three: an exempt route (qualified investors, fewer than 150 non-qualified offerees per EU member state, or minimum subscriptions of €100,000 and above, with US persons typically excluded under Regulation S); registration or approval of a prospectus in the intended market of distribution; or partnering with locally regulated distribution firms, sometimes in combination. The route chosen dictates how transfers must be controlled, and at which layer: in the token code, at the registry, or through the offering documents. It also dictates what your marketing can say and to whom. For the general securities-law analysis, including how the offer routes interact, see the perimeter section of our institutional guide to tokenizing an asset.
Step 6: Issue the tokens: permissioned, permissionless or hybrid The transfer model is a design choice. Direct fund interests are typically issued as permissioned tokens, with whitelisted wallets only. Interests issued outside direct fund interests, including SPV shares, certificates and notes, can be permissioned, permissionless or hybrid, with controls enforced in the token code, at the registry layer, or contractually through the offering documents.
Whichever model applies, the register stays reconciled between chain and administrator, and the administrator, not the smart contract alone, remains accountable for it. That combination of appropriate enforcement plus regulated oversight is what lets a tokenised RWA behave like an institutional security rather than an unregulated bearer instrument.
Step 7: Distribute, onboard, allocate KYC and AML, investor classification, subscription, wallet whitelisting, allocation. With a pre-wired platform this is a digital workflow measured in days. Distribution is where RWA products differentiate: direct to professional investors, through private banks and EAMs, into DeFi-adjacent venues where the transfer model permits, or white-labelled for a distributor's own client base.
Step 8: Run the asset as well as the token Rent gets collected, coupons get paid, gold gets audited, planes get maintained, borrowers get chased. Distributions flow to token holders programmatically; the administrator reconciles, reports and handles corporate actions. This operational layer is what separates institutional RWA issuance from the last cycle's asset-backed token experiments, several of which discovered at redemption that nobody actually owned the asset.
How the process differs by asset type
Real estate turns on title registration, local property law and often local ownership restrictions; the SPV usually sits where the asset sits, with the issuance layer above it. Gold and precious metals turn on vaulting, bar-level attestation and insurance; valuation is trivial, custody is everything. Private credit turns on the loan documentation and servicing; the token mirrors a lender's economics, so the servicer's quality is the product. Art, cars and wine turn on provenance, condition and insurance, with valuation the honest challenge. Financial RWAs (Treasuries, MMFs, bonds) are operationally the simplest and legally the most standardised, which is why they lead the market.
RWA yield in stablecoin form
A fast-growing pattern: instead of holding the RWA token directly, investors hold a stablecoin-denominated yield product collateralised by tokenised Treasuries, money-market funds, bonds, trade finance or private credit, with each issuance in its own bankruptcy-remote cell. Shariah-compliant collateral pools, built on tokenised sukuk and other screened assets, extend the same architecture to Islamic investors. It is RWA tokenization one level up the stack, and often the fastest route to distribution. See stablecoin yield.
Red flags: how to spot a badly structured RWA token
No named vehicle, or a vehicle in a jurisdiction with no reason to be there. No regulated administrator. Attestation that is stale, self-issued or absent. A "token holder agreement" instead of enforceable interests in the vehicle. Valuation by the promoter. Free transferability with no legal analysis to support it. Any of these alone is a reason to walk away.
FAQ
What is RWA tokenization?
RWA tokenization is the process of holding a real-world asset, such as property, gold, credit or collectibles, in a legal vehicle and issuing that vehicle's ownership interests as blockchain tokens, giving investors an enforceable, transferable claim on the asset.
How is tokenizing an RWA different from tokenizing a fund?
A fund tokenises interests in a managed portfolio; an RWA issuance tokenises a claim on a specific asset or pool. RWAs add custody, verification and valuation questions that funds largely delegate to their administrator.
Do I need an SPV to tokenize an asset?
You need a vehicle, but it does not have to be a standalone SPV. A segregated cell of an existing issuance platform with regulated administration achieves the same bankruptcy-remoteness in weeks rather than months.
How do investors know the asset really exists?
Through the structure: independent custody or title registration in the vehicle's name, third-party attestation, administrator oversight and audited reporting. If an RWA product cannot show this chain, that is the red flag.
Can tokenized RWAs pay yield?
Yes. Rent, coupons, royalties and financing income flow through the vehicle to token holders, often programmatically. RWA-backed stablecoin yield products are the most liquid expression of this.
How long does RWA tokenization take?
Through a platform cell with administration already in place, weeks. A standalone SPV build with a full provider stack typically runs six to twelve months.
Is RWA tokenization regulated?
The token is typically a security, and the vehicle sits in a regulated jurisdiction with a regulated administrator. Serious RWA issuance works within securities law.
Do RWA tokens have to be permissioned?a
No. Interests other than direct fund interests can be issued as permissioned, permissionless or hybrid tokens. The transfer model follows the securities analysis and the distribution plan, and controls can sit in the token code, at the registry, or in the legal documents.
Which real-world assets are easiest to tokenize? Financial assets such as Treasuries and money-market funds, because custody, valuation and transfer are already standardised. Physical and contractual assets are entirely feasible but carry heavier custody, verification and valuation design.
Related reading
- What is RWA tokenization?: the plain-English explainer to send to a colleague before this one.
- How to launch a tokenised RWA product: the four launch decisions, once the build questions above are settled.
- Direct tokenisation vs an SPV layer: how the vehicle choice changes what the token can do.
- Tokenisation in Jersey: why cell structures and the JFSC's approach suit RWA issuance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.