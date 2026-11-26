On Monday 22 June, Jersey Finance hosted an Africa – London roundtable, kindly hosted by Charles Russell Speechlys. The invitation-only event brought together Jersey and UK-based finance professionals specialising in law, banking, fiduciary services, tax and private wealth management, with a shared focus on clients, families, businesses and investors connected to African markets.

Led by Jersey Finance's Director – UK, Robert Moore, and Director – Africa, Dr Rufaro Nyakatawa, the conversations reflected a market that is becoming more sophisticated, more international and more focussed on long-term planning. While macroeconomic headlines around parts of the continent often focus on politics, currency movement or regulatory uncertainty, the experience shared in the room pointed to a more nuanced picture: entrepreneurial families planning more deliberately, capital being redeployed into African markets and advisers seeing growing demand for robust cross-border structuring.

A maturing private wealth landscape

A clear theme was the growing maturity of private wealth conversations across African markets. Families that may historically have been reluctant to address succession are now engaging more actively with questions of control, governance and continuity with their advisers.

This is particularly important where wealth is tied up in operating businesses rather than liquid investment portfolios. In many cases, family wealth includes trading companies, real estate, regional business interests and assets held across several jurisdictions. That makes succession planning as much a commercial and relational exercise as a legal or tax one.

The next generation is also playing a more influential role. Many younger family members have studied internationally, built businesses of their own or have returned to the region with a global perspective.

As a result, they are often more willing to question existing arrangements, consider governance frameworks and explore international options. At the same time, they may not always want to inherit or manage the family business in the way previous generations expected.

This creates a more complex planning environment, with families asking not only how wealth should be preserved, but what their legacy looks like. For some, that may involve preparing to pass businesses to younger family members. For others, it may mean professionalising management, considering external investment or preparing for a future sale.

Future-proofing family wealth structures

Another strong message was the need to review structures regularly. Families adapt, advisers change, tax rules change and the purpose of a structure can shift over time. Structures established many years ago may no longer reflect the family's residency profile, asset base, risk appetite or succession objectives.

This is especially relevant where families have UK, US, Canadian, Middle Eastern or wider international connections. Education, citizenship, immigration status, property ownership and business expansion can all create consequences that may not have been fully considered when the original arrangements were put in place.

Nigeria was discussed as an example of a market where tax change and greater scrutiny are increasing the need for coordinated local and international advice. More broadly, the discussion reinforced the importance of ensuring that structures are not only technically sound at the outset, but capable of adapting over time.

Participants also noted a growing interest in foundations, particularly among families who are seeking to maintain control of their assets. However, it was noted that foundations should not be chosen simply because they are currently trending. Some attendees observed that Jersey Foundations may have a particular role in philanthropic planning, including for West African families looking to pass on wealth for charitable purposes.

The strongest solutions are likely to be those designed around the family rather than around a product. That requires advisers to understand not only the legal and tax position, but also the family dynamics, business priorities and future intentions behind the structure. This is where Jersey plays an important role, particularly for families and advisers looking for stable, well-governed structures that can adapt as assets, family members and professional relationships become more mobile and international.

Relationships remain central

Despite the increasing use of technology, the roundtable reinforced the continued importance of building and maintaining relationships in African markets. Repeated engagement, travel and face-to-face meetings remain central in building trust with families and their advisers.

This matters because many African clients are operating across several advisory ecosystems at once. A family may have business interests in Africa, children in the UK or US, a presence in the Gulf, advisers in London and structures in an international finance centre (IFC) such as Jersey. Coordinating advice across those touchpoints requires professional networks that understand both the local context and the complexities that come with being internationally mobile.

The discussion also highlighted how reputation travels quickly in close-knit markets. Families often rely on trusted introductions, and advisers who take time to understand the local environment are more likely to build lasting relationships. For Jersey and London professionals, that means visiting the region regularly, investing in relationships and working alongside local advisers who understand the family, business and regulatory context on the ground.

Technology is raising expectations

Technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are already changing the way clients engage with advisers. Clients are becoming more informed before they enter the room, often having researched structures, tax issues or jurisdictions independently.

This can raise the quality of the conversation, but AI cannot read family dynamics, understand unspoken concerns or judge whether a structure will work in practice over decades. In private wealth, those human elements remain central.

For cross-border advisers, including those in Jersey and London, the value lies in using technology to support efficiency while applying professional judgement, technical knowledge and an understanding of the client's circumstances to provide tailored, high-quality advice.

Cost and jurisdictional competition

Cost and jurisdictional competition were also highlighted as important considerations. Jersey and the UK were recognised as premium, governance-led options, but clients can be sensitive to headline fees, particularly when comparing them with local advisers, new local trust companies or other IFCs.

The discussion noted that some lower-cost options may appear more attractive at the outset because elements such as accounts, reporting and compliance are presented separately, rather than as part of the core service. However, these are essential to a properly administered, well-governed structure. Once costs are compared on a like-for-like basis, the gap may be narrower than it first appears, reinforcing the importance of fee transparency and clear advice on what is required over the life of a structure.

Reinvestment and regional opportunity

The discussion also pointed to growing confidence in African markets themselves. While international structuring is important for diversification, governance and succession, families are also looking at ways to redeploy capital back into Africa.

This includes investment into operating businesses, infrastructure, real estate and regional expansion. Markets including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria were referenced as important regional centres for entrepreneurship, capital raising and professional networks. There is also a rise in activity within Africa, as businesses and investors look beyond national borders for opportunities. As more families look to combine international diversification with reinvestment into African markets, there may be a role for IFCs such as Jersey in supporting governance, structuring and administration for appropriate cross-border activity.

Looking ahead

The roundtable highlighted a market that is moving beyond introductory conversations about wealth structuring. African families are increasingly focussed on succession, governance, mobility, business continuity and the role of the NextGen.

The key takeaway is that good advice must be forward-thinking, collaborative and grounded in a real understanding of the family and the markets in which they operate.

As private wealth continues to evolve in the region, the links and collaboration between Africa, London and Jersey will remain important. Jersey Finance continues to support dialogue between these markets and work with industry to help families, businesses and investors navigate complexity with confidence.

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This article was first published by Jersey Finance.