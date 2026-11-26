Asia's private wealth and investment landscape is evolving rapidly, with families, entrepreneurs and institutions taking a more deliberate approach to succession, diversification and cross-border opportunity. London continues to play an important advisory role, while Jersey remains a relevant and experienced international finance centre (IFC) for clients and advisers navigating multi-jurisdictional activity.

These themes were explored at Jersey Finance's Asia – London roundtable, held over the summer, hosted by Forsters LLP. The invitation-only event brought together Jersey and UK-based finance professionals with experience across law, banking, private wealth management, real estate, fiduciary services and cross-border advisory work connected to Asian markets.

The session was led by Jersey Finance's Director – UK, Robert Moore, and Director – South East Asia, Yiow Chong Tan. Following a welcome address from Robert and a regional update from Yiow, attendees took part in a roundtable discussion considering the opportunities and challenges shaping capital flows between Asia, London and Jersey.

Asia's evolving cross-border landscape

The roundtable opened with reflections on the breadth of activity taking place across Asia, including the wider Middle East–Asia corridor, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, mainland China and Hong Kong SAR. While individual markets are evolving differently, the continued growth of private wealth, the rise of intergenerational planning, a renewed interest in diversification and the need for advisers to support clients across multiple jurisdictions were consistent themes throughout.

Participants highlighted that Asian clients are becoming more sophisticated in the way they assess jurisdictions. Decisions are not being driven by tax, regulation or investment returns alone but by wider considerations including lifestyle, education, residency, legal certainty, governance, asset protection and geopolitical resilience. This has direct relevance for IFCs such as Jersey, where professional governance, fiduciary expertise and cross-border structuring experience are central to supporting long-term planning.

Succession, governance and the next generation

A recurring theme was the scale of wealth transition taking place across the Asian markets. Participants noted that many families are moving from founder-led structures towards second and third-generation decision-making, creating a greater need for succession planning, family governance, estate planning and long-term asset-holding structures.

The discussion highlighted that this transition is not uniform across the region. Malaysia was described as remaining relatively first-generation and entrepreneurial, while Singapore is becoming increasingly sophisticated in the wealth management space. In more mature cases, families are already managing complex cross-border portfolios involving operating businesses, family offices, real estate and private investments. Participants also explored governance considerations that can arise as a result of wealth transfers, including capacity issues, differing expectations between family members and disputes within structures.

For advisers, this creates opportunities to provide integrated support that goes beyond technical structuring. Families are looking for practical guidance on governance, succession and dispute prevention. This reinforced that jurisdictions and advisers that can combine technical expertise with cultural understanding and long-term relationship management will be well placed to support this market.

The changing balance between Asia's finance centres

The roundtable covered the evolving roles of Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and Malaysia as wealth and family office hubs. Singapore was recognised as a highly successful IFC with a well-developed ecosystem for funds and private wealth. However, participants noted that increased compliance requirements, higher entry expectations and uncertainty around residency outcomes have prompted some clients to consider other alternatives.

Hong Kong SAR has regained momentum, particularly for Chinese clients and families seeking a defined immigration pathway, proximity to mainland China and a familiar legal and commercial environment. Hong Kong's lower barriers in certain areas, together with its active promotion of family office and investment management activity, have helped it attract renewed interest.

Malaysia was highlighted as an emerging market to watch. Its new single family office tax incentive regime, entrepreneurial wealth base and close cultural and educational ties to the UK were seen as potential drivers of future activity. It was noted that Malaysia's ability to create a distinct proposition, rather than simply positioning itself as an alternative to Singapore, will be important as the market develops.

A broader point also emerged: clients are using more than one jurisdiction. Rather than choosing a single IFC, families may seek optionality across Asia, the UK, Europe and offshore jurisdictions, such as Jersey. This is being driven partly by geopolitical uncertainty and by a desire to manage risk, preserve access and diversify assets. For Jersey, this highlights the importance of working collaboratively with advisers in London and Asia to support structures that are resilient, well-governed and appropriate for clients' long-term objectives.

London's strengths and current challenges

A significant part of the discussion focussed on the UK's current positioning. Participants were candid about the challenges facing the UK, including political uncertainty, tax changes, perceptions around safety, the cost of private education and the lack of a clear investor visa pathway.

Education remains an important driver of the Asian market's engagement with the UK but this advantage should not be taken for granted. Some attendees observed that high fees, VAT on private school fees, competition from schools in Hong Kong SAR and Singapore and concerns about graduate employment opportunities are all influencing family decisions. Roundtable attendees emphasised that many families still view UK education as world-class and continue to send children to boarding schools and universities in the UK.

Real estate was another key theme. While residential property has become more challenging for some international clients due to tax and regulatory changes, commercial property, hotels and other income-producing assets remain areas of interest. For some Asian investors, current UK valuations appear to be creating opportunities relative to other markets.

There is also interest in acquisitions of UK businesses, particularly where Asian companies are seeking international expansion, brand value or access to established markets. Sectors mentioned included consumer goods, retail, luxury, hospitality and selected operating businesses. However, the discussion also acknowledged that execution can be difficult, with tax, regulation, due diligence and transaction complexity affecting investor confidence.

Despite these challenges, the UK's advantages remain significant, particularly its use of English law, depth of professional services expertise, time zone, cosmopolitan lifestyle offerings and London's continuing role as a global financial centre. These strengths also matter for Jersey, whose close links with London's advisory community support cross-border work involving private wealth, funds, governance and international structuring for Asian families, businesses and investors.

Opportunities for advisers and clients

Several practical opportunities emerged from the roundtable. Asian families and businesses are increasingly focussed on optionality, creating demand for structures that can respond to geopolitical, regulatory and personal change. Private wealth and corporate activity are also becoming more closely connected, with business owners considering succession, family governance and asset protection alongside overseas expansion or acquisition opportunities.

Cross-border investment structuring remains a key area of focus, particularly as Asian investors assess UK and European assets and UK and European families seek exposure to Asian markets. Family office development across Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and Malaysia is creating demand for governance frameworks, offshore structures and professional administration to support international holdings.

Looking ahead

Roundtable attendees expect Asian wealth to remain an important driver of international activity, but the market is becoming more selective. Clients are comparing jurisdictions more carefully and looking for a combination of technical expertise, ease of execution, certainty and long-term credibility.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of continued professional dialogue as the landscape evolves and client expectations shift. Forums such as this roundtable provide a valuable opportunity for advisers to compare market intelligence, identify emerging trends and explore how London, Jersey and key Asian markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and Malaysia, can work together more effectively.

This regional roundtable highlighted a market shaped by both opportunity and uncertainty. Asian families and businesses continue to internationalise, diversify and plan for generational change, while scrutinising jurisdictions more closely and seeking advice that reflects the full complexity of their personal, commercial and investment objectives.

For Jersey Finance, the discussion reinforced the importance of continued engagement with advisers in London and across Asia. By facilitating dialogue, sharing market insights and supporting collaboration between professional networks, Jersey Finance continues to support clients and advisers navigating cross-border opportunities.

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