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Jersey has spent decades hosting the structures that institutional investors already understand, including actively managed certificates, exchange traded notes and a wide range of securitisation and special purpose vehicles. The island now applies the same legal architecture to tokenisation: the recording of rights over an asset as a transferable token on a blockchain.

The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) has published dedicated guidance on the tokenisation of real world assets, setting out how it expects issuers to be structured, administered and supervised. Adoption has followed. According to RWA.xyz data published by Jersey Finance, Jersey was the leading issuer domicile for tokenised equities as at 5 September 2026, with 27.4% of the global market by value.

This guide explains how tokenisation works in Jersey: what the JFSC requires of an issuer, the conditions attached to consent, how the issuer is taxed, how a tokenised structure differs from a conventional one, and the routes available for distributing the product.

Key Takeaways: Tokenisation in Jersey

The JFSC has a published framework. Its guidance on the tokenisation of real world assets sets out the consent process, administration, verification, custody and disclosure requirements in advance.

Its guidance on the tokenisation of real world assets sets out the consent process, administration, verification, custody and disclosure requirements in advance. The issuer is not licensed, but each issuance needs consent. Consent is granted issuance by issuance before any tokens are issued.

Consent is granted issuance by issuance before any tokens are issued. A licensed trust company is required. The issuer must be administered by a JFSC-licensed trust company business, with a Jersey-resident director drawn from that firm.

The issuer must be administered by a JFSC-licensed trust company business, with a Jersey-resident director drawn from that firm. The underlying assets must be verified and held properly. Annual independent verification, published, professional custody and ring-fencing are conditions of the regime.

Annual independent verification, published, professional custody and ring-fencing are conditions of the regime. The tax position is straightforward. Most Jersey companies, including those involved in digital asset issuance, are taxed at 0%, and Jersey levies no capital gains tax.

Most Jersey companies, including those involved in digital asset issuance, are taxed at 0%, and Jersey levies no capital gains tax. Distribution is a separate decision. Jersey consent does not by itself permit an offer in other markets; the offer route is chosen market by market.

What Is Tokenisation?

Tokenisation is the creation of a digital token that represents a defined legal right over an asset, recorded on a blockchain. The asset may be tangible, such as real estate or bullion, or intangible, such as shares in a private company, a tranche of debt or a revenue stream.

The legal structuring is what gives the token its content. The blockchain is the ledger on which ownership is recorded and transfers are effected. What the holder can enforce, and against whom, comes from the instrument and the documentation behind it rather than from the code. Two tokens that look identical on a screen can confer very different rights, which is why the characterisation of the instrument is the first question in any tokenisation project.

Why Do Issuers Choose Jersey for Tokenisation?

A published regulatory framework

The JFSC’s guidance addresses the consent process, anti-money laundering obligations, custody, verification of the underlying assets and disclosure. For an issuer, the practical benefit is that the regulator’s expectations are documented and can be planned against.

A proportionate approach to transfers

The framework requires customer due diligence at the boundary with the issuer, meaning on those who subscribe for tokens from the issuer or redeem them back to it. There is no requirement to run a check on every secondary market transfer in between, and an issuer may decline to redeem where checks are not satisfactory. That makes Jersey workable for products intended to trade on-chain.

Established structuring heritage

Jersey has long experience of the vehicle types tokenisation relies on, including protected and incorporated cell companies that allow each series to be segregated from the others by statute. It also has the professional infrastructure these structures need: lawyers, administrators, custodians and auditors who work on them routinely.

Institutional adoption

Several of the larger tokenised equity programmes issue from Jersey vehicles. Kraken’s xStocks are issued by Backed Assets (JE) Limited, a Jersey company, as set out in Backed’s product legal overview, and Robinhood’s Stock Tokens are issued by Robinhood Assets (Jersey) Limited. Both are structured as instruments giving economic exposure rather than as the underlying shares themselves, a distinction their own documentation draws carefully.

What Is the Trust Company Requirement?

Under the JFSC guidance, a Jersey token issuer must be administered by a business licensed to carry on trust company business, and must maintain a Jersey-resident director drawn from that firm. Jersey does not license the issuer. It regulates the fiduciary that administers it.

The trust company carries a continuing diligence obligation covering the issuer’s integrity and resources, its governance, its client asset protections, its systems and security, its financial crime controls, its marketing strategy across every jurisdiction of sale, and its wind-down planning. The JFSC must approve any change of trust company or of the resident director.

For a sponsor, the practical consequence is that the administrator should be appointed early, because most of the work that turns a structure into a complete consent application sits with that firm. We cover the role in detail in our guide to choosing a trust company for a Jersey token issuance.

What Conditions Attach to a Jersey Token Issuance?

Alongside the administrator requirement, the guidance sets conditions on the assets and the offering:

the underlying assets are to be independently verified annually by an appropriately qualified third party, with the results made available to the public, confirming that the tokens are fully collateralised

the assets are to be held by a professional custodian with accountability in an equivalent jurisdiction

the assets are to be ring-fenced and not lent out for additional yield unless the JFSC has expressly agreed

offering material must meet content standards drawn from those applying to a prospectus under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991

Taken together, these are the matters a distribution partner or an institutional investor will ask about first, so they are best designed into the structure from the outset.

How Is a Jersey Token Issuer Taxed?

Jersey’s tax framework is straightforward for an issuance vehicle, which is one reason the island has long been used for capital markets structures.

Corporate income tax. The standard rate of corporate income tax in Jersey is 0%, with higher rates applying to specified financial services companies, utilities and income from Jersey property. In a joint ministerial statement in April 2026, the Government of Jersey confirmed that most companies, including those involved in digital asset issuance, holding, administration or tokenisation, are taxed at the standard rate.

The standard rate of corporate income tax in Jersey is 0%, with higher rates applying to specified financial services companies, utilities and income from Jersey property. In a joint ministerial statement in April 2026, the Government of Jersey confirmed that most companies, including those involved in digital asset issuance, holding, administration or tokenisation, are taxed at the standard rate. No capital gains or inheritance tax. Jersey does not levy capital gains tax or inheritance tax.

Jersey does not levy capital gains tax or inheritance tax. Payments to non-residents. The same ministerial statement confirms that no taxes are charged on payments derived from digital assets, dividends, interest or royalties paid to non-residents, and that tokenisation does not alter the underlying tax treatment or characterisation of an asset.

The same ministerial statement confirms that no taxes are charged on payments derived from digital assets, dividends, interest or royalties paid to non-residents, and that tokenisation does not alter the underlying tax treatment or characterisation of an asset. Goods and services tax. Jersey levies GST on most goods and services supplied in the island. Businesses that mainly serve non-residents, including vehicles administered by a trust company, can apply to be listed as an international services entity, which takes them outside the normal GST registration regime.

These points describe Jersey tax only. How an investor is taxed on a token depends on the investor’s own residence and the laws of that jurisdiction, and the classification of the issuer under international reporting regimes such as FATCA and the Common Reporting Standard should be assessed for each structure. Sponsors and investors should take their own tax advice.

How Does a Tokenised Certificate Differ From a Conventional One?

Actively managed certificates are a good illustration, because the tokenised version keeps the legal mechanics of the conventional one. There is still an issuing vehicle, still a custodian holding the underlying assets, and still an investment manager directing the strategy where the product is managed.

What changes is how ownership is recorded and transferred. Instead of a certificate settled through the conventional network, the issuer creates a token. It can still carry an ISIN for compatibility with traditional settlement, and it can also transfer directly or through a regulated digital venue. Subscriptions can settle in fiat or in stablecoins, valuations can be published more frequently, and distributions can be paid to holders programmatically where the series is permissioned.

What Is the Process for Launching a Tokenised Product in Jersey?

Structure the vehicle. Decide what is being tokenised and choose the vehicle, commonly a company, a cell of a cell company, a fund or a trust. Appoint the administrator. Engage a licensed trust company business, which will provide the Jersey-resident director and run much of the consent process. Characterise the token. Establish what the holder legally owns and classify the instrument under the guidance, with legal advice. Apply for consent. Consent to issue is required before any tokens are issued, and is granted issuance by issuance rather than as a standing permission. Put custody and verification in place. Appoint a professional custodian and the third party who will carry out the annual independent verification. Settle the offer route. Private placement under available exemptions, a prospectus registered in the intended market of distribution, or distribution through locally regulated partners. These combine, and a programme can use a different route in each market.

Conclusion

Jersey offers tokenisation a published framework, an established fiduciary sector, statutory cell structures and a straightforward tax position for issuance vehicles. The regime places a licensed trust company at the centre of every issuance and attaches clear conditions on verification, custody and disclosure, which are the matters institutional counterparties examine first.

Cavenwell (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission to carry on trust company business, and acts as administrator and provider of Jersey-resident directors for token issuers under the RWA guidance, from initial structuring through the consent process and into ongoing administration. If you are considering Jersey for a tokenised product, get in touch and we will tell you early whether the structure fits the regime and what the consent path looks like. For equity programmes specifically, see why tokenised stock programmes keep choosing Jersey issuers.

FAQs

What is Jersey tokenisation?

It is the issuance of blockchain tokens representing legal rights over an asset, such as ownership or an entitlement to payment, from a Jersey vehicle under the JFSC’s framework for real world assets. The token records the right; the legal structure behind it determines what that right is.

Does a Jersey token issuer need a licence?

The issuer is not licensed. Consent is required for each issuance before any tokens are issued. What must be licensed is the administrator: the issuer has to be administered by a business licensed to carry on trust company business, which also provides a Jersey-resident director to the board.

What assets can be tokenised in Jersey?

The framework is drafted around real world assets generally, and in practice covers equities, debt, real estate, funds, commodities and other assets capable of being held by a custodian and independently verified. What matters more than the asset type is whether the rights can be clearly defined and the assets properly held and verified.

Do the underlying assets have to be verified?

Yes. The guidance requires annual independent verification by an appropriately qualified third party, with the results made available to the public, confirming that the tokens are fully collateralised. The assets must be held by a professional custodian, ring-fenced, and not lent out for additional yield without the JFSC’s agreement.

Is a Jersey token issuer subject to tax?

Most Jersey companies, including those involved in digital asset issuance, are taxed at the standard corporate rate of 0%, and Jersey levies no capital gains tax or inheritance tax. The Government of Jersey has confirmed that no tax is charged on payments derived from digital assets, dividends, interest or royalties paid to non-residents. Investors are taxed according to the rules of their own jurisdiction.

Can Jersey tokenised securities be sold into the EU?

They can be distributed into EU markets, but a Jersey consent does not itself permit it. Distribution depends on the instrument and the market: an offer may be made under an available exemption, on the basis of a prospectus approved by a competent authority in the intended market of distribution, which can then be passported, or through a locally regulated distributor. The route has to be assessed for the particular product.

Does every token transfer require an AML check?

No. Checks apply where a person subscribes for tokens from the issuer or redeems them back to it. There is no requirement to check each secondary market transfer, and an issuer can refuse to redeem where checks are not satisfactory.

How does tokenisation differ from an initial coin offering?

A tokenised real world asset represents a defined legal right over an identified asset, issued from a vehicle subject to consent, administration and verification requirements. That is a different exercise from issuing a token whose value rests on a project’s prospects, though the two are not always distinguishable by looking at the token alone, which is why the offering documentation matters.

Is there a minimum investment?

It depends on the offer. Products aimed at professional investors commonly set minimum subscription thresholds, and in some markets a high minimum is itself the basis on which an offer can be made without a prospectus.