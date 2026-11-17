A tokenised note is a debt security issued by a special purpose vehicle or a cell, whose return is linked to a defined pool of assets or a defined strategy, and whose holdings are recorded on a distributed ledger. Issuance follows the same five stages as any note programme: agree the economics, structure the vehicle, paper the terms, set up the security identifiers and systems, then settle and admit holders. The token replaces the settlement and registry mechanics, and the note remains the legal instrument.

This matters because a note is often the right wrapper for a strategy that people assume needs a fund. A note can be issued faster, carries less regulatory overhead in most jurisdictions, and gives the investor a defined contractual claim rather than an interest in a pooled vehicle. For a manager building a track record, that difference is the whole project.

Key Takeaways

A tokenised note is a debt security issued from a ringfenced vehicle or cell, giving investors a contractual claim linked to a defined asset pool or investment strategy.

issued from a ringfenced vehicle or cell, giving investors a contractual claim linked to a defined asset pool or investment strategy. Issuance follows five key stages: agreeing the economics, establishing the legal structure, preparing documentation, setting up security identifiers and systems, and completing settlement.

agreeing the economics, establishing the legal structure, preparing documentation, setting up security identifiers and systems, and completing settlement. Launch can take approximately 2 to 6 weeks on an existing platform where the issuing vehicle, banking arrangements, administration and documentation templates are already in place.

on an existing platform where the issuing vehicle, banking arrangements, administration and documentation templates are already in place. Certain processes cannot be accelerated: manager due diligence, security identifier setup and investor onboarding remain essential requirements that must be factored into the issuance timeline.

What a tokenised note is, precisely?

Three elements, in order:

A debt claim. The investor's position is a contractual claim against the issuing vehicle for a return calculated by reference to something: a portfolio, a single asset, a credit exposure, a strategy operated by a named manager, or a formula. It is not an equity interest and it is not, in most structures, an interest in a collective investment vehicle.

Limited recourse to a ringfenced asset pool. The claim is limited to the assets of the issuing vehicle or of the named cell. Other products issued from the same platform are not available to meet it, and the sponsor's own business is not available to meet it either. This is where the structuring work sits, and it is covered in detail in our piece on legal structures for tokenised issuance.

A ledger record of holdings. The register of noteholders is either maintained conventionally and reconciled to the ledger, or maintained on the ledger where legislation provides for that. Which one governs is a drafting decision that has to be made before documents are written.

Families of note that share this architecture: credit linked notes, where the return references a credit exposure; tracker certificates, which track a defined basket or index; actively managed certificates, where a named manager exercises discretion over the reference portfolio within agreed parameters; structured notes with a payoff formula; and short dated paper.

The five stages of issuance

Stage one: economics and feasibility. What the note references, how the return is calculated, what the term is, who the investors are and in which markets. This stage exists to find the problems, and there are usually two. The first is the distribution market question: the offering rules of the market you sell into apply regardless of where the vehicle sits, and there are three routes, sell within an available exemption, register a prospectus in that market, or distribute through a party locally licensed to do it. The second is whether the reference asset can actually be valued and evidenced at the frequency the note promises. A weekly valuation obligation over an asset that can only be valued quarterly is a problem that surfaces after launch if it is not caught here.

Stage two: structure. Which vehicle, which jurisdiction, which segregation model. Whether the manager needs a discretionary mandate and, if so, whether that mandate sits with a licensed party. What security or collateral arrangements support the claim, and whether a security trustee is appointed to hold that for noteholders. Whether the note is intended to be composable with other on-chain systems, which is a design constraint rather than an afterthought.

Stage three: documentation. For most note issuance this is a term sheet or final terms sitting under a programme, rather than a bespoke prospectus. Where a manager exercises discretion, a management or advisory agreement authorises them to act in respect of the vehicle's assets. Where an unlicensed party wants to run the strategy, a common and accepted arrangement is for a licensed party to act as manager while a party without a management licence acts as investment adviser, where its own jurisdiction permits that, recommending trades that the licensed party reviews before execution.

Stage four: identifiers and systems. A security identifier so the note can be held in a custody account and recognised by the systems on the buy side. Loading into pricing and data services. Setting up the register, the paying agency and the calculation agency, and connecting the token infrastructure to the register so the two are reconciled by design rather than by hand.

Stage five: settlement and admission. Subscription, delivery of the notes against payment, minting of the token records, and admission of holders to the register. Then the note is live and the lifecycle work starts: valuation, calculation, distributions, corporate actions, reporting, redemptions.

What actually governs the timeline?

Technology is almost never the critical path. On a platform where the vehicle, its consents, its banking and its administration already exist, what remains is stages one, three and five, and the honest constraint is the external dependencies rather than anything the platform controls.

What takes the time Typical driver Can a platform compress it? Offer route analysis for each distribution market Number of markets, whether an exemption is available Partly. The analysis is reusable across products, not across markets Vehicle formation and banking New incorporation, account opening, onboarding Yes, almost entirely, if the cell structure and banking already exist Documentation Bespoke prospectus versus final terms under a programme Yes, substantially, where approved templates exist Manager onboarding and due diligence The manager's own licence position, track record, strategy plausibility, AML No. This is a gating item and it should be Identifier set up and systems loading Third party service turnaround No Investor onboarding Investor readiness, eligibility evidence, source of wealth No

The pattern is consistent: the structural work compresses to near zero on a platform, and the diligence and distribution work does not compress at all. Any provider quoting a timeline that assumes manager onboarding and investor onboarding take no time is quoting the easy half.

When a note is the right wrapper, and when it is not

Feature Tokenised note or certificate Tokenised fund Investor's claim Contractual, against a defined asset pool An interest in a collective investment vehicle Regulatory overhead Lower in most jurisdictions. Usually not a fund authorisation Fund regime applies, with the associated authorisations and obligations Time to launch Shorter Longer Pooling and discretion Workable, with the mandate structured properly The natural home for pooled discretionary management Investor expectation Familiar to private banks and structured product desks Familiar to allocators and institutional investors with fund mandates Transfer Can be permissioned, permissionless or hybrid Direct interests default to permissioned Track record Builds a live record with real capital, quickly Builds a record, slowly and expensively

The decision rule we use: if you are pooling third party capital and exercising discretion over it as your primary business, you are heading for a fund and you should plan for one. If you are giving a defined set of investors defined exposure to something specific, a note usually does the job with less cost and less delay, and it can be the step that makes the fund fundable later.

The hardest part of launching a product is usually raising the money rather than building the structure. A well built note and the ability to fund it are two entirely different problems, and the first one is much easier than the second. Sponsors who assume that a clean structure will attract capital on its own are the ones who are surprised.

How are notes issued on the Assetize platform?

Digital Securities on the Assetize platform are issued from cell structures rather than one vehicle per product: pre-established issuance structures in leading international finance centres, with each product in its own cell or segregated portfolio. Segregation between products is statutory rather than contractual. The register and administration sit with a regulated administrator.

What that means for a sponsor: the vehicle exists, the banking exists, the administration exists, the document templates exist. The work that remains is your product. See structured products, actively managed certificates and tokenised strategies.

FAQs

What is a tokenised note?

A debt security issued by a special purpose vehicle or a cell, whose return is linked to a defined asset pool, credit exposure or strategy, and whose holdings are recorded on a distributed ledger. The investor holds a contractual claim limited in recourse to the ringfenced assets, rather than an interest in a collective investment vehicle.

How is a tokenised note different from a tokenised bond?

In practice the terms overlap. "Bond" tends to describe a straightforward debt instrument with a stated coupon and maturity, often issued by an operating company or a sovereign. "Note" tends to describe issuance from a special purpose vehicle whose return references something else, which covers credit linked notes, tracker certificates and actively managed certificates. The structuring and issuance process is materially the same.

How long does it take to issue a tokenised note?

On a platform where the vehicle, banking and administration already exist, a straightforward note typically takes about 2 to 6 weeks from agreed economics to first settlement. What does not compress is manager onboarding and due diligence, security identifier set up and investor onboarding. A realistic plan allows for those rather than assuming them away.

Can a tokenised note have an ISIN?

Notes issued from a properly constituted vehicle can be given a security identifier so that they can be held in custody accounts and recognised by buy side systems. This is a normal part of stage four of the issuance process and it is usually what a private bank or a custodian is asking about when they ask whether the product is "bankable".

Do I need a licence to issue a tokenised note?

Issuing a security from your own vehicle is generally not, in itself, a licensable activity in the vehicle's jurisdiction, although it may need a consent: a Jersey token consent, for example, typically takes 2 to 4 weeks. Exercising discretionary management over the reference assets usually is, and administering the vehicle and holding client assets usually are, which is why those functions sit with licensed providers. Marketing into a given market engages that market's rules separately.

Can an unlicensed manager run the strategy behind a note?

Commonly, yes, through an adviser arrangement: a licensed party acts as manager for the vehicle, and the unlicensed party acts as investment adviser, making recommendations that the licensed party reviews before execution. This is an established structure, and the documentation needs to reflect it accurately.

Does the compliance logic have to be in the token?

No. Transfer restrictions can be enforced in the token, in the register, in the transfer agent's process, or in a combination. What matters is that the restriction is effective and enforceable. Coding a changeable eligibility rule into a smart contract is a common and expensive mistake, because distribution requirements change more often than smart contracts should.