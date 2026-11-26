Following the initial changes to Jersey’s Control of Borrowing framework in April 2026, the States Assembly has now approved legislation to replace that framework with a more targeted statutory regime. The Financial Products and Prospectuses legislation marks the next phase of the reforms.

In our briefing of 19 March 2026, Streamlining of Regulatory Scope in Jersey: The Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Amendment Order 2026, we explained the first phase, which reduced the circumstances in which consent from the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) is required. Those changes took effect on 13 April 2026 and paved the way for the eventual repeal of the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Law 1947 and Order 1958 (together, COBO).

On 13 November 2026, Jersey’s States Assembly approved the Financial Products and Prospectuses legislation. The legislation is not yet in force. Once commenced, it will replace the remaining COBO framework with targeted product registration requirements and gatekeeping powers within the relevant entity laws. The focus now turns to the supporting rules, guidance and implementation arrangements.

From narrowing consents to replacing the framework

The April 2026 changes addressed particular consent requirements, including those affecting non-fund unit trusts, certain non-Jersey entities and the circulation of offers and prospectuses. As our earlier briefing explained, these changes created opportunities to simplify corporate, financing and private wealth structures.

The next phase goes further. Rather than retaining COBO as a general consent framework, the new legislation will place powers within the relevant entity laws and a dedicated financial products regime. This continues the move towards proportionate, risk-based oversight under Jersey’s Financial Services Competitiveness Programme and Time to Win agenda.

Main changes under the new legislation

Company and entity registrations: Public-interest gatekeeping powers will sit directly within the relevant company, partnership and other entity legislation, with appeal rights. This removes a separate layer of COBO approval while retaining the JFSC’s ability to intervene where appropriate.

Private funds: Jersey Private Funds will have a dedicated statutory registration framework, with arrangements for the continuation of qualifying legacy private funds. Standard conditions for Jersey Private Funds will be set out in a Ministerial Order alongside the continuing JFSC guide.

Digital asset issuers: A dedicated registration regime will replace the COBO consent route. A new Digital Asset Issuer Guide will combine and update the JFSC’s existing ICO/ITO and tokenisation of real-world-assets guidance, providing the supporting framework for this developing sector.

Retail investor protection: The legislation enables the Minister to regulate the circulation of prospectuses to retail investors in Jersey. The proposed overseas prospectus regime is intended to preserve JFSC consent requirements for relevant offers by non-Jersey issuers to those investors.

Securities issuers: There will be no replacement product registration regime merely because an ordinary securities issuer, such as a debt special purpose vehicle targeting professional or financially sophisticated investors, issues securities. Other applicable regulatory and prospectus requirements will continue to need consideration.

Existing products: Qualifying products holding the relevant COBO consent immediately before commencement will benefit from transitional registration arrangements, avoiding a need for fresh applications solely due to the framework changes. Transitional registration should not be treated as removing applicable conditions or continuing regulatory obligations.

Timing and next steps

Implementation is expected during 2027, although the commencement timetable remains subject to confirmation. The new regime will be brought into force by Ministerial Order, with supporting rules, guidance and operational arrangements to be put in place. The JFSC has announced plans to consult on detailed implementation proposals, and businesses should monitor further updates before assuming a particular commencement date.

Practical impact

For businesses that have already considered the opportunities identified in our March briefing, the next step is to assess the replacement framework. Fund operators, issuers and service providers should identify affected structures and consent conditions, consider the proposed transitional arrangements and monitor the implementing Orders and JFSC consultation.

The reform offers a further opportunity to reduce regulatory friction across investment management, financing and private wealth structures. Until the replacement provisions commence, however, transactions should continue to be assessed against the requirements applying at the relevant time.

How can Appleby help?

Our Jersey corporate, funds and regulatory teams can help clients assess how the reforms affect existing and proposed structures and prepare for the transition. Working alongside Appleby Regulatory Consulting, we can combine legal analysis with practical regulatory and compliance support. This briefing provides general information as at [18 November 2026] and is not legal advice. Please do reach out to your usual contact.