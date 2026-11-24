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Two of the largest tokenised equity programmes in the market issue from Jersey. Kraken’s xStocks are issued by Backed Assets (JE) Limited, a Jersey private limited company, and had passed $25bn in total transaction volume by February 2026. Robinhood’s Stock Tokens are tokenised debt securities issued by Robinhood Assets (Jersey) Limited. According to RWA.xyz data published by Jersey Finance, Jersey was the leading issuer domicile for tokenised equities as at 5 September 2026, accounting for 27.4% of the global market by value.

Jersey has a published, purpose-built route for issuing tokenised real world assets, and it works differently from the licensing regimes sponsors may be expecting. There is no licence for a token issuer in Jersey. Instead, every issuance is consented to inpidually, and the regulated accountability in the structure sits with the licensed trust company that administers the issuer.

This p explains how that regime works, what the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) requires of an issuer and its administrator, and why the choice of administrator is a structuring decision for any tokenised stock programme.

Key Takeaways: Jersey Issuers for Tokenised Stocks

Jersey consents to each issuance rather than licensing the issuer. Consent under the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 is required before any tokens are issued, assessed against the JFSC’s published guidance.

Consent under the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 is required before any tokens are issued, assessed against the JFSC’s published guidance. A licensed trust company sits at the centre of every structure. The issuer must be administered by a JFSC-licensed trust company business and must have a Jersey-resident director drawn from that firm.

The issuer must be administered by a JFSC-licensed trust company business and must have a Jersey-resident director drawn from that firm. The requirements are written down. Independent verification, professional custody, audited smart contracts, prospectus-standard disclosure and wind-down arrangements are set out in the guidance and its checklist.

Independent verification, professional custody, audited smart contracts, prospectus-standard disclosure and wind-down arrangements are set out in the guidance and its checklist. Token rights must be disclosed precisely. Where the rights attaching to a token differ from those of holding the underlying share, the issuer must say so and explain who exercises the voting rights and what happens to distributions.

Where the rights attaching to a token differ from those of holding the underlying share, the issuer must say so and explain who exercises the voting rights and what happens to distributions. Timelines depend on preparation. In our experience a complete application receives consent in two to four weeks. Assembling a complete application is the longer task.

The Framework: Consent Per Issuance, Not a Licence

The governing document is the JFSC’s guidance note on the tokenisation of real world assets, issued on 28 August 2024 and last revised on 13 July 2026. It applies to blockchain-based tokens representing physical and traditional financial assets, including securities, bonds, commodities, currencies and units in a fund.

The central mechanic is consent rather than authorisation. An issuer of tokenised RWAs must receive consent under the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 (COBO) from the JFSC before it undertakes the token issuance. That consent is granted for that issuance, assessed against the requirements in the guidance note, and it is not a licence. A Jersey token issuer is not a regulated financial services business, and holding a COBO consent does not make it one.

The JFSC states expressly that it assesses applications case by case, on a principle of substance over form, and that it is likely to treat a tokenised equity differently from a tokenised bond.

The continuing regulated accountability lies with the administrator, alongside the board of the issuer. Because the issuer itself is not licensed, the JFSC places the ongoing obligations on the JFSC-licensed trust company appointed to administer it. That is the design of the regime, and it is the reason the choice of administrator is a structuring decision rather than a procurement one.

What Does the JFSC Require of a Token Issuer?

The guidance note sets out a baseline that applies to all issuers of tokenised RWAs. In summary, the issuer must:

be incorporated as a Jersey company or Jersey limited liability company

be administered through a trust and company service provider licensed by the JFSC under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998 to carry on trust company business

appoint and maintain a Jersey-resident director on its governing body, who is a natural person and a principal person of the appointed trust company

receive COBO consent from the JFSC before undertaking the token issuance

apply AML, CFT and CPF requirements to persons purchasing tokens from, or selling tokens back to, the issuer

arrange for all smart contracts deployed in the year to be audited, and publish the results

have the underlying assets independently verified by a qualified third party, with results published within three months of the financial year end

submit an information memorandum to the JFSC meeting the prospectus content requirements under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991

ensure all marketing material is clear, fair and not misleading

A further set of ongoing requirements applies once the programme is running. The annual independent verification must confirm that the tokens are 100% collateralised and ring-fenced. Underlying assets must be held by a professional custodian in an equivalent jurisdiction, and must not be lent out for additional yield unless the JFSC expressly agrees. The issuer must publicly disclose the token’s performance against NAV, and the guidance offers example wording requiring disclosure where a token trades at a premium or discount of 5% or more for seven consecutive trading days. There can be no change in the issuer’s counterparties without prior JFSC approval.

Disclosure of Token Rights for Equity Programmes

One requirement deserves particular attention for equity programmes. Where the rights attaching to the token differ from the rights of holding the underlying asset, that difference must be clearly disclosed. The JFSC goes further than disclosure alone: the applicant must identify who has received those rights and how they are being exercised, including who is voting and what is being done with the receipt of distributions. For a tracker structure over listed equities, the documentation should answer that question in full.

Why Is Jersey Used for Tokenised Stock Programmes?

Jersey’s appeal for these programmes rests on four characteristics.

A mature common law framework. Jersey’s company and insolvency law is well developed and continually modernised, with final appeal to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. For a structure whose value depends on the issuer’s obligations being enforceable and its assets segregated, legal certainty is central. Where a programme needs segregation between series, Jersey’s protected and incorporated cell company regimes provide it by statute rather than by contract.

Published requirements. The JFSC has published its expectations, together with a checklist for the issuance of tokenised real world assets. Sponsors can read what is required before they apply, which makes the path to consent shorter and more predictable than negotiating a novel structure with a regulator that has not yet published a position.

Standing with institutional counterparties. Jersey has a long record of compliance with international standards on anti-money laundering, information exchange and tax transparency. Custodians, banks and distribution partners already understand the jurisdiction and the form of the vehicle, so diligence follows an established process. For a product distributed internationally and cleared through regulated custodians, that familiarity is a significant practical benefit.

Depth of professional infrastructure. Jersey has a concentration of legal, fiduciary and administration firms experienced in cross-border issuance structures. As set out below, the regime requires the issuer to draw on that expertise.

What Does the JFSC Require of the Administrator?

Because the issuer is not itself licensed, the JFSC’s continuing expectations attach to the trust company. Before the appointment, and on an ongoing basis, the trust company must take appropriate steps to satisfy itself as to:

the honesty and integrity of the issuer and the persons associated with it

the issuer’s approach to acting in the best interests of its customers

the adequacy of the issuer’s financial and non-financial resources

how the issuer will manage and control its business effectively

the adequacy of arrangements for the protection of client assets and money

the effectiveness of the issuer’s corporate governance

how the issuer maintains its systems and security access protocols

the systems in place to prevent, detect and disclose financial crime risk

the issuer’s marketing strategy, including who the token will be marketed to, how, and the jurisdictions in which it will be sold, taking account of any laws or restrictions applying in those jurisdictions

the resilience of the issuer and the adequacy of contingency plans for an orderly and solvent wind-down

The guidance also requires the trust company to have the appropriate level of knowledge, skills and experience to carry out those steps, considering the activities carried on by the issuer. For a token issuer, that means forming a view on a smart contract audit, judging whether a transfer or whitelisting arrangement matches what the offer document describes, assessing key management arrangements for a custody solution, reconciling a register against a blockchain, and understanding how a product reaches investors when it is distributed to wallets rather than to registered addresses.

Why the Administrator Affects the Timetable

The JFSC’s requirements are published, and in our experience consent for a complete application arrives in two to four weeks. The longer task is assembling a complete application, and most of that assembly is administrator work, coordinated across the custodian, the verification provider, the auditor and counsel. The number of queries raised generally reflects how well the application was prepared, and queries are what extend the timetable. We set out the questions worth asking a prospective administrator in our guide to choosing a trust company for a Jersey token issuance.

How Cavenwell Supports Tokenised Issuance

Cavenwell (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission to carry on trust company business, and acts as licensed administrator and provider of Jersey-resident directors to token issuer vehicles under the JFSC’s guidance.

Our directors work to the JFSC’s real world asset guidance and its published consent checklist, and our administration runs on a technology core. We work with sponsors from initial structuring through the consent process and on into ongoing administration.

Our wider guide to tokenisation in Jersey covers the regime across asset classes, and our view on why Jersey vehicles work for pooled capital is in Jersey SPVs: The Co-Investment Advantage.

Conclusion

Tokenised stock programmes continue to choose Jersey issuers because the regime is clear about what it requires. Each issuance is consented to against published requirements, the issuer is administered by a licensed trust company with a Jersey-resident director, and the disclosure obligations address the questions institutional counterparties ask first, including what the holder actually owns.

For sponsors, the practical consequence is that the administrator should be appointed at the outset, because it shapes both the structure and the timetable. If you are planning a tokenised issuance and want to understand the Jersey route, we would be glad to talk it through.

FAQs

Where are tokenised stocks issued from?

Several of the largest programmes issue from offshore special purpose vehicles. Kraken’s xStocks are issued by Backed Assets (JE) Limited and Robinhood’s Stock Tokens by Robinhood Assets (Jersey) Limited, both Jersey companies. Other programmes issue from the British Virgin Islands, or through US entities using an SEC-registered transfer agent.

Why do tokenised stock programmes choose Jersey?

Jersey combines a mature common law framework, statutory cell company regimes, published JFSC requirements for tokenised real world assets and an established fiduciary sector. Jersey Finance reports that Jersey was the leading issuer domicile for tokenised equities as at September 2026.

Is a Jersey token issuer regulated by the JFSC?

No. A Jersey token issuer obtains consent under COBO to make an issuance, but a consent is not a licence and does not make the issuer a regulated financial services business. The regulated party in the structure is the JFSC-licensed trust company business appointed to administer the issuer and provide its Jersey-resident director.

What is COBO consent?

COBO consent is the consent the JFSC grants under the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 before a Jersey issuer undertakes a token issuance. It is granted issuance by issuance, assessed against the JFSC’s guidance on the tokenisation of real world assets.

Does a Jersey token issuer need a licensed trust company?

Yes. Under the JFSC’s guidance a token issuer must be administered by a JFSC-licensed trust company business, and must appoint and maintain a Jersey-resident director who is a natural person and a principal person of that firm. Prior JFSC approval is needed to change the trust company, the director or specified counterparties.

Do tokenised stocks give the holder ownership of the underlying shares?

It depends on the structure. Tracker certificates and tokenised debt securities give the holder a claim against the issuer that tracks the share price, without the legal rights of shareholding. The JFSC’s guidance requires any such difference to be clearly disclosed, and requires the applicant to identify who exercises the voting rights and what happens to distributions.

Can a Jersey token issuer use a cell company?

Yes. Jersey’s protected and incorporated cell company regimes allow each series to be segregated from the others by statute, which suits programmes issuing several products from one platform. Each issuance still requires its own consent.

How long does it take to obtain consent for a tokenised issuance in Jersey?

In our experience, consent for a complete application typically arrives in two to four weeks. The variable is how long the application takes to assemble, which depends on custody, verification, audited smart contracts, prospectus-standard documentation and an AML framework built for tokens.

The content of this p is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

While these documents are accurate as of the date of issue, they may be subject to change in the future should the JFSC update its guidance or requirements.

Cavenwell (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission to carry on trust company business.