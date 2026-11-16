Compare direct tokenisation vs SPV layers for tokenised funds. Explore legal structures, transfer models, costs and which approach suits your fund.

There are two ways to put fund interests on-chain. Direct tokenisation issues the fund's own interests as tokens: the token holder is the investor of record in the fund itself. The SPV layer interposes a vehicle that holds the fund interest and issues its own tokens: the token holder owns the SPV, and the SPV owns the fund. Direct is cleaner; the SPV layer is more flexible, particularly on transfer models. The right choice follows the investors you want and the liquidity you intend the token to have.

This is the first structural fork in any tokenised fund project, and it is worth deciding deliberately, because it drives legal form, operations and what the token can do in the market.

How each model works

Direct tokenisation. The fund's register and the token ledger describe the same thing: units, shares or LP interests, held by whitelisted wallets. There is one legal entity, one set of documents, and direct economic and legal alignment between the token holder and the fund. Because these are direct fund interests, the tokens are typically permissioned: eligibility and transfer controls mirror the fund's own restrictions.

SPV layer. A special purpose vehicle subscribes to the fund as a single investor of record. The SPV then issues tokens representing its own interests. The fund sees one clean entry on its register; the token activity happens one level up, in the SPV. The SPV's own documents define what token holders receive and how tokens move.

What actually differs