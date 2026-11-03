Market Moves: Jersey, Your Gateway To UK And European Capital

For international fund managers looking to raise capital in the Uk and Europe, an important question is : do you need to establish a presence in those markets to access their investors?

In many cases the answer is no. Jersey sits outside both the UK and the EU yet provides established routes for managers to access professional investors in the UK and key European markets through the national private placement regimes (NPPRs). And this is an established part of Jersey’s funds proposition. As of 30 June 2026, Jersey had 482 alternative investment funds (AIFs) within its AIFMD framework, up 6.2% from 454 a year earlier, alongside 247 alternative investment fund manager (AIFMs).

In our latest Market Moves discussion, Peggy Gielen, Senior Legal and Technical Manager at Jersey Finance, is joined by Nienke Malan, Partner at Carey Olsen, to explain how this works in practice and what this means in practice for international fund managers looking to raise UK and European capital.

They discuss how managers targeting professional investors can use Jersey to access the markets relevant to their fundraising strategy without automatically requiring separate UK and EU fund structures. They also consider the role of NPPRs, what AIFMD II means for Jersey’s established private placement model and the evolving UK regulatory landscape.

The conversation also looks beyond fundraising, exploring Jersey’s wider connection with UK institutional capital and investment opportunities, including Jersey Finance’s engagement with organisations such as the British Business Bank and National Wealth Fund.

For managers considering their next fund structure, the message is simple: where are your investors?

Watch the latest Market Moves discussion to discover how Jersey can provide the flexibility, expertise and regulatory certainty to help managers connect with professional investors in the UK, key European markets and internationally.