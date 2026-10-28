Jersey Moves To Simplify Its Financial Services Framework

Jersey is taking further steps to modernise its financial services framework, with approved changes to prospectus requirements and proposed legislation to repeal the remaining Control of Borrowing requirements. Together, the reforms are designed to simplify processes and provide a more flexible foundation for the future.

The changes form part of the Government of Jersey’s Financial Services Competitiveness Programme and deliver on actions set out in its Time to Win report, launched in March 2026 as the action plan for strengthening Jersey’s long-term competitiveness as an international finance centre. They are intended to make Jersey a simpler and more consistent jurisdiction to use while maintaining appropriate regulatory oversight.

Approved changes to the prospectus requirements under the Companies (General Provisions) (Jersey) Amendment Order 2026 and Companies Law (Jersey) Amendment Order 2026 came into force on 30 September 2026.

As a result, certain requirements in the Companies (General Provisions) (Jersey) Order 2002, such as registrar consent, will now no longer apply to the circulation of prospectuses outside Jersey. This will make it easier for Jersey companies to operate internationally, reduce unnecessary administration and duplication to help create a more efficient business environment in Jersey.

Separately, the proposed changes to the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Law 1947 and associated Order (COBO) would, subject to approval by the States Assembly, remove the remaining COBO consent requirements. This would remove COBO controls relating to the issue of shares, securities and other ownership interests by Jersey entities, as well as certain activities by non-Jersey entities raising money or having interests registered in Jersey.

The proposed Law would also introduce a more consistent approach to the incorporation and establishment of Jersey vehicles and the migration of certain foreign entities into Jersey, simplifying processes for international businesses and their advisers.

For Jersey Private Funds (JPFs), it would provide an updated statutory foundation for the existing Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) approval regime. No substantive change to the JPF regime is proposed and detailed requirements would continue to be governed by the JPF Guide. The proposed Law would also provide a new statutory foundation for the approval regime applying to relevant digital asset issuers.

Minister for External Relations with responsibility for financial services, Senator Ian Gorst, said:

“The Control of Borrowing framework was created for a different time and a different economy. These proposals would replace its remaining requirements with a simpler, more modern framework, removing duplication while maintaining appropriate oversight where it is needed.

“Alongside the prospectus changes already approved, this is part of our work to make it easier for businesses to operate in Jersey and internationally and to strengthen Jersey’s position as a leading international finance centre.”

Joe Moynihan, CEO of Jersey Finance, added:

“Jersey has a long track record of evolving its financial services proposition to meet the changing needs of international businesses, investors and advisers, while maintaining the high standards for which the Island is known.

“These reforms are another important step forward. Removing outdated and duplicative requirements will help create a simpler and more consistent experience for those doing business in Jersey, while ensuring appropriate oversight remains in place.

“The proposals would also provide a modern and flexible foundation for key areas of our proposition, including Jersey Private Funds and digital assets. This will help Jersey remain responsive to the needs of international markets and provide an efficient environment in which to do business.”

Learn more about Jersey’s Fund offering: https://www.jerseyfinance.com/ifc/solutions/funds/?utm_source=mondaq_funds&utm_medium=3rdparty_website&utm_campaign=26H2GK_UK_Funds