Key takeaways

A tokenization platform is more than token software. The parts that decide whether a product launches are the legal issuer, regulatory consent, administration, banking and distribution.

Ask who the legal issuer is and how your assets are ring-fenced before you ask anything about the token.

Timelines depend on consent and on third parties such as banks and custodians, not on the technology. In Jersey, consent for a complete application typically takes 2 to 4 weeks.

Transfer controls do not have to live in the token code. A good platform can issue permissioned, permissionless or hybrid tokens to suit the product and the offer route.

Check how the product reaches investors. A platform that can issue but cannot help you distribute leaves the hardest part of the launch with you.

Search for "best tokenization platforms" and most of what comes back is a ranked list written by one of the platforms on it. That is not much use if you are a fund manager, an asset originator or an exchange deciding where to issue a real product with real investors behind it.

This guide sets out how we would assess a tokenization platform if we were on the buying side. It covers what a platform should actually do, when you need your own vehicle instead, the ten questions worth asking, and the warning signs that a provider will slow your launch down rather than speed it up.

What does a tokenization platform actually do?

Minting a token is the easy part. Any competent developer can deploy a token contract in an afternoon. What turns a token into an investable product is everything around it: a legal entity that issues the instrument, the consent or authorisation that lets it do so, documents that define what the holder owns, an administrator who keeps the register and processes subscriptions and redemptions, bank and custody accounts that hold the underlying assets, and a route to investors. Providers in this market tend to fall into three groups:

Token software vendors. They license the technology for minting, transfer rules and wallets, often on a white label basis. You supply the issuer, the legal work, the administration and the banking yourself.

Issuance platforms. They bring ready-made issuing structures, administration and technology together, so a sponsor plugs a product into an existing stack rather than building one.

Advisers who build standalone structures. Law firms and corporate service providers set up a new vehicle for each product, then bring in a technology vendor for the token.

Each model suits a different kind of sponsor, so compare like with like: a token software vendor and an issuance platform are selling different things.

Do you need a platform or your own vehicle?

A standalone vehicle gives you full control and a structure that carries only your product. It also means repeating the whole set-up for every vehicle: incorporation, directors, bank accounts, audit, administration and consent. For a large, long-term programme with its own governance needs, that can be the right answer.

A platform puts your product into a structure that already exists, with its banking, administration and documentation in place. Your assets are segregated from other products on the platform, so each product stands on its own. The set-up work shrinks to the parts that are specific to your product, which is why launch times on a platform are measured in weeks.

A useful rule: if you want to test a strategy, prove demand or get to market quickly, start on a platform. If you already have scale and a governance reason to stand alone, a dedicated vehicle may be worth the extra time and cost. Many sponsors do one and then the other.

What questions should you ask a tokenization platform?

1. Who is the legal issuer, and how are my assets ring-fenced? Ask for the name and type of the issuing entity, the jurisdiction it sits in, and how your product's assets are separated from everyone else's. Segregated structures, such as protected cell companies and segregated portfolio companies, keep each product's assets and liabilities apart by law. If the answer is vague, stop there.

2. Which jurisdictions does it cover, and what consent does a launch need? Jurisdiction decides how long consent takes and how investors and banks will view the product. In Jersey, token issues need consent from the Jersey Financial Services Commission, and a complete application typically receives it in 2 to 4 weeks. The BVI generally treats non-fund token issuance more lightly, which is quick but can bring more diligence questions from banks and allocators. Ask which jurisdictions the platform can issue from today, not which it plans to add.

3. Is the administration regulated, and who carries it out? Somebody has to keep the register, check investors, process subscriptions and redemptions, and reconcile the token ledger with the legal register. Ask whether that administration is regulated, whether it is part of the service or something you must contract separately, and how the on-chain and off-chain records are kept in step.

4. Which wrappers can it issue? The right wrapper depends on the strategy and the investor. A tokenized fund gives investors a direct interest in a pooled portfolio. An actively managed certificate (AMC) or a note delivers the same exposure as a security issued off a programme, usually faster. Ask whether the platform can issue funds, AMCs, notes and single-asset products, and whether it can move a product from one wrapper to another as it grows. Our guide to AMCs and tokenized funds covers the trade-offs.

5. How is the token designed, and where do the transfer controls sit? Direct fund interests are usually issued as permissioned tokens, so only verified holders can receive them. Other products can be permissioned, permissionless or hybrid, and the controls do not have to live in the token code. They can sit at the register or in the programme documents instead. A platform with a permissioned and permissionless token stack can match the token to the product. A platform with one fixed token standard will make you fit the product to the token.

6. How will the product reach investors? There are three routes to market: an exempt offer to professional or qualifying investors, a prospectus registered in the market where you distribute, or distribution through locally regulated partners. Ask which routes the platform supports and whether it can help with distribution itself, through its own channels or through exchanges. Issuance without distribution leaves the hardest part of the launch with you.

7. How do subscriptions and redemptions settle? Ask which currencies and stablecoins the platform accepts, how fiat and stablecoin rails connect, how long settlement takes in each direction, and what investors need to do before they can subscribe. Check how wallets are screened at subscription and redemption.

8. What does the timeline actually depend on? A credible provider will tell you the timeline depends on consent, bank and custody onboarding, and investor verification, not on the technology. On an established platform, a straightforward note can take about 2 to 6 weeks from agreed economics to first settlement. Treat promises of instant launches with care, and ask what the provider needs from you to hit its estimate.

9. What happens after launch? Launch is the start of the product's life. Ask how the platform handles corporate actions, valuations, investor reporting, transfers on the secondary market, and winding a product up. Ask who signs off each of those steps and how the token ledger is kept consistent with the legal register.

10. How are fees structured? Ask for the full picture: set-up, annual running costs, any charges per subscription or redemption, and the third-party costs the platform does not include, such as audit, custody and legal review. Fees depend on the product's complexity, so a fair comparison needs the same product description sent to every provider.

What are the red flags when comparing tokenization companies?

No clear answer on who the legal issuer is, or an issuer in a jurisdiction the provider cannot explain.

A timeline with no mention of consent, banks or custodians.

A single token standard offered for every product, with all transfer controls hard-coded.

Silence on distribution and offer routes.

Administration left entirely to you, or described without saying whether it is regulated.

A platform that was clearly built around one client's product and is now being stretched to fit yours.

"Top platform" rankings published by the provider that comes first in them.

Is a white label tokenization platform right for you?

If you are an exchange, a wallet, a broker or a fintech, you may want a tokenized product under your own brand without becoming an issuer. In that case the question is less about token software and more about who runs the engine behind your product: the issuing structure, the administration and the assets. You keep the customer relationship and the experience. The platform carries the issuance and the operations.

Ask the same ten questions, with extra attention to integration. Check whether the platform can connect to your systems for subscriptions, redemptions and balance display, and whether a Shariah option is available if your market needs one.

How does Assetize approach this?

Assetize is an issuance platform. We built the platform before the products: pre-established issuance structures in leading international finance centres, regulated administration and a permissioned and permissionless token stack, so a sponsor can launch a tokenized fund, AMC or note in weeks rather than months. We distribute directly and through exchange partners, and a Shariah option is available. As at October 2026, Assetize has $300m in Assets under Service, with more launches in the pipeline. If you are comparing platforms, book a 20-minute structuring call and we will run your product through the ten questions above with you.

FAQs

What is a tokenization platform?

A tokenization platform is the combination of legal structure, administration and technology that lets a sponsor issue an investment product as a token. Some providers supply only the technology. Issuance platforms supply the issuer, administration and technology together.

How long does it take to launch a tokenized product on a platform?

On an established platform, a straightforward note can take about 2 to 6 weeks from agreed economics to first settlement. Where Jersey consent is needed, a complete application typically receives it in 2 to 4 weeks. Bank and custody onboarding usually set the pace.

Do I need my own SPV to tokenize an asset?

No. Many sponsors issue from a segregated cell or portfolio within an existing platform structure, which keeps their assets separate without forming a new company. A standalone special purpose vehicle (SPV) makes sense when a programme is large enough, or has governance needs specific enough, to justify its own set-up and running costs.

What is the difference between a white label tokenization platform and an issuance platform?

A white label platform usually licenses token technology that you run under your brand, while you supply the issuer, legal work and administration. An issuance platform provides those parts as well, so you can offer a product under your brand without becoming the issuer yourself.

Which jurisdiction is best for a tokenized product?

It depends on the product, the investors and the offer route. Most major centres support tokenized funds. For certificates, notes and other non-fund products, Jersey offers a defined consent process, and the BVI offers speed with lighter oversight. Our jurisdiction comparison covers Cayman, BVI, Jersey, ADGM and DIFC in detail.