ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026
Central Bank Of Ireland: Year-End Deadlines 2026
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The Central Bank of Ireland has released its year-end 2026 application deadlines for various fund types and regulatory filings, establishing critical submission timeframes for firms seeking authorizations...
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The Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank) has confirmed its timeframes for receipt of applications with a proposed effective date before year-end 2026.
The Central Bank has provided year-end timelines for the following applications:
QIAIF AND/OR PROFESSIONAL ELTIF FILINGS
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For authorisation / approval / noting on:
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Deadline for receipt of submission
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or before Tuesday 22 December 2026
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Normal timeframes apply
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Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 December 2026
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3pm on Tuesday 22 December 2026
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Tuesday 29 December 2026
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3pm on Wednesday 23 December 2026
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Wednesday 30 and Thursday 31 December 2026
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3pm on Tuesday 29 December 2026
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Monday 4 January 2027
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5pm on Wednesday 30 December 2026
QIAIFS SEEKING TO CHANGE SERVICE PROVIDER(S)
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Effective date
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Deadline for receipt of submission
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Thursday 24 December 2026 – Monday 4 January 2027
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5pm on Friday 18 December 2026
ICAV REGISTRATION/CONVERSION/MIGRATIONS
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Effective date
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Deadline for receipt of submission
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Wednesday 23 December 2026 – Thursday 31 December 2026
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5pm on Friday 11 December 2026
UCITS, RIAIF AND RETAIL ELTIF AUTHORISATIONS/ APPROVALS/NOTING
Central Bank Comment
Executed documentation for authorisations/approvals/notings required on 23, 24, 29, 30 and/or 31 December 2026 must be received by close of business on Monday, 21 December 2026.
It should be noted that 24 December, 29-31 December 2026 and 4-8 January 2027 will not be counted towards the timeframes for issuing comments in relation to UCITS, RIAIF and Retail ELTIF applications. The Central Bank will aim to focus over the Christmas period on applications that are at an advanced stage and considered likely to be authorised/approved prior to year-end. The Central Bank has provided the following examples:
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An application received on Thursday, 24 December 2026 will take a receipt date of Monday, 11 January 2027.
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A subsequent draft non-fast track application received before 5pm on Thursday, 17 December will be due out on Monday, 18 January 2027. 18 to 23 December 2026 and 11 to 18 January 2027 are counted towards the timeframe in which the application will be assessed.
Monday, 4 January 2027 is the first day of 2027 that funds may be authorised/approved and/or post-authorisation updates noted. Executed documentation for funds seeking authorisation/approval or noting on that date must be received by close of business on Wednesday, 30 December 2026.
FUND SERVICE PROVIDER AUTHORISATIONS
Central Bank Comment
Firms intending to submit an Acquiring Transaction notification between Tuesday, 29 December 2026 and Thursday, 31 December 2026 (inclusive) should engage with the Fund Service Provider Authorisation Team in advance of Wednesday, 23 December 2026, by emailing [email protected].
FUND REVOCATIONS
Central Bank Comment
Funds seeking to revoke at end of December 2026 must submit a complete revocation application, including payment of the funding levy, by 5pm on Tuesday 15 December 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.