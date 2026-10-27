Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Central Bank Of Ireland: Year-End Deadlines 2026

Dillon Eustace
Dillon Eustace
Contributor
Dillon Eustace

Dillon Eustace

Dillon Eustace is one of Ireland’s leading law firms focusing on asset management and investment...

View firm profile
Explore more from Dillon Eustace

The Central Bank of Ireland has released its year-end 2026 application deadlines for various fund types and regulatory filings, establishing critical submission timeframes for firms seeking authorizations...

IrelandFinance and Banking
Brian Higgins
Brian Higgins
Joe O'Doherty
Joe O'Doherty
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
Author LinkedIn connections

Download PDF here

For further information on any of the issues discussed in this publication please contact the related contact(s) on this page.

The Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank) has confirmed its timeframes for receipt of applications with a proposed effective date before year-end 2026.

The Central Bank has provided year-end timelines for the following applications:

QIAIF AND/OR PROFESSIONAL ELTIF FILINGS

For authorisation / approval / noting on:

Deadline for receipt of submission

or before Tuesday 22 December 2026

Normal timeframes apply

Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 December 2026

3pm on Tuesday 22 December 2026

Tuesday 29 December 2026

3pm on Wednesday 23 December 2026

Wednesday 30 and Thursday 31 December 2026

3pm on Tuesday 29 December 2026

Monday 4 January 2027

5pm on Wednesday 30 December 2026

QIAIFS SEEKING TO CHANGE SERVICE PROVIDER(S)

Effective date

Deadline for receipt of submission

Thursday 24 December 2026 – Monday 4 January 2027

5pm on Friday 18 December 2026

ICAV REGISTRATION/CONVERSION/MIGRATIONS

Effective date

Deadline for receipt of submission

Wednesday 23 December 2026 – Thursday 31 December 2026

5pm on Friday 11 December 2026

UCITS, RIAIF AND RETAIL ELTIF AUTHORISATIONS/ APPROVALS/NOTING

Central Bank Comment

Executed documentation for authorisations/approvals/notings required on 23, 24, 29, 30 and/or 31 December 2026 must be received by close of business on Monday, 21 December 2026.

It should be noted that 24 December, 29-31 December 2026 and 4-8 January 2027 will not be counted towards the timeframes for issuing comments in relation to UCITS, RIAIF and Retail ELTIF applications. The Central Bank will aim to focus over the Christmas period on applications that are at an advanced stage and considered likely to be authorised/approved prior to year-end. The Central Bank has provided the following examples:

  • An application received on Thursday, 24 December 2026 will take a receipt date of Monday, 11 January 2027.

  • A subsequent draft non-fast track application received before 5pm on Thursday, 17 December will be due out on Monday, 18 January 2027. 18 to 23 December 2026 and 11 to 18 January 2027 are counted towards the timeframe in which the application will be assessed.

Monday, 4 January 2027 is the first day of 2027 that funds may be authorised/approved and/or post-authorisation updates noted. Executed documentation for funds seeking authorisation/approval or noting on that date must be received by close of business on Wednesday, 30 December 2026.

FUND SERVICE PROVIDER AUTHORISATIONS

Central Bank Comment

Firms intending to submit an Acquiring Transaction notification between Tuesday, 29 December 2026 and Thursday, 31 December 2026 (inclusive) should engage with the Fund Service Provider Authorisation Team in advance of Wednesday, 23 December 2026, by emailing [email protected].

FUND REVOCATIONS

Central Bank Comment

Funds seeking to revoke at end of December 2026 must submit a complete revocation application, including payment of the funding levy, by 5pm on Tuesday 15 December 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Final EBA Guidelines On The Sound Management Of Third-party Risk: What Financial Entities Need To Know

The European Banking Authority has published final Guidelines on the sound management of third-party risk regarding non-ICT services, replacing the 2019 Outsourcing Guidelines and introducing a broader regulatory framework. Financial entities will need to navigate expanded scope requirements, enhanced governance standards, and alignment with DORA while managing compliance timelines and contractual obligations.
IrelandFinance and Banking
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Alternative Investment Funds

Ireland offers a sophisticated regulatory framework for Alternative Investment Funds, with structures ranging from ICAVs and Investment Limited Partnerships to Unit Trusts and Common Contractual Funds. The jurisdiction provides flexible options for both retail and institutional investors, with distinct regulatory pathways for RIAIFs, QIAIFs, and ELTIFs, each designed to accommodate different investment strategies and liquidity profiles while maintaining robust investor protections.
IrelandFinance and Banking
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

SFDR 2.0 Trialogue Negotiations: Key Areas Of Focus For Fund Managers

The European Commission's proposed overhaul of the SFDR regime is entering crucial trialogue negotiations, with the Irish Presidency aiming to reach agreement by year-end. While the Council and Parliament have aligned on key issues like professional investor opt-outs, significant divergences remain on exclusion criteria for Transition funds, PAI reporting requirements, and engagement strategy disclosures that will shape the future of sustainable finance regulation.
European UnionFinance and Banking
Dillon Eustace
Dillon Eustace
Article

CIMA’S New AML Audit Rules Effective 18 September 2026 And What Investment Funds Need To Know

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has introduced sweeping changes to anti-money laundering audit requirements for investment funds, mandating independent audits of entire compliance programmes by September 2026. This marks a fundamental departure from previous practice where internal AML officers could conduct their own testing, raising critical questions about implementation timelines, qualified auditor availability, and compliance costs for funds operating in the jurisdiction.
Cayman IslandsWealth Management
Dillon Eustace
Dillon Eustace
Article

AMLD6 And Beneficial Ownership Central Registers: New Access Rules In Ireland

Ireland has introduced significant amendments to its beneficial ownership registers in 2026, implementing the Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6) framework. These reforms fundamentally restructure access rights to the Central Register of Beneficial Ownership of Trusts and Corporate Entities, moving away from unrestricted public access toward a tiered system that balances transparency with privacy rights while maintaining accessibility for legitimate anti-money laundering purposes.
IrelandCorporate/Commercial Law
Dillon Eustace
Dillon Eustace
Article

Irish Budget 2027: Key Tax Measures For The Financial Services Industry

Ireland's Budget 2027 introduces a lower exit tax rate for fund investors, clearer rules for Irish ETFs, and a new Retail Investment Account, while leaving the controversial eight-year deemed disposal rule unchanged. The package also includes Pillar Two updates, interest relief reforms, and a capital gains tax reduction, offering targeted refinements for the financial services sector rather than the fundamental reform many had anticipated.
IrelandTax
Dillon Eustace
Dillon Eustace
Article

SFDR 2.0 Trialogue Negotiations: Key Areas Of Focus For Fund Managers

The European Commission's proposed overhaul of the SFDR regime is entering crucial trialogue negotiations, with the Irish Presidency aiming to reach agreement by year-end. While the Council and Parliament have aligned on key issues like professional investor opt-outs, significant divergences remain on exclusion criteria for Transition funds, PAI reporting requirements, and engagement strategy disclosures that will shape the future of sustainable finance regulation.
European UnionFinance and Banking
Dillon Eustace
Dillon Eustace