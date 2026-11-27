Consumer Credit Directive 2 (CCD2) - application of the new framework

The Consumer Credit Directive 2 (CCD2), which replaces the existing 2008 Consumer Credit Directive, will apply from 20 November 2026. CCD2 modernises the EU consumer credit framework to reflect developments in the consumer lending market, including the growth of digital lending and new forms of consumer credit. It also expands the scope of the consumer credit regime and strengthens consumer protection requirements.

The reforms are wide-ranging and address areas including advertising, pre- and post-contractual disclosures, creditworthiness assessments, withdrawal rights and the treatment of consumers experiencing financial difficulty.

In Ireland, the Department of Finance has indicated that work is ongoing to finalise the domestic implementing measures ahead of the application date. As highlighted in the Department’s Public Consultation Outcome Statement (PDF 1.5 MB), the expanded scope of CCD2, including its application to low-value credit and certain deferred-payment arrangements, is expected to be reflected in the Irish regime.

Irish merger control - temporary reversion to lower thresholds

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) confirmed on 13 October 2026 that the statutory instrument which increased the Irish merger notification thresholds from 1 July 2026 lapsed with effect from 30 September 2026. As a result, the pre-1 July 2026 lower thresholds apply. A transaction must be notified where the undertakings concerned have an aggregate turnover in Ireland of at least €60 million and at least two of the undertakings each have turnover in Ireland of at least €10 million.

Parties to agreed but uncompleted transactions should reassess whether notification is required under the lower thresholds.

Transactions completed on or after 30 September 2026 should also be reviewed; where notification was required but not made, the CCPC asks parties to contact it promptly. In this regard, the CCPC has stated that it will not pursue gun-jumping investigations where a failure to notify arose inadvertently as a result of the lapse.

Transactions completed between 1 July and 29 September 2026 under the higher thresholds are unaffected by the subsequent lapse.

The Department intends to reintroduce the higher thresholds in early January 2027.