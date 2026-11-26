Agreement has been reached on reforms to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR 2.0) which will apply two years after formal adoption and publication of the final text.

EU legislators’ negotiation of SFDR 2.0 concluded on 19 November 2026 with political agreement of the proposed reforms following two trilogue sessions.

The agreed text has not yet been released and is now subject to final technical and legal revision before being formally adopted and published in the EU official journal.

The EU target date of end-2026 for adoption of the final text now appears very achievable.

The following highlights where the final SFDR 2.0 text has landed on topics which were the focus of negotiations.

What we can expect, pending publication of the final text

Three product categories

The agreement confirms the establishment of three sustainable product labels or categories replacing the existing Article 8 and 9 disclosure rules:

ESG Basics, for products that integrate ESG but do not meet the more stringent requirements for the other two categories,

Transition, for products that invest in companies or projects that are on a credible path to transitioning away from unsustainable activities, and

Sustainable, for products that contribute to sustainability goals.

Each product category is subject to a 70% investment threshold in line with the sustainability-related strategy along with prescribed investment exclusions. The 70% threshold must be met by investing in one or more of the specified permitted investments for the category. Other eligibility criteria for the Transition, and to a lesser extent for the ESG Basics and Sustainable labels, have moved on from the original proposal (as detailed below).

Agreement was also reached on the prohibition for non-labelled products’ use of sustainability-related terms in product names and marketing materials.

Transition products exposure to fossil fuel companies

Transition products will be permitted to count exposure to fossil fuel companies in the calculation of the 70% investment threshold subject to several caveats including that the company allocates 20% of CapEx to Taxonomy aligned activities, increase the share of Taxonomy-aligned CapEx over time, and has a measurable and time-bound transition plan to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. This was not provided for in the original SFDR 2.0 2025 proposal.

Transition products investment in general-purpose issuances by public sector bodies

Transition products will be permitted to count general-purpose issuances by EU-public sector bodies when calculating compliance with the 70% threshold for investment in permitted investments for this category. This represents a concession to the 2025 proposal which precluded counting any general-purpose public-sector-body issuances in the calculation of the 70% threshold for Transition or Sustainable products.

Sustainable products safe harbour

Sustainable products which invest 20% or more in Taxonomy-aligned activities are deemed compliant with the 70% threshold for investment in sustainable assets. This represents an increase from the original proposal which only required Sustainable products to invest 15% or more in Taxonomy-aligned activities to be eligible for the safe harbour.

Professional investor opt-out

Products made available exclusively to professional investors (MiFID per se and opt up professional investors) will be able to opt out of the SFDR 2.0 product categorisation regime. This is not expected to extend however, to an opt-out from the SFDR 2.0 naming and marketing rules which would preclude professional investor products’ use of sustainability-related terms in the name or marketing materials absent a categorisation under SFDR 2.0. The professional investor product opt-out from the categorisation regime is in addition to the full-regime opt-out available for closed-ended products no longer available for investment.

Financial advice and portfolio management out of scope

Investment firms and credit institutions providing portfolio management services will be removed from the list of financial market participants (FMPs) in scope of the regime. This will not limit investment firms’ ability to recommend other products that genuinely match clients’ sustainability preferences. Financial advisers will no longer be subject to disclosure rules e.g. on the integration of sustainability risks in their investment advice.

Product-level principal adverse impact (PAI) rules

Transition and Sustainable products will be required to identify and report on investment PAIs. Mandatory PAI indicators will be set down in Level 2 measures and for Transition products will include exposure to the fossil fuel sector and GHG emissions and for Sustainable products, exposure to GHG emissions and activities harming biodiversity-sensitive areas. ESG Basics products will not be subject to product level PAI rules but will be required to disclose their exposure to the fossil fuel sector.

Article 6 disclosure on categorised product investments/under management

A new transparency rule will be introduced requiring all FMPs to disclose the proportion of AUM in categorised products and the proportion of categorised products under management relative to total AUM/managed products in scope of SFDR.

Fund of categorised funds disclosure rules

Fund of funds investing in Sustainable, Transition or ESG Basics products will be required to disclose on this investment. Disclosures required are likely to include the proportion of categorised versus non-categorised product investments and the investment strategy for non-categorised product investments.

No comply-or-explain rule for sustainability engagement strategy

The proposal for a comply-or-explain disclosure rule for categorised products sustainability engagement strategy (as tabled by the Parliament) will not feature in the final text.

Next steps

Given the swift progress of SFDR 2.0 through the EU legislative process it is now more than likely that it will be finalised and enter into force by the end of the year. It will begin to apply two years later. The Commission will prepare Level 2 measures once SFDR 2.0 enters into force, the application date for which are projected to align with the Level 1 application date of December 2028.