The European Parliament has voted to reject the Retail Investment Strategy (RIS) omnibus Directive amending MiFID II, the IDD, Solvency II, the UCITS Directive and AIFMD (2023/0167(COD)) (the RIS Directive).

Despite the provisional agreement on the RIS Directive with the Council in December 2025, Member States endorsing the text on 5 June 2026, and the Parliament’s ECON committee approving it on 23 June 2026, the Parliament voted to reject the agreed text at its meeting on 12 November 2026.

RIS comprises the RIS Directive and a regulation amending the PRIIPs regime (PRIIPs Amending Regulation). The Parliament adopted the PRIIPs Amending Regulation at its 12 November meeting.

What happens next for the RIS Directive?

While MEPs rejected the RIS Directive by a narrow majority of 286 votes to 300 (with 23 abstentions), the Parliament has confirmed that the procedure for the RIS Directive will continue, with amendments to be tabled by a new deadline. The text will then be put to a vote at a subsequent plenary session in accordance with the Parliament’s rules of procedure.

The RIS Directive was expected to be finalised and published by year-end subject to a 24-month transition period. Of relevance to fund management companies, it includes proposals on compliance with the undue cost rules, value-for-money assessments for retail funds, cost reporting rules, and the widening of the MiFID II professional client regime. Our July 2026 article contains further information on these proposals.

Industry opposition was strong in the run-up to the vote. On 4 November 2026, EFAMA published an open letter urging MEPs to vote down the RIS Directive. It argued that it fell short of its objectives, remained “largely still a black box” due to its heavy reliance on Level 2 measures, added complexity rather than removing it, and would cause further fragmentation of the Single Market.

What happens next for the PRIIPs Amending Regulation?

The PRIIPs Amending Regulation can now move towards formal adoption by the Council and publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, independently of the rejected RIS Directive.

The majority of the changes to the PRIIPs key information document (KID), which we summarised in our July article, are expected to take effect 30 months after entry into force of the legislation, in mid-2029 (assuming publication of the PRIIPs Amending Regulation in the Official Journal before the end of 2026). Entry into force occurs on the twentieth day following publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. Key changes include:

a new “Product at a Glance” dashboard is to be included in the KID containing a summary of the product type, the summary risk indicator, the total costs of the PRIIP, the recommended holding period and whether the PRIIP offers insurance benefits;

a new norm that KIDs are to be provided in electronic format by default and that layering of information is permissible (the Product at a Glance dashboard must be in the first layer);

a requirement to provide KID information in machine-readable format to the European Single Access Point ( ESAP );

); that Multi-option PRIIP manufacturers must provide tools to help investors research and compare investment options, including on costs; and

that performance information would be calculated in a new way in accordance with rules to be set by the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs). The rules may permit a combination of forward-looking performance scenarios and past performance information where this is considered meaningful for a particular type of PRIIP. These rules will be developed by the ESAs for adoption by the Commission within 12 months of the PRIIPs Amending Regulation’s entry into force.

Despite the new information requirements, including the “Product at a Glance” dashboard, the KID’s three-page format is retained.

Certain provisions (including clarifications on the scope of the PRIIPs regime) apply from entry into force of the PRIIPs Amending Regulation.