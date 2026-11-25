The revised Consumer Credit Directive (Directive (EU) 2023/2225) (CCD2) applies from 20 November 2026 and represents the most significant reform of the EU consumer credit framework in over a decade. Replacing the 2008 Consumer Credit Directive (CCD1), CCD2 is intended to modernise the EU consumer credit regime to reflect the growth of digital lending and new forms of consumer credit. It also expands the scope of the consumer credit regime under CCD1 and strengthens consumer protection requirements. CCD2 has been implemented in Ireland by way of the European Union (Consumer Credit Agreements) Regulations 2026 (PDF, 519 KB) (S.I. No. 571 of 2026) which also apply from 20 November 2026 (Irish Regulations).

Key takeaways

The new CCD2 regime applies from 20 November 2026. The Irish Regulations implement CCD2 in Ireland

The scope of the regime under CCD2 is significantly expanded, bringing additional consumer credit products within the regulatory perimeter, including certain deferred-payment, instalment-payment and interest-free arrangements

Businesses that may not previously have regarded themselves as consumer credit providers may also be affected, including merchants facilitating third-party or embedded credit

Firms will need to review advertising materials, customer disclosures, creditworthiness assessments, digital customer journeys and arrears management processes

Enhanced obligations apply where automated processing is used as part of creditworthiness assessments

For Irish firms, the interaction between the Irish Regulations and the existing domestic consumer credit framework will be an important part of implementation. The existing Consumer Credit Act 1995 (CCA) remains in place, with the Irish Regulations expressly modifying the application of certain CCA provisions to credit agreements within their scope

Expanded scope

One of the most important changes introduced by CCD2 is the expansion of the credit products that may fall within scope.

Under the previous regime, CCD1 generally applied only to agreements where the total amount of credit fell between €200 and €75,000. CCD2 removes the €200 lower threshold entirely, meaning that even very low-value credit can now fall within scope, while the upper limit is raised to €100,000, subject to certain exclusions.

The changes are particularly relevant to low-value and interest-free credit, deferred-payment arrangements and arrangements involving payments by instalments, including some credit products which may not traditionally have been regarded as consumer credit lending. While CCD2 retains exclusions for certain arrangements, their availability will depend on the structure and features of each credit product, including who provides the credit, whether a third-party credit provider is involved, whether interest or other charges are imposed and when payment falls due.

The broader scope of CCD2 is also relevant to embedded finance and other distribution models where credit is offered as part of a wider customer journey. Businesses such as retailers, platforms and other merchants may need to consider not only whether the underlying credit falls within scope of CCD2, but also whether their role in presenting, offering or otherwise assisting in the conclusion of a third-party credit agreement could bring them within the credit intermediary framework.

In practice, this means that firms should look beyond the label attached to a product. Whether an arrangement is described as an “instalment plan” or a “pay later option” will not itself determine the regulatory treatment; the underlying contractual, payment and distribution arrangements need to be considered.

CCD2 captures a wider range of consumer financing arrangements outside the ‘traditional’ consumer lending products including:

Buy-now-pay-later products

Deferred-payment arrangements

Instalment-payment products

Interest-free credit arrangements

Embedded finance offerings

Although CCD2 is primarily relevant to credit originated after 20 November 2026, CCD2 will have a limited impact on certain types of credit agreements which were within scope of CCD1 and entered into prior to 20 November 2026. Firms therefore need to be mindful of certain types of in-situ consumer credit agreements and future credit origination.

Enhanced conduct requirements

A key feature of CCD2 is the enhanced consumer protection measures across the credit lifecycle.

Advertising and disclosures

Advertising and pre-contractual information must be fair, clear and not misleading. CCD2 strengthens disclosure requirements and places particular emphasis on ensuring that consumers receive appropriate information in digital and mobile environments.

Creditworthiness assessments

CCD2 reinforces responsible lending obligations by requiring creditors to carry out creditworthiness assessments based on relevant and proportionate information concerning the consumer’s financial and economic circumstances.

CCD2 also introduces additional safeguards where automated processing is used in decision-making. Consumers must be informed of their rights and, in certain circumstances, must be able to request human intervention.

Consumers in financial difficulties

CCD2 places greater emphasis on the treatment of consumers experiencing financial difficulties. Member States are required to ensure that creditors exercise, where appropriate, reasonable forbearance before commencing enforcement proceedings. Member States will also be required to promote access to independent debt advisory services, with only limited charges payable for such services.

Irish implementing measures

The Irish Regulations do not operate in isolation. Firms will also need to consider how the Irish Regulations interact with the CCA and the scope and application of the Consumer Protection Code 2025. The Consumer Protection Code 2025 comprises the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013 (Section 48) (Consumer Protection) Regulations 2025 and the Central Bank Reform Act 2010 (Section 17A) (Standards for Business) Regulations 2025, both of which came into force on 24 March 2026. The applicable requirements will therefore need to be assessed by reference to the particular product, consumer and activities concerned.

Implementation priorities

With the Irish Regulations now applicable, firms should focus on the following implementation priorities:

Review existing credit agreements, including the transitional arrangements and the specific requirements of the Irish Regulations that apply to existing open-end credit agreements

For future product launches, ensure that the expanded scope of the Irish Regulations, and the available exclusions, are fully considered in the design and structuring of new products

Review existing customer journeys, including creditworthiness assessments, automated decision-making processes, pre-contractual information disclosures and customer engagement, post-contractual notifications and arrears handling processes

Assess whether any design or implementation changes are required as a result of the expanded scope of the Irish Regulations and their interaction with the CCA and the wider Irish consumer protection framework, including the Consumer Protection Code 2025

The implementation of CCD2 is not simply an update to the requirements applying to established consumer lenders. Its expanded scope means that firms should reassess existing products, distribution models and customer journeys, including arrangements that may not previously have been treated as traditional consumer credit. Early scoping will be important to identify the requirements applying under both the Irish Regulations and the wider domestic consumer protection framework.