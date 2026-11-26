The consultation at a glance

The list of PCF roles under the Central Bank’s F&P regime will reduce by about 60%

Sector-specific lists of PCF roles are replaced with cross-sectoral lists of PCFs

Those roles which are removed from the list of PCFs will be re-designated as CF1 roles

What has been published?

On 17 November 2026, the Central Bank of Ireland (Central Bank) published Consultation Paper 175 titled “Amendments to the Pre-Approval Controlled Functions” (CP 175).

Under its existing fitness and probity (F&P) framework, any proposed appointment to a pre-approval controlled function (PCF) requires the prior approval of the Central Bank.

In CP 175, the Central Bank seeks feedback from relevant stakeholders on its proposal to reduce the list of PCFs by 60%. Consistent with its overall objective of simplification, this recalibration of the PCF universe is intended to reduce administrative burdens and regulatory complexity for Irish regulated firms while maintaining appropriate regulatory oversight of the most critical roles within those firms.

Key changes proposed by the Central Bank

PCF roles will be limited to board-level positions and key control functions;

Current sector-specific roles will be replaced with a list of PCF roles which will apply on a cross-sectoral basis;

The designated person ( DP ) roles within Irish fund management companies will be removed from the list of PCFs;

Branch managers will be removed from the list of PCFs with one exception. A new PCF role will be created for branch managers of EEA-authorised credit institutions or MiFID investment firms which provide depositary or fund administration services to Irish funds via a branch established in Ireland.

What happens to those roles which have been removed from the list of PCFs?

The Central Bank has confirmed that those PCF roles which are being removed under its revisions to the framework will automatically be re-designated as a CF 1 role.

This means that:

regulated firms will continue to be required to carry out fitness and probity checks on individuals performing those roles both prior to appointment and on an ongoing basis; and

individuals performing those roles will continue to be subject to both the common conduct standards and the additional conduct standards set down under the Central Bank’s Individual Accountability Framework (IAF).

Will the DP role continue to exist (albeit as a CF1 role rather than a PCF role) or will it be removed in its entirety?

The Central Bank indicates in CP 175 that as part of its separate workstream on the review of the fund management company regulatory framework, it will remove the mandatory requirement for the appointment of designated person roles by Irish fund management companies.

Instead, Irish fund management companies will be required to appoint at a minimum a Chief Executive, a Chief Risk Officer and a Head of Investment/Chief Investment Officer, each of which will be PCF roles under the new framework.

These proposals, which would require changes to the CBI UCITS Regulations and the Central Bank’s AIF Rulebook, will be consulted on separately outside of CP 175.

What next?

The Central Bank indicates that the implementation of the revised F&P framework will align with the implementation of the outcome of the IAF review “in 2027”. It confirms that it will provide for transitional arrangements, as appropriate.

Until the revised frameworks are implemented, the existing requirements continue to apply.