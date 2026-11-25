Key takeaways

The Central Bank of Ireland ( CBI ) has published consultation paper (CP175) proposing changes to the Pre-Approval Controlled Functions ( PCFs ) list, with consultation open from 17 November 2026 to 17 February 2027

) has published consultation paper (CP175) proposing changes to the Pre-Approval Controlled Functions ( ) list, with consultation open from to CP175 follows the Enria review of the Fitness and Probity (F&P) regime and aims to simplify the framework and reduce administrative burdens while retaining CBI scrutiny of critical roles

Governor Gabriel Makhlouf announced the publication of CP175 at the FIBI conference, with industry welcoming the proposed reduction in regulatory friction

The new approach

CP175 proposes a cross-sectoral PCF list, replacing the existing sector-based approach and focusing pre-approval on boards, key control functions, and other critical roles. The proposals also consolidate overlapping roles, streamlining the PCF list and reducing complexity. Overall, the amendments will reduce the PCF list from 57 roles to 23, a 60% reduction, and are expected to result in approximately 420 fewer PCF applications annually.

The CBI formulated the revised PCF list using a risk-based approach. As mentioned, the roles that have been retained are board-level positions, key control functions, and other critical roles – essentially the functions responsible for core activities that have direct implications for firm safety and soundness and consumer protection. For these types of roles, enhanced regulatory scrutiny and pre-approval requirements remain appropriate to achieve the CBI’s safeguarding outcomes.

One new PCF role is proposed to be created – the role relates to managers of Irish branches of EEA entities approved to provide depositary or fund administration services. The creation of the role is intended to reflect current practices and ensure that there is effective regulatory oversight by the CBI in this area.

What roles are being removed and why?

Board committees: separate PCF approval will no longer be required for chairs of the audit, risk, remuneration and nomination committees (PCF-4 to PCF-7), on the basis that the relevant individuals will have already been subject to CBI pre-approval as board members.

separate PCF approval will no longer be required for chairs of the audit, risk, remuneration and nomination committees (PCF-4 to PCF-7), on the basis that the relevant individuals will have already been subject to CBI pre-approval as board members. Overlapping roles: PCF-19 Head of Investment (currently an insurance role) and PCF-30 Chief Investment Officer (currently an investment firm role) will be merged into a generally applicable Head of Investment role. An updated Head of Credit role will cover individuals overseeing the provision of credit as a significant business line, capturing roles in banking and retail credit. Five individual, sector-specific PCF roles relating to safeguarding (PCFs-45, 46, 53, 56 and 57) will be consolidated into one generally applicable Head of Safeguarding Oversight role. PCF-26 (Head of Regulation) and PCF-27 (Head of Operations) will be removed due to overlap and / or redundancy.

PCF-19 Head of Investment (currently an insurance role) and PCF-30 Chief Investment Officer (currently an investment firm role) will be merged into a generally applicable Head of Investment role. An updated Head of Credit role will cover individuals overseeing the provision of credit as a significant business line, capturing roles in banking and retail credit. Five individual, sector-specific PCF roles relating to safeguarding (PCFs-45, 46, 53, 56 and 57) will be consolidated into one generally applicable Head of Safeguarding Oversight role. PCF-26 (Head of Regulation) and PCF-27 (Head of Operations) will be removed due to overlap and / or redundancy. Obsolete roles: PCFs-28, 32 and 40 relating to Branch Managers in the State will be removed as they are no longer utilised.

PCFs-28, 32 and 40 relating to Branch Managers in the State will be removed as they are no longer utilised. Designated Persons: these roles will be removed as part of the CBI’s enhancements to the fund management company regulatory framework. For a more in-depth analysis on the implications of CP175 for the Asset Management and Investment Funds sector, please see our separate insights post here: CP175 reforms: Central Bank proposes removal of Designated Person roles.

The CBI’s objectives

The objectives of CP175 are to:

simplify the regulatory framework

reduce the administrative burden for regulated firms and the CBI itself

ensure greater consistency with equivalent regimes in other jurisdictions

better align the framework with the principle of firm-level responsibility, while maintaining appropriate regulatory oversight

The final point above is key. Responsibility for risk identification, management and mitigation rests, and will continue to rest, with boards and senior management teams. All roles losing PCF status will continue as CF-1 roles. As such, F&P and individual accountability protections will remain in place, and firms will continue to be responsible for thorough pre-appointment and ongoing F&P due diligence and annual certification. As regards the CBI, its oversight function will re-focus on key and critical roles.

Timing and transition

The CBI expects to publish a feedback statement in Q2 2027. Implementation will align with any changes arising from the three-year review of the Individual Accountability Framework, which the CBI intends to consult on in Q1 2027. The CBI intends that existing approvals and in-progress applications for retained PCF roles will not be affected, and transitional arrangements will be provided.

Until implementation, firms must continue to obtain prior written CBI consent before appointing anyone to an existing PCF role.