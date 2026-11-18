In brief

The article discusses the recent judgment of Supreme Court in GST Intelligence Directorate v. Gameskraft Technologies (P) Ltd which potentially impact the levy of GST on guarantees.

The judgment of the Supreme Court in GST Intelligence Directorate v. Gameskraft Technologies (P) Ltd., has not just determined the levy of GST on gaming activities, but also has a broader effect on the way in which we think about actionable claims in the context of GST. In this short article, as an example, the authors discuss how the Gameskraft judgment may potentially impact the levy of GST on guarantees.

For context, in the Gameskraft judgment, it was held that a gaming platform supplies an actionable claim to a user by hosting a contest in which such user participates. The nature of the actionable claim is that a conditional interest to a sum of money is created in the hands of the user, which is received when the game is won.

With reference to the definition of actionable claim, note that (i) a beneficial interest in movable property; or (ii) a claim to a debt, does not exist in the hands of the platform, for any supply to be made. Under GST law, actionable claims are goods and a supply of goods entails the transfer of title to goods.

However, the Court held that it is nevertheless a supply. This must mean that the creation of the actionable claim in the hands of the player amounts to a supply. There is no need for transfer of title to an existing actionable claim as goods for a supply to be made - this is also what the Revenue argued.

Long before the Gameskraft judgment, the issue of creation vs. transfer of choses in action was discussed in the context of capital gains tax. In page 553 of Vol. I, 7th Edition of Kanga & Palkhivala's, the authors commented that upon issuance of a share of a company, the share comes into existence for the first time, and there is no transfer of a share from the issuing company to the allottee of the share, because a transfer presupposes the existence of the property.

Lord Greene MR’s observations in Re V G.M Holdings Ltd. [1942] 1 ALL ER 224, 226 (CA) were cited as follows: "A share is a chose in action. A chose in action implies the existence of some person entitled to the rights, which are rights in action as distinct from rights in possession, and, until the share is issued, no such person exists. Putting it in a nutshell, the difference between the issue of a share to a subscriber and the purchase of a share from an existing shareholder is the difference between the creation and the transfer of a chose in action.”

The above position on choses in action appears to have been tacitly departed from by holding that their creation will also amount to a supply under the GST framework. This the authors speculate may impact the taxability on guarantees.

The recent decision of the Gujarat High Court in the case of Torrent Power Ltd. v. Union of India & Ors. held that levy of GST on corporate guarantee (services) provided by parent companies to secure the liability of their subsidiaries is valid after the introduction of the machinery provisions in October 2023.

On the contrary, the earlier Bombay High Court decision in D P Jain & Co. Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India held that that corporate guarantees issued by a parent company for its subsidiaries without any fee or consideration are not taxable as a supply of service.

However, the issue of levy of GST on the ground that the supply is ultimately one of an actionable claim itself was not before either High Court.

Under contract law, a guarantee is a single and indivisible contract. Where surety A issues a guarantee to creditor B in respect of the liability of debtor C, a contingent claim to a debt, and therefore an actionable claim, is created in the hands of creditor B against surety A.

The Gujarat High Court treated the economic benefit conferred on the debtor as a taxable supply despite the classical contract law characterization of the guarantee. This focuses on what the debtor incidentally receives as a benefit, as opposed to what the supply is (which is the event of levy); and that is where the decision is questionable.

Now, per the Gameskraft judgment, the supply by the surety to the creditor will be that of an actionable claim as a contingent debt is created in the hands of the creditor against the surety. The nuance is this – what is sought to be taxed is the supposed supply by the parent entity to the subsidiary, which we argue does not exist. The law of guarantees neither contemplates any such supply between the surety and the principal debtor nor a consideration for the same as held by the Bombay High Court.

Nevertheless, if an artificial division of the contract of guarantee were to be made as posited by the Gujarat High Court, the supply by the surety to the debtor will still be its agreement to supply or the act of supplying the actionable claim to the creditor. In other words, the surety simply contracts a debt – no more, no less. The purpose of contracting such debt may be to benefit the debtor. However, GST is not concerned with the purpose of a supply, but with what the supply is. If the supply is ultimately one of an actionable claim, the levy of GST must fail.

Consequently, any consideration received or artificially imputed for the actual supply or an agreement to supply an actionable to a third party (another recognized principle of contract law) is irrelevant.

The authors believe that the above line of thought drawn from the Gameskraft judgment may influence the taxability of corporate guarantees under GST as the issue awaits a final decision from the Supreme Court.