A tax dispute can affect a transaction long before a court decides whether the demand is valid. For a buyer, the question is not just whether the target has a strong defence. It is also how the disputed amount affects the price, whether the business can continue operating normally and who will bear the cost if the demand is ultimately upheld.

The proposed partnership between a German automotive manufacturer and an Indian diversified business group provides an example. Public reporting in September 2026 said the groups had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding and were discussing valuation and other terms for a potential partnership covering the automotive manufacturer’s Indian passenger-vehicle operations. A reported customs exposure of approximately US$1.4 billion had become a significant issue in those discussions. The proposed arrangement remained subject to further negotiations.

The exposure arises from a September 2024 show-cause notice issued to the Indian subsidiary of the German automotive manufacturer. Customs authorities allege that vehicle components imported between 2012 and 2024 were declared as individual parts when they should have been classified as completely knocked-down vehicle kits, attracting higher duty. The automotive manufacturer disputes the allegation and has challenged the notice before the Bombay High Court. In August 2026, the court released the matter without delivering judgment, with a fresh hearing to follow.

A show-cause notice does not establish that the company owes the amount claimed. But the dispute still matters to a potential buyer while it remains unresolved. The parties need to decide how the amount will affect the price, who will bear the loss if the demand is upheld and whether the transaction can proceed before the dispute is decided.

Identify the problem before choosing the remedy

Four separate questions need to be answered.

First, is the customs department right about how the imported components should be classified, and was the correct amount of duty assessed?

Second, was the notice issued within the time allowed by law, by the correct authority and in accordance with the applicable procedure? A limitation challenge, for example, may determine whether the notice can proceed without resolving every underlying question of classification.

Third, can the amount be recovered at this stage? Section 142 of the Customs Act, 1962 provides ways to recover amounts that have become payable under the Act but remain unpaid. Whether those measures are available depends on the stage of the proceedings and the amount legally due. A disputed show-cause notice should not, by itself, be treated as a demand that can already be enforced.

Fourth, has the dispute affected the company’s ability to operate? Goods may have been detained or seized, or the company’s Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) may have been suspended. Each action requires a separate examination. A customs dispute does not, by itself, mean that any of these restrictions has been imposed.

These distinctions matter because each problem requires a different response. A challenge to the classification of imported goods will not necessarily resolve a separate restriction imposed by another authority. Equally, an operational inconvenience should not be attributed to a tax notice without identifying the action that caused it.

What does the existing order actually protect?

A court order staying an action does not necessarily stop every step connected with the dispute. Its effect depends on what the order says, which authority it binds and which action it prevents.

An order preventing specified recovery steps does not necessarily set aside the underlying notice. Nor should it be assumed to direct the release of goods, restore a licence or remove a separate administrative restriction unless its terms and legal reach cover that consequence.

Other remedies must also be examined separately. Section 110A of the Customs Act allows certain goods, documents or other items seized under Section 110 to be released provisionally, subject to conditions. It also addresses bank accounts provisionally attached under that section. It is not a general remedy for every delayed consignment or restriction imposed through a digital system.

A challenge to an IEC suspension raises a different question. Section 8 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 provides a statutory framework for suspension or cancellation on specified grounds, including notice and an opportunity to make representations. The appropriate response therefore depends on whether a formal order exists, which authority made it and what legal power that authority exercised.

A company may approach the High Court through a writ petition if a public authority has acted without legal authority or another recognised ground for judicial review exists. But a writ petition does not automatically replace the remedy available under the relevant statute. The court must consider the nature of the challenge, the available remedy and the facts established.

The first step is to collect the relevant documents: the notice, any court or authority orders, correspondence and any communication imposing an operational restriction. Establish who took the action, under which provision and with what stated reasons. Without that sequence, a company risks seeking an order that addresses the dispute but leaves the immediate business problem unresolved.

Allocate the risk that remains

A buyer may not be able to wait until the customs dispute is decided before completing the transaction. The buyer and seller must therefore decide how to deal with the potential liability in the meantime.

The amount claimed is only one part of the assessment. The parties need to establish what the amount includes, whether interest or penalties have been added, which company faces the demand, how far the proceedings have progressed and whether any interim court order affects the position. They must also assess the likelihood and timing of an adverse outcome without treating either side’s legal position as already established.

The transaction documents can then specify who will bear the financial consequences if the dispute results in a liability. A specific indemnity can require the seller to compensate the buyer for defined losses. An escrow can hold part of the consideration pending an agreed event. The parties may adjust the valuation, retain the exposure within the selling group or make closing conditional on a specified development.

Each arrangement serves a different purpose. An indemnity creates a contractual claim against the party giving it; it does not bind the customs authorities. An escrow can provide an identified source of payment, but ties up funds and requires clear release conditions. A bank guarantee may offer another form of security, subject to its terms, cost and effect on available banking limits.

These protections are useful only if their terms are clear and the party providing them can meet its obligations. The agreement should specify the covered claims, responsibility for conducting the litigation, control over settlement, cooperation obligations, payment triggers and the treatment of interest and penalties. The agreement should also state what happens if the dispute remains unresolved when the transaction is due to close.

Keep the legal and transaction strategies aligned

The legal challenge concerns the classification of the imported goods, the time limit for issuing the notice and the validity of the demand. If the company faces a separate restriction affecting its operations, that restriction must be challenged through the appropriate legal process. The transaction documents must then deal with the financial risk that remains while these issues are unresolved.

These steps are connected, but one cannot replace another. A strong defence does not eliminate the need to assess an unresolved liability. A contractual indemnity does not determine the customs dispute. And an interim court order should not be assumed to remove every operational consequence.

The buyer and seller cannot know in advance how the court will decide the dispute. They can, however, establish the amount at stake, understand the current legal position and agree how the dispute will affect the price, funding and completion of the transaction.

When a customs dispute becomes part of a transaction, the parties need to do more than assess who has the stronger legal case. They need to identify what remains unresolved, what steps can be taken now and how the transaction will proceed if the dispute takes years to conclude.