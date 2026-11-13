ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026
Section 122(1A) Extends To Non-Taxable Persons, But Requires Proof Of Benefit And Causative Role; Provision Operates Prospectively – Delhi HC Read More
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BRIEF FACTS OF THE CASE
- A batch of writ petitions was filed before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court challenging various show cause notices and consequential Orders-in-Original whereby personal penalties were imposed upon the petitioners under Section 122(1A) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (“CGST Act”).
- The lead petitions arose from a common Show Cause Notice dated 27 July 2023 issued in relation to M/s Worlds Window Impex India Private Limited (“Company”). By a common Order-in-Original dated 22 January 2025 passed under Section 74 of the CGST Act, the Adjudicating Authority confirmed a demand against the Company on the allegation that it had engaged in circular trading and irregularly availed input tax credit amounting to INR 24,99,88,069 through invoices issued without an actual supply of goods.
- In addition to confirming the demand and penalty against the Company, the Adjudicating Authority imposed separate personal penalties of INR 24,99,88,069 upon each of the three petitioners under Section 122(1A) of the CGST Act. The Adjudicating Authority further imposed a penalty of INR 25,000 each under Section 125 on the ground that the petitioners had served as directors of the Company at different points in time.
- The petitioners contended that neither the Show Cause Notice nor the Order-inOriginal attributed any specific act, omission or individual role to them in the alleged fraudulent transactions. They further contended that they were employee-directors, and not promoters or shareholders of the Company, and that no finding had been recorded to establish that they had retained any benefit from, or caused, the disputed transactions.
Parag Garg and Ors. vs. Commissioner, Adjudication, CGST Delhi West and Ors. [WPC 13883/2026 dated 29.09.2026 (DHC)]
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