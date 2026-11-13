India Notifies Protocol Amending The India–Mauritius Tax Treaty: Principal Purpose Test In Force From 10 August 2026

Article

The CBDT, through its press release dated 28 September 2026, has extended the due date for furnishing the Return of Income for Assessment Year 2026-27 in the case of persons covered under the specified category in the table to Explanation 2 to section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, i.e. persons whose accounts are subject to audit under the Act. The original due date for furnishing the return was 31 October 2026. The CBDT has extended this date by 21 days, and the revised due date is 21 November 2026.