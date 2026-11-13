ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026
India Notifies Protocol Amending The India–Mauritius Tax Treaty: Principal Purpose Test In Force From 10 August 2026
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India has notified the Protocol amending the India–Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (‘Tax Treaty’)1. The Protocol, which entered into force on 10 August 2026, introduces a Principal Purpose Test (‘PPT’) and a revised Preamble, aligning the Tax Treaty with the BEPS minimum standard on prevention of treaty abuse.
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