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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Indirect Tax Alert – 57th GST Council Meeting

Aurtus Consulting LLP
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The GST Council has proposed a significant amendment to the IGST Act that could fundamentally change how cross-border service transactions between related establishments are treated for export purposes. This modification addresses the current restriction preventing services supplied between establishments of the same legal entity from qualifying as exports, potentially opening new avenues for GST treatment of intra-company international service transactions.

IndiaTax
Aurtus Consulting LLP
Aurtus Consulting LLP

The GST Council has proposed the omission of Section 2(6)(v) of the IGST Act, which presently requires the supplier and recipient of services not to be merely establishments of the same person for a supply to qualify as an “export of services”. The proposed amendment would enable services supplied by an establishment in India to an establishment of the same legal entity outside India to qualify as exports, subject to fulfilment of the other prescribed conditions.

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