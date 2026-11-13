ITAT Holds That Indirect Transfer Of Shares Are Subject To India-Ireland Treaty Protection

The Delhi Bench of the ITAT – International Tax, has recently delivered an important ruling1 clarifying the tax treatment of indirect transfer of shares of a US entity, deriving substantial value from assets located in India. The Tribunal held that such indirect transfers are covered under the residuary clause under Article 13 of the India-Ireland Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (‘DTAA’), and thus, taxable only in the state of residence viz. Ireland.

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