Instagram’s 2026 AI Labelling Rules: What Brands, Influencers And Creators In India Need To Know

On 31 August 2026, Instagram renamed its “AI creator” badge as the “AI-generated profile” label and announced that accounts featuring an AI-generated person without the label may see their reach limited. Seven weeks on, the question I hear most from clients, whether they are brands, agencies or individual creators, is a fair one: is this merely a platform housekeeping matter, or does it carry legal consequences in India?

My short answer is that it is both. Instagram’s rule is a private policy, enforced through ranking. India’s framework for synthetically generated information (SGI) is statutory, and it sits under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 as amended in February 2026. The two were not drafted together, but they operate on the same content, on the same users, at the same time. Anyone running an Instagram presence in India needs to understand both.

What Instagram’s 2026 AI labelling rules actually say

Instagram first tested an optional “AI creator” profile label in May 2026. At that stage there was no penalty for ignoring it. The 31 August update changed that. As reported by TechCrunch and Engadget, the platform now expects any profile that features an AI-generated person to carry the renamed label, and says that profiles which do not may face limits on their reach.

The main features of the policy, as publicly reported, are these:

Who must label. Profiles where the person shown was generated or substantially created with AI. Using AI to edit photographs, polish captions or create graphics does not require the label. What happens if you label. Instagram says creators who apply the label proactively see no change in reach, and that having an AI-generated subject is not by itself penalised. What happens if you do not. Posts from an unlabelled AI-generated profile are reported to stop being recommended to non-followers in Reels and Explore. A creator who believes the penalty was applied wrongly can appeal through the Account Status dashboard. Once set, the label appears on the profile and beside the content, unless that particular media already carries an AI label of its own.

Two gaps deserve a mention. Instagram has not said how much reach will be lost or for how long, and it has not explained how it will detect an undisclosed AI-generated profile at scale. Until it does, creators are working with an incomplete picture. The label sits alongside Meta’s existing media-level disclosure for photorealistic video and realistic audio, so a single account can now have obligations at two levels.

India’s framework on synthetically generated information

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026 on 10 February 2026, through G.S.R. 120(E). They came into force on 20 February 2026. For the first time, the 2021 Rules contain a definition of SGI and a set of duties built around it.

How the Rules define SGI

SGI covers audio, visual or audio-visual information that is created, generated, modified or altered using a computer resource in such a way that it appears real and authentic, and portrays a person or an event as indistinguishable from the real thing. The definition carves out good-faith editing and technical corrections such as formatting, colour adjustment, noise reduction and compression. Documents, presentations, educational material and templates that do not create a false record are also excluded, as is the use of technology purely to improve accessibility, clarity or translation.

What intermediaries must do

Deploy reasonable technical measures to stop users from creating or sharing unlawful SGI, including child sexual abuse material, non-consensual intimate imagery, obscene content, false documents or electronic records, and deceptive depictions of persons or events. Label permitted SGI prominently and embed permanent metadata or provenance markers, including a unique identifier linking the content to the platform. Intermediaries must not allow these markers to be modified, suppressed or removed. Remind users at least once every three months that violations can lead to removal of content, suspension or termination of accounts, and liability under law. Act on government or court orders within three hours, down from the earlier 36-hour window.

The additional burden on significant social media intermediaries

A significant social media intermediary (SSMI) is a platform with more than 50 lakh registered users in India. Instagram plainly falls in this category. SSMIs must require users to declare whether the content they upload is SGI, use technical measures to verify those declarations, and ensure that confirmed SGI carries a clear notice. If an SSMI knowingly permits or promotes SGI in breach of the Rules, or fails to act against it, it is treated as having failed its due diligence, which puts its safe harbour under Section 79 of the IT Act at risk.

This last point is the real driver. The statute does not fine the creator directly for an unlabelled post. It threatens the platform’s immunity, and the platform, understandably, passes the pressure down to the user through declarations, labels and ranking.

Where the two regimes overlap, and where they do not

A side-by-side reading helps. The table below is a summary and not a substitute for reading the notification and the platform terms.

Aspect Instagram “AI-generated profile” label IT Rules, as amended in 2026 (SGI) Source Platform policy, effective 31 August 2026 Statutory rules under the IT Act, in force 20 February 2026 What triggers it A profile built around a person who is AI-generated or substantially created with AI Audio, visual or audio-visual content made or altered by computer in a way that looks real and authentic Primary duty-holder The account holder, who must apply the label The intermediary, which must label, embed metadata and (for large platforms) collect and verify user declarations Consequence Reduced reach: no recommendation to non-followers in Reels and Explore Loss of safe harbour for the platform on knowing failure; takedown, suspension and general law exposure for the user Level of operation Account level, with the label also shown beside content Content level, with a label and provenance marker on each item Routine AI editing No label needed for edits, captions or graphics Good-faith editing and technical corrections are excluded from the definition

Three practical observations follow from this comparison.

First, the triggers are different. Instagram’s label turns on the identity of the account: is the person you are looking at real? The statute turns on the character of the content: does it look real when it is not? A virtual influencer’s videos will in most cases satisfy both tests. A real creator who uses AI to generate a lifelike clip of an event that never happened will not need the profile label but may well be dealing with SGI.

Second, labelling the profile does not discharge the content-level duty. In my reading, a creator who has switched on the AI-generated profile label should still expect to declare AI-made photorealistic posts at the time of upload, because that is where the platform’s statutory obligation to collect declarations bites.

Third, the consequences are of a different kind but they compound. Reach loss is commercial, immediate and difficult to reverse. Statutory consequences arrive through takedown, account suspension and, depending on the content, general law. A creator can suffer both for the same lapse.

What this means for brands and advertisers

Brands tend to assume that disclosure is the influencer’s problem. In India, that assumption is unsafe.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has had Guidelines for Influencer Advertising in Digital Media in force since 14 June 2021. They expressly cover virtual influencers, defined as computer-generated people or avatars with realistic human characteristics, and require the creator behind such an influencer to disclose that the audience is not dealing with a real human being. Where the brand has a material connection with the influencer, it is the brand that must ensure compliance. The guidelines also make clear that the platform’s own disclosure tool is not enough by itself. ASCI is a self-regulatory body, but its Code is widely followed and has received judicial recognition. Some commentary suggests ASCI has tightened its position in 2026, so brands should check the current text before finalising campaigns.

Statute is also engaged. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 deals with misleading advertisements and endorsements, and the Central Consumer Protection Authority can impose penalties of up to ₹10 lakh for a first contravention and up to ₹50 lakh for subsequent ones, besides barring an endorser from endorsing for a period. The CCPA’s 2022 guidelines on misleading advertisements and endorsements expect an endorsement to reflect the genuine view of the endorser and to be based on adequate information or experience. That raises an uncomfortable question for any campaign in which an AI persona says it has used a skincare product for three months. A synthetic face cannot have used anything. The statement may be creative licence in a film, but on a profile presented as a person, it risks being a misleading claim.

Contract clauses brands should now insist on

A warranty from the agency or creator that every AI-generated person, voice or likeness is disclosed in the manner required by Instagram’s policy, the IT Rules and the ASCI guidelines. An express statement of who controls the AI persona’s account, since ASCI’s approach places responsibility on the entity behind the virtual influencer. An obligation to cooperate on takedown within hours, not days, in view of the three-hour window for government and court orders. Indemnity for third-party claims arising from likeness, voice cloning or personality rights. Allocation of the commercial risk of reach loss caused by non-disclosure, including make-good or fee-reduction mechanisms. Record-keeping of the tools, prompts and source material used to generate content, so that provenance can be demonstrated if challenged.

What this means for influencers and content creators

Creators sit at the sharp end, because they are the ones who tick the boxes. The practical position, as I see it, is as follows.

Decide where your content falls. If the face, body or voice that your audience sees is synthetic, the AI-generated profile label is required. If you are using AI to clean up audio, brighten an image or write a caption, it is not. Declare realistic AI media at upload. A lifelike AI video or cloned audio clip should be disclosed using the platform’s tool, whatever the state of your profile label. Keep paid-partnership disclosure separate. The AI label does not replace the “Paid partnership” tag or a clear “Ad” or “Sponsored” disclosure. Both may be needed on the same post. Never borrow someone else’s likeness. Indian High Courts, the Delhi High Court in particular, have in recent times granted personality-rights injunctions against unauthorised AI use of well-known individuals’ faces and voices. Passing off a synthetic person as a real individual can also raise questions of cheating by personation under Section 66D of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Keep your own record. Retain the original files, the tool used and the date of generation. If an appeal through the Account Status dashboard becomes necessary, evidence helps.

There is some reassurance in the policy. Instagram has framed the consequence as reduced distribution, and has not announced any change to monetisation eligibility. But for a creator whose income depends on brand deals, a fall in reach is a direct hit on commercial value.

Compliance checklist

Audit every account you run or sponsor and identify any profile built around an AI-generated person. Apply the AI-generated profile label to such accounts, and confirm the setting has actually been saved. Map each type of content to the correct disclosure: profile label, media-level AI label, SGI declaration at upload, and paid-partnership disclosure. Update influencer and agency agreements with the clauses listed above. Set up an internal sign-off so that no photorealistic AI content is published without a named person approving the disclosure. Prepare a rapid-response protocol for takedown requests and platform notices. Revisit the arrangement every quarter. Both the platform policy and the regulatory position are still developing.

The road ahead

Several questions remain open. Instagram has not disclosed its detection method, so honest creators may be penalised for volunteering while others escape notice. The Rules rely on user declarations that platforms must verify, and verification technology is imperfect, particularly across Indian languages. There is also continuing debate on whether compressed takedown timelines will encourage over-removal of lawful speech. These are matters on which the courts and MeitY may yet speak.

For now, the safest course for a business is to treat disclosure as a default, not an exception. A label costs nothing. An undisclosed AI persona that is later exposed can cost reach, brand reputation, a campaign budget and, in the wrong case, legal liability.

Frequently asked questions

Does every Instagram account that uses AI need the AI-generated profile label?

No. According to Instagram, the label is meant for profiles that feature an AI-generated person. Using AI tools to edit images, improve captions or create graphics does not require it.

What is the penalty for not labelling an AI-generated profile on Instagram?

Instagram says it may limit the reach of such profiles. Reports indicate that their posts stop being recommended to non-followers in Reels and Explore. The platform has not published how much reach is lost or for how long.

Is AI labelling mandatory under Indian law?

The IT Rules, as amended in 2026, require intermediaries to label permitted synthetically generated information and embed provenance markers, and require large platforms to collect and verify user declarations. The primary duty therefore falls on the platform, though users are affected through declarations, takedown and account action.

Can a brand be held responsible if its influencer is an AI persona and the disclosure is missing?

Potentially, yes. Under the ASCI guidelines the brand is responsible where it has a material connection with the influencer, and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 separately addresses misleading advertisements and endorsements.

Is a platform’s own AI label enough for ASCI compliance?

No. The ASCI guidelines state that a platform’s disclosure tool is not sufficient by itself, and virtual influencers must make their own clear disclosure that they are not a real person.