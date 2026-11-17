In brief

SEBI has issued a consultation paper dated November 6, 2026, Consultation Paper, in which SEBI has proposed the introduction of a certification requirement for the Principal Officer of all intermediaries registered with SEBI under Section 12 of the SEBI Act, 1992. The authors compare the requirements with the IFSCA's certification requirement.

SEBI has issued a consultation paper dated November 6, 2026 (‘Consultation Paper’), in which SEBI has proposed the introduction of a certification requirement for the Principal Officer of all intermediaries registered with SEBI under Section 12 of the SEBI Act, 1992.

Principal Officer of an intermediary

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (‘PMLA’) read with the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005 (‘PML Rules’). every ‘reporting entity’ is required to appoint a Principal Officer and communicate their name, designation, and address to the Director (FIU-IND)1.

A ‘reporting entity’ is defined to mean a banking company, financial institution, intermediary or a person carrying on a designated business or profession. The definition of ‘intermediary’ covers, among others, stock-brokers, merchant bankers, underwriters, portfolio managers, investment advisers and any other intermediary associated with securities market and registered under section 12 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992(15 of 1992). Therefore, alternative investment funds fall under the definition of an ‘intermediary’ and ‘reporting entity’ for the purpose of the PMLA.

The Principal Officer is responsible for the maintenance of records and the furnishing of transaction information (such as Cash Transaction Reports and Suspicious Transaction Reports) to the Director appointed by the Central Government as per Section 49 of PMLA.

Proposed Certification

The Consultation Paper proposes that all Principal Officers of intermediaries registered with SEBI should hold a valid certification of NISM-Series-XXIV: Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Provisions (AML and CFT) in Securities Market Certification Examination conducted by the National Institute of Securities Management (‘NISM’).

The Consultation Paper also proposes that Principal Officers shall successfully complete the course within six (6) months from the date of issuance of the proposed circular, or from the date of their appointment as such, as the case may be. Apart from the Principal Officer, other employees of intermediaries who handle AML/CFT-related activities may also be encouraged to undergo the aforementioned certification examination.

Comparison with IFSCA’s certification requirements under its PMLA Regulations

Under the IFSCA (AML/CTF/KYC) Guidelines, 2022 (‘IFSCA AMLG’), every entity operating within GIFT IFSC is required to appoint a Designated Director and a Principal Officer. The Designated Director is a person designated by the Regulated Entity to ensure overall compliance with the obligations imposed under Chapter IV of the PMLA, the PML Rules and the IFSCA AMLG. Under the IFSCA AMLG, the Principal Officer has a role akin to the Principal Officer under the PMLA and PML Rules, which is to be responsible for furnishing information as required under the PML Rules.

On November 17, 2025, IFSCA issued a circular which required the Designated Director and Principal Officer of all entities operating in the IFSC to hold a valid certification of ‘NISM-IFSCA-01 Certification Course on AML and CFT in the IFSC’, a certification created by NISM specifically for the IFSC and is based on the IFSCA AMLG.

Just like the ‘NISM-IFSCA-01 Certification Course on AML and CFT in the IFSC’ which can be taken remotely, the Consultation Paper has proposed that the NISM-Series-XXIV: Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Provisions (AML and CFT) in Securities Market Certification Examination can also be taken remotely.

IFSCA allows Designated Directors and Principal Officers of entities operating in the IFSC to obtain the NISM-IFSCA-01 Certification within 4 (four ) months of being appointed, whilst SEBI expects Principal Officers of SEBI registered intermediaries to obtain the relevant certification within 6 (six) months of being appointed.

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