Institutional capital has become central to the ownership and expansion of income-generating commercial property in India. Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) allow investors to participate in office buildings, shopping centres and warehouses without acquiring or managing the properties directly.

On 15 October 2026, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) notified amendments to the SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 and the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, expressly enabling the issuance of Depository Receipts (“DRs”) against units of REITs and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (“InvITs”) respectively. Subsequently, on 2 November 2026, SEBI issued separate circulars prescribing the detailed framework governing the issuance of DRs against REIT and InvIT units. The framework takes effect immediately and opens a further route for overseas investors to access Indian property-backed vehicles.

The Framework

A DR is a foreign currency denominated instrument issued by a foreign depository against securities held by a domestic custodian registered with SEBI; here, REIT and InvIT units. DRs on such units were already permissible in principle under the Depository Receipts Scheme, 2014 and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, but an operational framework within SEBI’s own regulations had not been specifically prescribed. SEBI has addressed this gap by inserting Regulation 14(12A) in the SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, through the SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, along with inserting Regulation 14(5C) in the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, through the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026 and by prescribing the manner of issuance through the circulars discussed above.

DRs may be issued against newly issued units or units transferred by existing unitholders. A fresh issue brings new capital into the trust, whereas a transfer gives current unitholders access to international markets without necessarily adding money to the trust. The DRs must be listed on recognised stock exchanges in the IFSC at GIFT City, namely India International Exchange and NSE International Exchange; this governs only the listing and trading of DRs, and not where the REIT’s properties are located. Issuance generally requires unitholder approval by a majority of at least 75% of the votes cast, subject to certain exceptions. DR holders and their beneficial owners cannot be persons resident in India, pricing requirements apply, and deposited units are treated as non-public unitholding for the minimum public unitholding requirement. Disclosures made on the international exchange must also be communicated to the recognised Indian stock exchange within 24 hours, which keeps the arrangement under domestic regulatory supervision.

Commercial Considerations

The central question is whether the framework will bring fresh capital into Indian real estate or merely provide another channel for existing holdings to change hands. A new issue strengthens a REIT’s capacity to acquire properties; a transfer primarily changes who holds the units and may improve liquidity, but does not by itself fund acquisitions. Success should therefore be measured by the capital actually mobilised by REITs, and not merely by the number or value of DRs issued.

The market price of a DR may also diverge from the performance of the underlying portfolio. Property values depend on location, occupancy, rentals and lease terms, whereas DR prices may also respond to currency movements, overseas interest rates and investor confidence. Adequate trading volumes and effective price discovery will therefore be essential.

The safeguards involve a trade-off as well. Unitholder approval and pricing requirements protect investors but may limit a REIT’s flexibility if demand weakens, and the additional compliance costs for depositories, custodians and merchant bankers may make international issuance unaffordable for smaller REITs.

Capital Formation and Foreign Investment

India’s demand for commercial space, warehouses, logistics facilities, roads and power networks continues to rise with urban and economic growth. These assets require heavy up-front investment and yield returns over the long term. By widening the investor base available to REITs and InvITs, the DR framework could diversify sources of capital and reduce reliance on conventional financing.

REITs, however, invest mainly in completed, income-producing property and not in new construction, so the benefit to developers is indirect: the more capital REITs raise through DRs, the larger the pool of institutional buyers for completed projects, which may encourage developers to build with such buyers in mind. InvITs offer a similar opportunity in infrastructure, allowing developers to monetise operational assets and redeploy the proceeds; funds released from an existing road project, for instance, may be used to build or expand another. The real advantage lies in this recycling of capital into new development.

For foreign institutional investors, REITs and InvITs offer physical asset exposure and income from economic activity, and DRs may make participation more convenient than investing directly in Indian securities, which requires familiarity with domestic settlement and regulatory procedures. The extent of foreign participation will nonetheless depend on returns, ease of exit, currency risk and confidence in the regulatory environment.

Viksit Bharat 2047 And Structural Constraints

The development should be read against India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, which will require cities that can accommodate growing economic activity, employment and industrial development. According to NITI Aayog’s report, “Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero”, India’s urban population is expected to reach around 51% by 2047. REITs and InvITs can play a pivotal role in mobilising institutional capital for the infrastructure this demands, and the DR framework adds an international dimension to that financing.

Capital alone, however, will not suffice. The Economic Survey 2025–26 identifies inadequate investment in urban transport, housing, water supply, sanitation and governance capacity as constraints on the productivity of Indian cities. Land availability, unclear property titles, fragmented urban administration and implementation delays also hinder projects, and unless these are resolved, additional funding will not necessarily translate into completed projects or better infrastructure.

The direction of investment matters equally. Capital may concentrate in commercial property or already developed infrastructure assets, contributing little to emerging urban centres, intercity mobility and logistics infrastructure. The framework should therefore be judged not by the volume of foreign investment it attracts, but by whether that investment expands India’s productive asset base and meets its infrastructure needs.

Conclusion

SEBI’s framework is a positive step towards wider international participation in Indian real estate investment, but its impact should be assessed with restraint. It gives REITs an additional funding option and existing unitholders an additional avenue for participation, but does not assure more investment, higher trading volumes or greater capital deployment. Its value will depend on whether the benefits outweigh the added costs and whether DRs attract sufficient investor interest. The framework will serve the sector if it delivers new capital to REITs, and not merely another means of transferring existing holdings.