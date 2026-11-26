Majority of people think that becoming a public company is about getting a hold of financial resources, but in fact it introduces lot of different changes such as companies’ finance sources, their operations, requirements concerning reporting, etc. In India two options are available for companies that want to conduct IPO, namely SME IPO at BSE SME or NSE Emerge and IPO at BSE or NSE Main Board. Both options allow for the trade of shares, but there is a substantial difference in a number of aspects concerning eligibility, reporting, type of investors, liquidity, costs involved in the process and compliance after issue.

Two Paths

When a company is big enough for SEBI and stock exchanges to accept it, then taking the route of a Main Board IPO is an option available to it in order to raise funds for the company’s growth, acquisition of other businesses, or even repayment of debts. Considering the fact that implementing this strategy will ensure high liquidity levels for the company and help expand its investor base, it will also help get more transparency and satisfy the requirements related to the matter.

The approach of establishing an IPO for small and medium enterprises could be beneficial for smaller firms looking for funds to grow because they do not fit into the format of the Main Board listing. They become listed on either BSE SME or NSE Emerge and thereby experience a more straightforward issuance process. The SME Exchange is not the diluted version of the Main Board but is a full-fledged alternative for start-up companies.

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Eligibility and Company Profile

Stocks of listed firms on the Main Board demonstrate high values of exposure, analyst coverage, availability of institutional investors, and high liquidity of securities. All of these features allow to positively affect the value of firms and discounts applicable to their stocks. On the other hand, however, firms that are listed on the SME platform are expected to demonstrate lower stock valuations due to low liquidity, lack of analyst coverage, and lesser number of investors. Nevertheless, it does not mean that certain SMEs may not report high valuations because some of them attracted public interest. Thus, SMEs are characterized by liquidity discounts and absence of institutional support. Main Board pricing takes place in the process of book-building of IPOs during which the issuing company together with the bank decides on the IPO price range based on valuation, industry comparable data, and investors’ comments. Also, the anchor investors’ allocations are seen as the indication of market confidence. In case of SME IPOs, the pricing may be realized by means of either book-building or fixed-price procedures. In the case of the fixed-price SME issue the issuer, banker, and several affluent private investors might negotiate directly with each other.

Capital Requirements and Issue Size

The amount of finance that is needed by a firm is one of the important business criteria. IPOs on the SME stock exchanges are usually intended for low funding while IPOs on the Main Board are aimed at high funding operations. SMEs can collect funding of around ₹2-3 million depending on the level of funds needed by the company, estimated value of the business, objectives of the founders, and favourable market conditions. IPOs on the Main Board are normally more than ₹25 crore.

A firm planning to receive a considerable/sufficient amount may be interested in the IPO on the Main Board because it gives access to more funds. On the contrary, the Main Board IPO may bring unnecessary expense/cost and burden to firms planning to raise a small amount of money. In contrast, companies on the SME stock exchange appear to be challenged by the need to raise large amounts.

Disclosure and Compliance Obligations

As per SEBI’s stipulations, all firms trading on the Main Board have to comply with the requirements established by the stock market. The firms listed on the Main Board have to furnish relevant information during their reporting in accordance with SEBI’s requirements which include i.e. financial information, managerial information, information on legal issues and risks, and information on related transactions. The most important document to be drawn up in compliance with these rules and regulations is the draft registered prospectus, which involves the participation of multiple specialists such as lawyers, investment bankers, accountants, etc. There are differences between the requirements of both sectors; in fact the regulatory environment is based on stricter requirements for the companies listed on the Main Board compared to SMEs, which face fewer restrictions.

Investor Base and Market Access

Investor groups in the case of SME listings and Main Board listings differ considerably. Main Board companies maintain close ties with retail investors, wealthy investors, domestic institutions, foreign institutions, domestic and foreign mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign funds.

The presence of such various investment groups would facilitate secondary market transactions, thus enhance pricing efficiency and make companies more visible. The advantage of listing on the Main Board is that this results in analytical reports about companies, thus giving investors insight into how businesses operate and how financially stable they are.

As for the SME IPOs, most investors tend to belong to the retail sector and high-net-worth individuals. It is possible to find some institutional investors involved; however, mutual funds and insurance institutions rarely take part in SME IPOs. This significantly narrows down the investor groups and influences the IPO process and the company’s trading activities post-listing. Most cases of SME IPOs require that investors contribute substantial amounts of money. An SME investor is expected to put in at least ₹1 lakh.

Liquidity and Trading Behaviour

The term liquidity refers to how easily one can sell and buy shares, albeit many people pay no attention to this aspect of IPO selection. In general, companies listed on Main Board have higher degree of liquidity, as there are more investors in them and lower minimum application threshold.

Shares of SMEs are generally issued at fixed trading lots that exceed I1 lakh. This means that there are a few market participants trading SME shares, as overall level of liquidity needs to be assessed after hype dies down.

To eliminate liquidity problem, SME companies usually hire a market maker, who will work with them for three years at least. Market maker is an individual responsible for the existence of buyers and sellers of a particular stock. Market makers are not needed in case of Main Board companies.

Low liquidity is a huge problem for shareholders and investors who have bought stocks recently and want to sell them. Selling large amounts of stocks would be much harder without affecting the market price. When a stock is traded on the Main Board, the activity of buying and selling happens with great frequency and fluctuations in the price are smaller than in case of stocks traded in other markets. This, of course, does not eliminate the market risk, but having more liquidity and more investors enables a reduced complexity in trading stocks for the shareholders and the companies in charge of their shares.

Valuation and Market Perception

Stocks of listed firms on the Main Board demonstrate high values of exposure, analyst coverage, availability of institutional investors, and high liquidity of securities. All of these features allow to positively affect the value of firms and discounts applicable to their stocks. On the other hand, however, firms that are listed on the SME platform are expected to demonstrate lower stock valuations due to low liquidity, lack of analyst coverage, and lesser number of investors. Nevertheless, it does not mean that certain SMEs may not report high valuations because some of them attracted public interest. Thus, SMEs are characterized by liquidity discounts and absence of institutional support. Main Board pricing takes place in the process of book-building of IPOs during which the issuing company together with the bank decides on the IPO price range based on valuation, industry comparable data, and investors’ comments. Also, the anchor investors’ allocations are seen as the indication of market confidence. In case of SME IPOs, the pricing may be realized by means of either book-building or fixed-price procedures. In the case of the fixed-price SME issue the issuer, banker, and several affluent private investors might negotiate directly with each other.

In both cases, price discipline is necessary. A Main Board equity offering that is too costly may face difficulties with weak demand while small and medium-sized companies issuing equity have to avoid relying on temporary retail enthusiasm to sustain unreasonable pricing.

Underwriting and Market Making

Various policies concerning underwriting and market-making exist for the two procedures. Collectively, an SME IPO needs complete underwriting which requires the investment banker to underwrite at least 15% of the IPO. However, the Main Board IPO does not require any underwriting.

Moreover, in addition to the banker’s firm offer, the small enterprise should find a market-maker ready to work with its shares for at least 3 years. The goal of this requirement is to ensure liquidity in a market segment with insufficient trading volume. No such obligation is present in the Main Board. These criteria have an impact on the practical aspects of the IPO process. In the case of and SME issuer, it will have to give mandatory underwriting and market-making some thought while planning out the issuance. On the other hand, a Main Board issuer would have to highlight the creation of a large institutional book of business as well as keeping a close eye on the anchor investors and the liquidity after the listing.

Migration from SME to Main Board

These requirements have an impact on the IPO process associated with selecting advisers and planning the issue since SME issuers are obliged to consider the requirement on mandatory underwriting services and market-making arrangements. Main Board issuers are involved in the attraction of various institutional investors, along with the management of cornerstone investors’ participation in the issue and post-listing liquidity.

The company should not only consider eligibility but also how well it is ready to act as a public company with respect to its financial reporting, internal control system, the structure of the board of directors, agreements with shareholders, related party transactions, compliance issues, litigation, and disclosure level.

Besides, Main Board companies have to follow higher standards of governance due to the mandatory presence of independent directors and enhanced transparency. SMEs have more relaxed standards; however, it does not mean that there is no need for improvement in governance since both investors and regulators have higher requirements related to organizational governance.

A listing on a small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) stock exchange can serve as valuable experience for a company in terms of creating its reporting and disclosure system covering relations with investors and the norms of governance that will be necessary for being listed on the Main Board in the future.

Transition from SME to the Main Board is only possible if the whole set of requirements for eligibility has been fulfilled, including the minimum period of listing, paid-up capital, solidity of financial position and stock holding requirements. In making the transition, there are three parties involved that need to approve the entire process: the board, stockholders, and stock exchange. Because the transition is not automatic, it means that the business in question must prove its profitability and good reputation.

Strategic aspects for Issuers

Besides focusing on short-term objectives, marketers should pay attention to both the medium-term and long-term strategies while making managerial decisions. First of all, the creation of a public float will have a favourable effect on ownership distribution among shareholders, capitalization structure, corporate governance, and existing disclosure systems. The following problems should be solved: finding out if a company has enough economic power to do this, defining how much capital will be involved in the realization of the project, and considering possible options of forming an investor pool. Furthermore, it should be noted that companies seeking funds often go to the Main Board, while owners of small but promising companies prefer to develop small businesses.

Conclusion

The selection of either an SME IPO or a Main Board IPO can be an essential strategy. An SME IPO is advantageous for a company that wants to enter the market with a relatively small IPO. An SME IPO may later help a company move to a Main Board IPO. A Main Board IPO provides access to major institutions and liquidity. However, there are many more quality requirements for an IPO on the Main Board.

The effectiveness of either of these decisions will depend on the specifics of the company at the moment. It is important for a company to analyse its size and financial needs as well as the availability of investors and regulatory burdens.

FAQs

What role does liquidity play in the decision-making process about SME and Main Board listings?

Liquidity is defined as the capacity to buy and sell shares without much difficulty. The level of liquidity in the categories of the Main Board is generally higher than that of SME shares due to the greater number of investors interested and the smaller amount of minimum investment. SME shares tend to be less liquid because of large minimum lot sizes.

How much money can an organization raise via SME IPOs?

The amount of money raised in an SME IPO is usually low. However, the maximum amount of money that can be raised in this manner is contingent on various factors like the fundraising needs of the company, its value, the aims of the promoters, and the market conditions.

Is underwriting necessary for state-owned enterprises?

In deed it is so. Banks are entirely responsible for small and medium-sized enterprises’ initial public offerings, as they must take the responsibility for their liabilities. Thus, each underwriter must sell at least 15% of shares for an IPO. The same exemption comes from the mandatory requirement imposed on underwriters in regard to an IPO on the Main Board. Hence, SME companies must take into account underwriters’ involvement and market makers’ actions while choosing their consultants and organizing IPOs.

Why do Institutional Investors prefer the IPOs on the Main Board?

Listing on the Main Board allows investors to locate companies on the Main Board and attract sponsors which ultimately improves the liquidity of the business and variety of investors. Very often institutional investors like investment managers, insurance companies, investment firms, pension funds and state investment fund take part in such transactions.

Is it possible for an SME IPO to affect the assessed worth of the business?

Yes. The valuation of small and medium enterprises is likely to be less than that of large companies on the main market as these small companies may lack liquidity, interest from analysts, and a wide capital market participation. Still, this does not mean that small and medium enterprises cannot increase their valuation, though.

Author: Sarika Aggarwal (Head – Advisory & International Relations)

Co- Authror: Nishu Roy, Intern