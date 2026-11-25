1. Background- The Thin Line Between Due Diligence and Fraud.

A lead manager’s signature during the Initial public offering (IPO) proves to provide a sense of security, because they are not required to review the company’s data themselves and instead, they depend on a statement of information issued by a merchant banker, who is assumed to have conducted his due diligence in line with SEBI guidelines. However, If the information proves untrue later on, it suggests that the banker was either deceived by them or simply ignored any signs of fraud. The relevant consequences depend on the nature of the incident concerned.

2. Origin and Features of Obligation

Obligation should be defined specifically following the SEBI guidelines of 2018 according to which lead managers must ensure the compliance of all provisions in the proposal. They should also affirm the suitability of information in the document. The Code of Conduct sets forth rules applicable to Merchant Bankers with SEBI. The document focuses on the need for professionalism and integrity among lead managers, as well as their ability to make independent decisions.

As per the definition provided in Black’s Law Dictionary, due diligence is shown as the due diligence possessed by a person and ability to perform any legislatively required actions with readiness. It should be noted that the standard of due diligence shall be more reasonable than perfect. The only difficulty exists in properly interpreting the term “reasonable” in the context of the actions performed by the representative of the issuer.

3. Level of Negligence – Regulatory Liability that is not Conditional on the Establishment of Fraud

Negligence is the major ground of lawsuits against merchant bankers as it is far more often than dishonesty. In the case of Corporate Strategic Allianz Ltd v SEBI, the defendant was the manager of the IPO of Rushil Decor. The company borrowed Rs 5.94 crore just before its initial public offering and repaid it from the income received from the IPO without mentioning this fact in the prospectus. Consequently, the Security Appellate Tribunal found that the mission amounted to violation of disclosure requirements, and the bank in issue failed to make due diligence and was punished with a fine of Rs 8 lakh under the provisions of Section 15HB of SEBI Act.

According to the Tribunal, proper disclosure constitutes as the base of the IPO process thereby rejecting the argument that the banker is required to pay the amount of Rs. 1 lakh fined on each director and referring to the merchant banker as an acting in fiduciary capacity of the company, the regulator and the investors.

In the case of Almondz, Global Securities Ltd. vs. SEBI, there were a few details that had been intentionally hidden by the issuing company. Bhartiya Global Infomedia Almondz conducted about thirty to thirty-five meetings with management, analyzed audited financial statements, minutes of the Board, disclosure reports of directors and got mandatory declarations.

However, the inter-firm dealings concerning inter-related parties were not detached which was in fact, illegal. However, SAT was willing to proclaim these findings were derived from the firm itself, but the two companies with the same address and structural features gave SAT a reason to think otherwise. The Tribunal annulled the ban, which was effective until now. The Armenian Management Director was declared guilty under the provisions of Section 27 (1) of SEBI, having no sufficient proof and evidence that he made all possible efforts to comply with the law.

These court decisions cumulatively strengthen the idea that a company’s declarations and auditor certificates can merely help in detecting damages. They do not offer protection and safeguards when warning signs are clearly visible.

4. Where Frauds Start?

Frauds are not merely ideas and practically they have effects. Under Section 12A of the SEBI Act and Regulations 3 and 4 of the PFUTP Regulations, 2003 stop tricks and lies related to stocks and shares. Fraud is explained in Regulation 2(1)(c) among things as actions or not taking action “whether in a way or not.”

That is the reason behind the decision held by the Supreme Court in SEBI v. Shriram Mutual Fund where civil fines, under the SEBI Act were considered not to need any idea and SEBI v. Kishore R. Ajmera which let the idea be inferred.

When we look at things from an effect-based point of view SEBI does not need to prove that a person had an intention to trick. With this approach fraud still requires an act that goes beyond a simple honest mistake. The decision by SEBI regarding the shares of Electuosteel Steels Limited shows how this works.

According to SAT the lead managers intentionally hid the rejection of a proposal to clear forest land for the mine owned by the promoter company. This action gave investors the impression of a green flag. Even though this case differs from cases involving Rastul Decor or Almondz, the financial loss was not huge.

There is another way to consider the issue. Under Section 34 of the Companies Act 2013, which talks about civil responsibility for false statements in a prospectus. These sections apply to individuals who authorized those statements. Section 36 says that anyone who encourages people to invest based on misleading information can be held responsible. Section 447 gives punishment for fraud. Fraud includes actions meant to deceive, gain an advantage or cause harm. Therefore, when it comes to liability before SEBI the focus is, on the duty performed. Under the Companies Act criminal liability hugely depends on intent. A banker might fail the test of duty without needing to meet the second test of intent.

5. Setting the Boundaries: A Workable Approach

I believe that according to the authorities mentioned the following five questions can help decide whether a given situation should be seen as negligence or fraud. First, whether there any warning signs in the bankers records? Secondly, how were these warning signs handled? I have noticed that uninvestigated anomalies were a weakness in the Almondz case. The first concern is whether the facts were verified by a person from the party that issued them. Self‑certification cannot carry the weight needed for details such as proceeds, borrowings or related parties. These details are too significant to rely on the issuer’s word.

Next, how important are these facts? How close in time are these facts to the issue? For example an IPO debt that is expected to be repaid using the proceeds as seen in Corporate Strategic Alliance is information that’s central in making an investment decision. If it is not disclosed or clarified the whole foundation of the deal is at risk.

Then lies the question of knowledge or suppression. Did someone know about the facts? Did someone intentionally hide the facts? This shifts the situation from a dispute under Section 15HB into the area of fraud laws. This is a level, with greater legal consequences.

Finally did the banker properly review its diligence at each point of certification? This is important. It is not enough to look at the surface. The consequences for firms on either side are very real. For bankers this means keeping records not of what was verified but also of why a source was considered reliable in the place. The banker shall compare the issuers documents with the bankers’ records and with data. Any issues that remain unclear must be flagged before the banker agrees to endorse anything or sign off. The banker must make sure that every certification was backed by checks.

The consequences for firms on either side are very real. For bankers this means keeping records not of what was verified but of why a source was considered reliable in the place. The banker must compare the issuers documents with the bankers’ records and with data. Any issues that remain unclear must be flagged before the banker agrees to endorse anything.

For attorneys it’s important to understand that providing indemnification does not protect the banker from responsibility. That means the verification process must be stronger, more detailed and more rigorous, than ever.

Conclusion

To conclude with, Corporate fraud and failure of diligence are two separate issues, but they share a common starting point. Due diligence ends when the banker stops checking the claims made by the issuer even when there are warning signs. Fraud starts when the facts, when considered in terms of likelihood, suggest that the banker either knew about the information or chose to ignore it on purpose. The penalty-based approach under Section 15HB covers most of the ground between these two actions.

Co- Authror: Harsh Kohli, Intern