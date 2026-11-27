The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), vide notifications bearing reference nos. SEBI/LAD-DOP/2026/327 and SEBI/LAD-DOP/2026/328, both dated October 12, 2026, has notified the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, respectively, to amend the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (the “InvIT Regulations”) and the SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (the “REIT Regulations”). Both sets of amendments were published in the Gazette of India on October 14, 2026, and came into force on that date.

The amendments to both the InvIT Regulations and the REIT Regulations permit the issuance of Depository Receipts on units of InvITs and REITs (under new Regulation 14(5C) of the InvIT Regulations and new Regulation 14(12A) of the REIT Regulations, respectively), subject to compliance with the respective regulations and in such manner as may be specified by SEBI.

Further, the amendments revise the threshold for obtaining unitholder approval under specified provisions of Regulation 22 of both regulations (Regulations 22(5A), 22(5C) and 22(7)(a) of the InvIT Regulations, and Regulations 22(6A) and 22(8)(a) of the REIT Regulations). Accordingly, the requisite resolution must be passed where the votes cast in favour are at least 75% of the total votes cast, replacing the earlier requirement of approval from 75% of the unitholders by value. In cases involving related-party transactions, votes cast by parties related to the transaction are excluded from the total votes cast for determining the requisite approval threshold.

The amendments also provide an exit option to dissenting unitholders in the event of an exit of a sponsor from an InvIT or REIT having multiple sponsors. Accordingly, the outgoing sponsor or its sponsor group entities, or any continuing sponsor or its sponsor group entities, shall provide dissenting unitholders an option to exit by purchasing their units in such manner as may be specified by SEBI.

In addition, the amendments to the REIT Regulations modify the definition of common infrastructure under Regulation 2(1)(zi) by omitting the words “for composite real estate projects, industrial parks and SEZ” appearing after the words “common infrastructure”. Further, clause (k) of Regulation 18(5), which permitted investment in companies owning common infrastructure within the 20% investment limit under Regulation 18(5), has been omitted.

Overall, the amendments seek to provide greater flexibility in the investment and fund-raising avenues available to InvITs and REITs, while strengthening unitholder participation and protection through a revised approval mechanism and an exit option in cases of sponsor exit.