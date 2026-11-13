IPO Playbook: A Promoter's Guide to Going Public in India

PREFACE

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) marks one of the most essential and defining milestones in a company's development. It represents a key transformation; a shift from a private company to a public entity where every decision becomes transparent to the world. It is a moment of great pride, but also one of deep responsibility.

This playbook is our guide to that journey. We've seen the IPO process feel like a black box for far too many founders and leaders, filled with complex legal jargon and technical checklists. Our aim here is to pull back the curtain, strip away unnecessary complexity, and show you the path as it truly is: structured, demanding, and incredibly rewarding.

Our discussion on IPOs is also taking place at a distinctive moment in India's history. As the country strengthens its position as a global economic powerhouse, its capital markets are demonstrating remarkable resilience. Each new IPO isn't just a corporate event; it's a testament to the strength of India's growth story. In the coming years, sectors such as renewable energy, defence, and space technology will present unprecedented opportunities, and the companies leading in these areas will not only attract investment but also shape the future of our economy.

For Management teams, the decision to go public raises countless questions. When is the right time? How do we tell our story? What role do our advisors play? Our core message is simple:

Preparation is everything

To embark on the IPO journey with confidence, rigorously evaluate your company’s preparedness across multiple fronts. This checklist will help the management team of a Company understand critical areas requiring attention. Early diagnosis and remediation in these areas build investor trust and set the foundation for a successful public debut.

Financial Health: Ensure three consecutive years of audited financial statements aligned with regulatory standards. Resolve outstanding tax or accounting discrepancies proactively.

Corporate Governance: Build a robust board structure with at least one-third independent directors, operating active audit, risk, and remuneration committees.

Legal Compliance: Complete end-to-end legal due diligence, addressing contracts, intellectual property, licenses, and undisclosed liabilities.

Operational Readiness: Solidify scalable systems, control frameworks, and internal audits to sustain public market scrutiny.

Risk Management: Identify and mitigate all material risks, including data privacy, cybersecurity, ESG impacts, and regulatory challenges.

Management and Investor Relations: Train leadership for public communication and transparent investor engagement.

Market Positioning: Craft a clear, compelling growth narrative supported by credible data tailored for diverse investor segments.

Post-IPO Planning: Prepare for continuous compliance, mandatory disclosures, and managing shareholder expectations.

Exit & Growth Strategies: Align your IPO with long-term strategic goals, including post-listing fundraising and governance evolution.

A Company that treats the pre-IPO phase as an opportunity to strengthen its legal foundation, governance, and communication finds the entire process smoother and more cost-efficient. While your merchant bankers are essential, their involvement can be costly and time-sensitive. By investing early in comprehensive legal due diligence, you signal to investors that you are transparent, resilient, and prepared for the public market. You anticipate potential issues, build trust, and ensure that your merchant banker's focus remains on your valuation and positioning, rather than problem-solving.

This playbook is a practical guide, not an investment advisory document. It combines analysis, strategy, and valuable advice. We've arranged it in three steps to provide you with a clear

understanding of India's IPO environment, then to cover the necessary compliance without overwhelming you with details, and finally to emphasise why legal readiness is the foundation of IPO success. We wrote this to equip you with the awareness and confidence needed to approach this journey successfully.

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