Requirement For FMEs To Maintain Website Or Webpage

International Financial Services Centres Authority (‘IFSCA’), by way of a Circular dated August 26, 2026, has introduced the requirement for Fund Management Entities (‘FMEs’) to maintain a website or webpage with effect from September 1, 2026. Authorised FMEs and registered FMEs (non-retail) may use an independent website or a webpage on a group entity’s website, while registered FMEs (retail) must maintain an independent website. FMEs must display their entity profile and registration details, scheme and fund details, service provider information, investor grievance mechanisms, key managerial personnel (KMP) details, and material regulatory actions in the preceding three years. Registered FMEs (retail) must additionally disclose scheme documents, periodic disclosures (net asset value (NAV), expense ratio, and benchmarks), valuation policy, unclaimed amounts, and investor education material. Disclosures must be in English and remain accessible for at least three years. FMEs must intimate the URL to IFSCA at [email protected] by December 1, 2026, and newly registered FMEs must comply before commencing operations.