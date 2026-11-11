ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
Requirement For FMEs To Maintain Website Or Webpage
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The International Financial Services Centres Authority has mandated that Fund Management Entities operating in its jurisdiction must establish and maintain comprehensive online disclosure platforms. These new requirements differentiate between retail and non-retail entities, with varying levels of transparency obligations including investor grievance mechanisms, service provider details, and regulatory action histories. FMEs face a December 2026 deadline to comply with these enhanced disclosure standards.
International Financial Services Centres Authority (‘IFSCA’), by way of a Circular dated August 26, 2026, has introduced the requirement for Fund Management Entities (‘FMEs’) to maintain a website or webpage with effect from September 1, 2026. Authorised FMEs and registered FMEs (non-retail) may use an independent website or a webpage on a group entity’s website, while registered FMEs (retail) must maintain an independent website. FMEs must display their entity profile and registration details, scheme and fund details, service provider information, investor grievance mechanisms, key managerial personnel (KMP) details, and material regulatory actions in the preceding three years. Registered FMEs (retail) must additionally disclose scheme documents, periodic disclosures (net asset value (NAV), expense ratio, and benchmarks), valuation policy, unclaimed amounts, and investor education material. Disclosures must be in English and remain accessible for at least three years. FMEs must intimate the URL to IFSCA at [email protected] by December 1, 2026, and newly registered FMEs must comply before commencing operations.
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