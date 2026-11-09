How Should An Indian Company Prepare For FEMA Due Diligence Before A Foreign Investment Round?

FEMA Due Diligence is an important part of preparing an Indian company for a foreign investment round. Before investing, an overseas investor will typically want confidence that the company has received foreign capital lawfully, issued or transferred shares in compliance with applicable regulations, and completed the required regulatory reporting. Gaps in these areas can delay negotiations, complicate closing conditions and create additional compliance work for the company and its founders.

Preparing early helps businesses identify discrepancies before they become transaction risks. A structured review should examine the company’s historical foreign investments, shareholding records, pricing compliance, regulatory filings, investor eligibility and any outstanding contraventions. The objective is not merely to assemble documents, but to establish a clear and consistent record of the company’s compliance with India’s foreign exchange regulations.

What Is FEMA Due Diligence and Why Does It Matter?

FEMA due diligence is a review of a company’s compliance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the rules, regulations and directions governing foreign investment and cross border transactions. For a company receiving investment from a non resident, the review generally covers the legality of the investment, the issue or transfer of securities, pricing requirements, payment routes, reporting obligations and supporting records.

The review is particularly important before a funding round because investors need to understand whether the proposed transaction can proceed under the applicable foreign investment framework. Historical gaps may lead to requests for additional evidence, corrective filings, regulatory approval or advice on addressing a possible contravention. The implications depend on the facts, the applicable rules and the nature of the deficiency. FEMA compliance should therefore be considered alongside company law, tax, contractual and ownership reviews. A company may have properly approved a share allotment under corporate law but still need to establish compliance with FEMA requirements relating to a non resident investor.

1. Review the Company’s Complete Foreign Investment History

The first step is to prepare a chronological record of every foreign investment received by the company. Include the investor’s identity, investment date, amount received, currency, bank reference, security issued, allotment date and relevant regulatory filings. The record should cover earlier funding rounds, transfers between shareholders, convertible instruments and other transactions involving non residents. Compare this information with bank statements, remittance certificates, share subscription agreements, board resolutions, shareholder approvals, statutory registers and the company’s financial statements. The objective is to establish a reliable transaction history rather than depend on individual documents viewed in isolation.

Pay particular attention to differences between the date on which funds arrived, the date on which shares were allotted and the date on which reporting was completed. These events may trigger different obligations. If an earlier investor’s contribution cannot be reconciled with the corresponding allotment or filing, investigate the discrepancy before commencing the next round.

2. Confirm the Investor’s Eligibility and Applicable Investment Route

Foreign investment rules differ according to the investor, the business sector, the nature of the instrument and the applicable entry route. The company should identify its sector, confirm the relevant foreign investment cap and determine whether the investment is permitted under the automatic route or requires government approval. The review should also consider restrictions relating to investors or beneficial owners connected with countries sharing a land border with India. The applicable approval requirements must be assessed against the current rules and the investor’s ownership structure. An overseas incorporation certificate alone may not resolve questions about ultimate beneficial ownership.

Companies operating in regulated sectors should examine any additional licensing, ownership or operational conditions. Where the proposed investment involves a complex ownership chain, mixed business activities or a sector with conditional foreign investment limits, obtain transaction specific advice before accepting funds or committing to an allotment. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s foreign investment policy materials provide a useful starting point for understanding the policy framework. However, the applicable rules and subsequent amendments must also be checked.

3. Reconcile Shareholding Records and Corporate Approvals

A foreign investment review should establish whether the company’s legal ownership records match its actual investment history. Prepare a current cap table showing each shareholder, the number and class of securities held, the percentage ownership and any outstanding convertible instruments or options affecting the capital structure. Reconcile the cap table with the register of members, share certificates or dematerialised records, allotment returns, board minutes and relevant filings under the Companies Act, 2013. Review the agreements governing each investment, including share subscription agreements, shareholders’ agreements and any amendments. Look for discrepancies in allotment dates, share numbers, investor names, consideration amounts and ownership percentages. Also identify transfers or changes in beneficial ownership which may have triggered additional regulatory obligations.

A consistent ownership record helps investors assess dilution, voting rights and the proposed post investment structure. If records conflict, document the cause and agree on a legally appropriate correction process rather than altering historical records without supporting evidence.

4. Check Valuation and Pricing Compliance

Pricing is a central part of FEMA due diligence. The applicable pricing requirements depend on the transaction, the instrument, the investor’s residency status and whether the transaction involves a fresh issue or a transfer of existing securities. For relevant issues of equity instruments to non residents, the company should review the valuation report, the methodology adopted, the valuation date and the price at which the securities were issued. For transfers between residents and non residents, examine the applicable pricing rules for the specific direction of transfer and transaction structure.

Compare the valuation supporting the transaction with the price recorded in the subscription or transfer agreement and the amount reflected in the corporate and regulatory records. Differences should be explained and assessed against the applicable rules. Do not assume a valuation prepared for tax, accounting or commercial purposes automatically satisfies FEMA pricing requirements. The relevant standards and eligibility of the valuer should be verified for the transaction in question. Any pricing concern should be addressed before the new round is finalised.

5. Audit FEMA Reporting and Filing Deadlines

Missing or inaccurate reporting is one of the practical issues a pre investment review should identify. Depending on the transaction, the company may need to examine filings such as Form FC GPR for the issue of relevant equity instruments to non residents, Form FC TRS for specified transfers, and the Annual Return on Foreign Liabilities and Assets, commonly known as the FLA return. The company should map each transaction to the reporting obligation applicable at the time. Check the filing date, information submitted, supporting documents, acknowledgement and any subsequent correspondence with the authorised dealer bank or the Reserve Bank of India.

For example, the applicable rules generally require Form FC GPR to be filed within 30 days of the issue of relevant equity instruments. Specified transfers have their own reporting requirements and deadlines. The FLA return is an annual reporting obligation for entities within its scope, subject to the applicable instructions and exemptions. A filing should not be treated as fully resolved merely because a form was submitted. Confirm whether the submission was accepted, whether the acknowledgement is available and whether the reported information matches the underlying transaction. The RBI’s Foreign Investment Reporting and Management System, or FIRMS, is a key platform for relevant foreign investment reporting.

6. Examine Payment Trails and Supporting Evidence

Every foreign investment should have a traceable payment trail. Collect bank statements, inward remittance documentation, foreign inward remittance certificates where available, investor payment confirmations and records maintained by the authorised dealer bank. Match the amount received with the subscription agreement, the relevant share allotment and the regulatory filing. Investigate differences arising from exchange rates, bank charges, partial remittances, delayed allotments or payments made through an unexpected route.

The company should also confirm whether the payment method was permitted under the rules applicable to the transaction. Where the funding involves a convertible note, preference shares, debentures or another instrument, its classification and treatment under the relevant framework must be examined rather than assumed. A clear audit trail supports investor confidence and helps the company respond efficiently to questions from its bank, advisers or regulators.

7. Identify Historical Non Compliance and Plan Remediation

If the review reveals a missed deadline, inconsistent filing, pricing concern or other potential contravention, assess it before the investment round reaches closing. Create a register recording the issue, the relevant transaction, the supporting evidence, the applicable requirement and the proposed action. Not every discrepancy requires the same solution. Depending on the circumstances, remediation may involve obtaining missing documents, correcting an eligible filing, submitting an overdue return, consulting the authorised dealer bank or assessing whether a compounding application or other regulatory process is appropriate.

Avoid assuming a late filing can always be corrected through a routine submission. The available process, any late submission fee and the possibility of further regulatory action depend on the applicable provisions and facts. Obtain legal advice before making representations about the status of a suspected contravention. Businesses seeking foreign investment advice should ensure the review addresses both historical compliance and the requirements of the proposed investment. The aim is to establish a defensible remediation plan, supported by evidence, with clear responsibility for each outstanding action.

8. Prepare a FEMA Due Diligence Data Room

Once the review is complete, organise the evidence in a secure data room. A well prepared data room should include the company’s incorporation and constitutional documents, current cap table, historical shareholding records, investment agreements, valuation reports, bank and remittance evidence, corporate approvals, relevant FEMA filings and acknowledgements. Include a schedule of all foreign investment transactions and a separate list of identified gaps, completed corrective actions and outstanding matters. Where an issue cannot be resolved before signing, record its status accurately and discuss how it should be addressed in the transaction documents.

Investors may seek warranties, indemnities, specific disclosures or closing conditions relating to foreign exchange compliance. A clear data room helps the parties assess these requests on the basis of documented facts rather than broad assumptions. For newly incorporated businesses, company setup services should include consideration of foreign investment eligibility, ownership structure and reporting responsibilities from the outset. Building compliance into the company’s processes is generally more efficient than reconstructing records when a funding round is already under way.

9. Make FEMA Readiness Part of the Funding Timeline

FEMA due diligence should begin before final investment documentation is negotiated. Assign responsibility for collecting records, reconciling transactions, reviewing legal requirements and communicating with the authorised dealer bank. Set deadlines for resolving material issues and maintain a written record of decisions. The final review should confirm whether the company’s ownership records, payment evidence, valuation documents and regulatory filings tell a consistent story. It should also identify any matter requiring specialist advice or disclosure to the incoming investor.

A funding round may involve additional regulatory requirements beyond FEMA, including company law, tax and sector specific approvals. These workstreams should be coordinated so the company does not treat FEMA compliance as an isolated checklist.

Conclusion

Effective FEMA due diligence helps an Indian company approach a foreign investment round with a clearer understanding of its regulatory position. By reconciling investment history, verifying investor eligibility, reviewing pricing and reporting, tracing payments and addressing historical gaps, the company can reduce avoidable delays and support a more informed investment process. The review should be based on the rules applicable to each transaction and completed with appropriate legal and regulatory guidance where issues arise

Frequently Asked Questions

What documents are required for FEMA due diligence?

Common documents include investment and transfer agreements, bank statements, remittance evidence, valuation reports, board and shareholder resolutions, shareholding records, applicable FEMA forms and filing acknowledgements. The precise list depends on the company’s transaction history and proposed investment.

Is FEMA due diligence compulsory before every foreign investment round?

A separate formal due diligence exercise is not universally prescribed as a precondition for every funding round. However, checking compliance is a prudent preparation step because the proposed transaction must satisfy the applicable foreign investment rules, and investors commonly review historical compliance before investing.

What happens if a company has missed an FC GPR filing deadline?

The company should establish the relevant allotment date, confirm the reporting obligation and determine the appropriate corrective route under the rules applicable to the transaction. Depending on the circumstances, additional steps or regulatory processes may be required. A missed deadline should not be ignored or assumed to be automatically curable.

Does FEMA due diligence cover only foreign direct investment?

No. Its scope depends on the company’s activities and transaction history. A review may need to consider relevant foreign investment, transfers of securities, convertible instruments, downstream investment and other cross border transactions governed by FEMA.

When should a company begin FEMA due diligence?

Ideally, the review should begin before the term sheet is finalised or detailed transaction negotiations start. Early preparation gives the company time to investigate discrepancies, obtain missing records and address potential compliance issues before they affect the proposed closing.