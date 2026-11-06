The Cheque Travels With The Loan: Why An ARC Can Now Step Into A Bank's Shoes In A Section 138 Prosecution

When a bank sells a stressed loan to an asset reconstruction company (ARC), the borrower's security cheques, and any cheque-bounce prosecution already filed on them, have often been treated as loose ends. Borrowers and promoters have argued that a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (NI Act) is a criminal proceeding personal to the bank that received the cheque, and that it cannot be handed over with the loan. On 4 November 2026, the Supreme Court declined to accept that argument. A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu dismissed the special leave petition in Kishore Avarsekar v. Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprises Ltd., leaving in place a Bombay High Court judgment which held that an ARC that has acquired a bank's debt can be substituted as complainant in a pending Section 138 case.

The practical answer is therefore that, for now, the prosecution travels with the loan. However, the Supreme Court's order is a dismissal of a special leave petition, not a reasoned judgment, and the law on the point is found in the Bombay High Court's decision and the earlier High Court authorities it followed. This article explains the facts, the High Court's reasoning, the weight of the Supreme Court's order and the questions left open, and sets out what lenders, ARCs and distressed-debt investors, and borrowers, promoters and guarantors, should take from it.

The Facts

The facts, as reported, were these.

The facility. Under a facility agreement dated 30 December 2013, Axis Bank granted Avarsekar & Sons Pvt. Ltd. an overdraft facility of Rs 75 crores. The borrower issued three post-dated cheques of Rs 25 crores each as security. The prosecution. The cheques were dishonoured for insufficient funds. Axis Bank issued a statutory notice on 21 November 2016 and filed a complaint under Section 138 before the Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai on 11 January 2017. The assignment. By a deed of assignment dated 27 March 2017, Axis Bank assigned the loan, the securities, the cheques and the pending proceedings to Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprises Ltd. (ACRE). The substitution. The Magistrate allowed ACRE to be substituted as complainant on 5 September 2018, and the Sessions Court dismissed the borrowers' revision on 11 February 2021. The High Court. The borrowers challenged those orders before the Bombay High Court in Criminal Writ Petition No. 2776 of 2023. Justice N.R. Borkar dismissed the petition on 3 August 2026.

Two Questions, Two Answers

The borrowers made two arguments. First, Section 5 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) did not extend to criminal proceedings. Second, under Section 142(1)(a) of the NI Act, a court may take cognizance of a Section 138 offence only on a complaint by the payee or the holder in due course of the cheque, and ACRE was neither.

Question Borrowers' argument High Court's answer Does Section 5 of the SARFAESI Act reach a criminal complaint? The provision is confined to civil proceedings Sections 5(4) and 5(5) are facilitative; "other proceeding of whatever nature" and "any court or other Authority" are wide enough to include a criminal court dealing with a Section 138 complaint Can the ARC maintain the complaint under Section 142 of the NI Act? The ARC is neither payee nor holder in due course The ARC is not the payee, since that status is fixed when the cheque is drawn, but it can be treated as a holder in due course under Section 9 of the NI Act read with Sections 5(2) and 5(3) of the SARFAESI Act

The SARFAESI Act route. Section 5(2) provides that an ARC which acquires a financial asset from a bank or financial institution is deemed to be the lender, and that all the rights of the bank vest in it in relation to that asset. Section 5(3) keeps contracts, deeds and instruments relating to the asset in full force in favour of the ARC. Section 5(4) provides that a pending suit, appeal or "other proceeding of whatever nature" relating to the asset does not abate, but may be "continued, prosecuted and enforced" by or against the ARC, and Section 5(5) allows the ARC, with the consent of the originating bank, to apply to "any court or other Authority" for substitution of its name. The High Court held that this language is wide enough to include a criminal court exercising jurisdiction under Chapter XVII of the NI Act. It followed its own earlier decision in Harikrishnan Selvakumar v. L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. (2016) and the Delhi High Court's decision in Man Singh Tusaria v. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (2014), and distinguished the borrowers' authorities, which concerned the winding-up provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The NI Act route. Section 9 of the NI Act defines a holder in due course as a person who, for consideration, became the possessor of the instrument, if payable to bearer, or its payee or endorsee, if payable to order, before the amount became payable, and without sufficient cause to believe that there was any defect in the title of the person from whom it was derived. Relying on its earlier decision in D.H. Bhatter v. State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, the High Court held that a purchaser of a cheque for consideration can be a holder in due course even without a formal endorsement. Read with Sections 5(2) and 5(3) of the SARFAESI Act, ACRE could therefore be treated as the holder in due course of the cheques and could maintain the complaint.

The High Court's decision concerned only who may continue the prosecution. It did not decide whether the offence was made out or the borrowers' liability on the cheques.

What The Supreme Court's Order Does, And Does Not, Do

Before the Supreme Court, the petitioner argued that substitution by operation of law in a criminal case raised a pure question of law, and that Sections 5(4) and 5(5) of the SARFAESI Act should not be read as automatically permitting substitution in criminal prosecutions, also relying on Section 302 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, which concerns permission to conduct a prosecution. According to reports of the hearing, the Bench pointed to the words "other proceedings of whatever nature" in Section 5(4), asked why they should not be given their widest meaning, and noted that Section 5(5) provides a procedure for substitution. It then declined to interfere and dismissed the petition.

The dismissal of a special leave petition does not merge the High Court's judgment into the Supreme Court's order, and an order that does not state a proposition of law is not a declaration of law binding on all courts under Article 141 of the Constitution. Hence, three points follow:

For the parties, the question is closed. ACRE continues as complainant, and the prosecution proceeds. The authority is the High Court's. Courts in other States will treat the Bombay High Court's judgment, and the earlier Bombay and Delhi decisions it followed, as persuasive, but the Supreme Court has not itself laid down the rule. The signal is clear. The Bench's observations at the hearing indicate that the Supreme Court is not inclined to read Section 5(4) narrowly, which makes a different outcome in a future challenge less likely, although it remains possible.

Limits And Open Questions

The decision is grounded in Section 5 of the SARFAESI Act, which applies when an ARC acquires financial assets from a bank or financial institution. Several situations fall outside it, or are not addressed by it:

Assignees other than ARCs. Where a loan is transferred to a purchaser that is not an ARC acquiring under Section 5, the SARFAESI Act route is not available, and the purchaser would have to rely on its status under the NI Act alone. Consent of the originator. Section 5(5) refers to an application made with the consent of the originating bank or financial institution. The reported decision does not consider what happens if that consent is absent or disputed. New complaints by the ARC. The case concerned substitution in a complaint already filed by the bank. Whether an ARC can itself issue the statutory notice and file a fresh complaint on a cheque dishonoured before or after the assignment was not in issue. The underlying defences. Substitution does not affect the defences available to the accused, including whether a legally enforceable debt or liability existed on the date the cheque was presented.

For ARCs, Banks and NPA Buyers

Assign the proceedings expressly. The deed of assignment in this case transferred the loan, securities, cheques and pending proceedings. Assignment documents should expressly list pending Section 138 complaints and the cheques on which they are based, with case numbers. Obtain the originator's consent in writing. Since Section 5(5) refers to an application made with the consent of the originating bank, the assignment agreement should include that consent and an obligation on the bank to cooperate with the substitution application and the trial. Take delivery of the instruments. The holder-in-due-course analysis rests on the ARC becoming the possessor of the cheques for consideration. The original cheques, dishonour memos and notices should be handed over and recorded. Apply for substitution promptly. An application should be made in each pending complaint soon after acquisition, supported by the assignment deed and the bank's consent. Factor the prosecutions into pricing. Pending Section 138 proceedings against promoters and guarantors can be an important source of settlement leverage, and their transferability is now clearer, at least where the Bombay High Court's reasoning is followed.

For Borrowers, Promoters and Guarantors

Assignment does not end the prosecution. A sale of the loan to an ARC should not be assumed to bring a pending Section 138 complaint to an end. The ARC can apply to continue it. Security cheques are not a safe harbour. The Supreme Court held in Sripati Singh v. State of Jharkhand (2021) that a cheque issued as security can attract Section 138 if the debt has fallen due and is not repaid, so the description of a cheque as security is not by itself a defence. Directors remain exposed. Under Section 141 of the NI Act, persons in charge of and responsible for the conduct of a company's business can be proceeded against where the company commits the offence, and that exposure continues after the loan is assigned. Check the substitution. The ARC's right to substitution depends on the acquisition falling within Section 5 of the SARFAESI Act and on the documents supporting it. The assignment deed, the originating bank's consent and the transfer of the cheques can legitimately be examined. Settlement is with the ARC. Offences under the NI Act are compoundable under Section 147, so once the ARC is substituted, any settlement of the prosecution will need to be negotiated with it.

Conclusion

Kishore Avarsekar does not create new law at the level of the Supreme Court, but it removes a long-standing argument from the borrower's side. The Bombay High Court has held that the wide language of Section 5 of the SARFAESI Act allows an ARC to step into the bank's shoes in a pending Section 138 prosecution, and that an ARC that acquires the cheques for consideration can be a holder in due course, and the Supreme Court has declined to disturb that view. For lenders and ARCs, the lesson is to make sure the assignment documents carry the prosecutions and the cheques with the loan. For borrowers and promoters, it is that the sale of their loan changes the identity of the complainant, not the existence of the case.