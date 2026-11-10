Patna High Court Declines To Entertain Writ Against SARFAESI Notice And Rejection Of OTS Proposal, Cites Efficacious Alternative Remedy

Case Title: Syed Mohammad Gufran Ahmad v. State of Bihar and Ors.

Coram: Justice G. Anupama Chakravarthy

Citation: (2026) ibclaw.in 5963 HC

Case No.: Civil Writ Jurisdiction Case No. 18088 of 2017, decided on 09.10.2026

The Patna High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by an education loan borrower challenging a notice under Section 13(2) of the SARFAESI Act, 2002 and the rejection of his One Time Settlement (OTS) proposals. The Court held that the petition was not maintainable in view of the efficacious alternative remedy available under the statute, and that no enforceable right to acceptance of a particular OTS proposal was demonstrated.

The petitioner, an M.Sc. (Physics) graduate, had obtained an education loan of Rs. 10 lakhs from Punjab National Bank for higher studies in the United Kingdom. The loan was sanctioned by letter dated 17.09.2009 against the security of his mother's residential property. He claimed to have repaid approximately Rs. 6 lakhs and returned to India in December 2015 owing to health and other difficulties.

The Bank classified the account as a Non Performing Asset on 31.03.2017 and issued a notice dated 19.06.2017 under Section 13(2) of the SARFAESI Act, followed by a letter dated 30.10.2017. The petitioner sought quashing of both communications and claimed the benefit of the applicable Government scheme for education loans.

The Bank submitted that the loan account was eligible for settlement under its Special OTS Scheme and that the OTS amount, after concessions, stood at Rs. 7,54,401, excluding legal and other charges. The petitioner could submit a written proposal along with 20% of the settlement amount, failing which the Bank would be entitled to proceed in accordance with law, including under the SARFAESI Act.

The petitioner submitted that, following an order of a Division Bench dated 04.11.2022, his settlement proposal was under consideration and the Bank had assured the Court that a liberal and sympathetic view would be taken. However, by letters dated 26.12.2022 and 28.12.2022 the Bank did not accept the earlier OTS offer and refunded the amount deposited. The Special OTS Scheme for 2022-23 was extended up to 30.06.2023, and the petitioner submitted a fresh proposal dated 06.05.2023 for Rs. 3,95,608, which the Bank rejected by letter dated 12.05.2023.

According to the petitioner, Clause 5(B)(4) of the OTS Scheme required payment of 70% of the NPA outstanding, and after credit for Rs. 5,57,000 already deposited, the balance was Rs. 3,95,608. He argued that the rejection was arbitrary.

The Bank contended that the petitioner had no vested or enforceable right to settlement under any particular OTS Scheme, which is governed by the policy applicable on the relevant date. It stated that the 2022 offer was not acceptable under the prevailing policy, that the petitioner was given an opportunity to enhance it, which he did not avail, and that the later offer was also not in accordance with the policy. It further stated that the petitioner had earlier failed to comply with the terms of an OTS and had not come forward with a concrete proposal even after the court proceedings in 2026. The Bank relied on State Bank of India v. Arvinda Electronics Pvt. Ltd., in which it was held that no borrower can claim OTS as a matter of right, that no writ of mandamus can be issued under Article 226 directing a bank to grant OTS, and that the benefit is subject to eligibility criteria and guidelines.

The Court observed that the grievance essentially related to the recovery measures of the Bank and the claim for settlement under the OTS Scheme. It noted the Bank's stand that the petitioner had an efficacious statutory remedy against measures taken under the SARFAESI Act.

The Court held that the issues involved disputed questions concerning the legality of the recovery measures and the applicability of the relevant OTS policy, which could be examined by the competent statutory forum. It referred to PHR Invent Educational Society v. UCO Bank and Others, Celir LLP v. Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt. Ltd. and Ors., reported in (2024) 2 SCC 1, and United Bank of India v. Satyawati Tondon and Ors., reported in (2010) 8 SCC 110. It noted that the Supreme Court has held that High Courts should not entertain petitions under Article 226 when an effective remedy is available under the SARFAESI Act, and that this rule applies with greater rigour to dues of banks and financial institutions.

The Court also found that no enforceable right to obtain acceptance of a particular OTS proposal had been demonstrated. Whether the petitioner satisfied the eligibility conditions of the OTS Scheme, and the correctness of the Bank's action in dealing with his proposal, were matters for the competent forum.

Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the petitioner's claim, the Court declined to exercise its writ jurisdiction and dismissed the petition as not maintainable, leaving it open to the petitioner to avail the remedy available under law before the appropriate forum. Interlocutory applications, if any, stood disposed of.